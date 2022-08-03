State AG sues Walgreens saying it sold around 175 prescription painkillers for every person in TN between 2006 and 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine has declared Tuesday, Aug. 9 as honorary Dolly Parton Day in preparation for Parton’s visit to Ohio. Parton, a famous country singer, songwriter and actress, will make a stop in Columbus to help promote Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio, a program that mails a free book each month to children ages newborn to five. All Ohio children are eligible to be enrolled in the free program and can sign up on the website.

