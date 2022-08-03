California’s Proposition 27 launches new ad called ‘shameful’ by opposition

Read on www.cdcgamingreports.com
Caesars to stay on sidelines in sports-betting ballot fight in California
Caesars Entertainment will sit out the battle among California tribes and gaming operators in November over the legalization of sports betting in the state. FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, WynnBet, Bally’s Interactive, Barstool Sports, and Fanatics are spending tens of millions of dollars on television advertising to legalize online sports betting in the state that currently doesn’t allow any sports wagering. In that measure, mobile wagering would be tied to a tribal property.
Ohio sports wagering to debut when Times Square New Year’s ball drops
For weeks, Ohio stakeholders have targeted New Year’s Day for the historic launch of legal sports betting in the Buckeye State. The launch date became apparent in June when the Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC) designated Jan. 1, 2023, as the universal start date for Ohio legal sports wagering. Still, there had been some ambiguity in recent weeks on the exact time when Ohio sportsbook operators could begin accepting legal wagers. On Wednesday, OCCC Executive Director Matthew Schuler clarified any lingering questions.
