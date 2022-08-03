California’s Proposition 27 launches new ad called ‘shameful’ by opposition

Caesars Entertainment will sit out the battle among California tribes and gaming operators in November over the legalization of sports betting in the state. FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, WynnBet, Bally’s Interactive, Barstool Sports, and Fanatics are spending tens of millions of dollars on television advertising to legalize online sports betting in the state that currently doesn’t allow any sports wagering. In that measure, mobile wagering would be tied to a tribal property.

