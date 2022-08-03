ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Man, 95, volunteers at Wyndham for 63 years straight

By Clara Goodwin
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Wyndham Championship is a week that Harold Moag looks forward to every single year.

“It’s became part of my life,” he explained.

In his 95 years of life, he’s spent 63 of them volunteering for the Wyndham. He’ll celebrate his 96th birthday at Sedgefield Country Club on Friday.

Volunteering since 1959, Moag has seen it all. He could pull out stories from all of golf’s greatest – like Tiger Woods, who played at the Wyndham Championship in 2015.

“He had maybe 20,000 people following him,” Moag remembered.

But when it comes to treasured memories – the one that stands out the most is getting to watch the great Sam Snead, who the Wyndham Championship trophy is now named after.

“He won the tournament eight times,” Moag remembered. “That’s history.”

No matter what – Harold has always made volunteering a priority. He never let work or anything else get in the way of the tournament he loves.

“I had an agreement with [my boss] that I would be able to get off for the week,” he said.

Each year, Harold is welcomed back by many people who have grown to love him.

“Many generations have passed,” he laughed. “And they’ve been wonderful people.”

Those wonderful people have become more like family.

“Every year, I’ve always felt at home when I came,” he said with a smile. “That’s the main thing — when you come to a place that you could spend a week or even just a few days and you feel at home.”

As far as retiring from volunteering – don’t expect that to happen any time soon. He plans to keep coming back for years to come.

“As long as I can walk!” he exclaimed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

