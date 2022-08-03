State AG sues Walgreens saying it sold around 175 prescription painkillers for every person in TN between 2006 and 2020

Read on www.wbir.com
Two popular discount store chains have combined forces to create the ultimate "dollar store" in Kentucky
If you love saving money on everyday items but often find it frustrating that you can't find everything you need in one place, then this story might put a smile on your face. Two popular discount retail store chains have recently decided to join forces to create the ultimate dollar store experience.
Longtime TN inmate and prison gang leader to serve life sentence for running meth ring behind prison walls
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A man who has been in prison since 1996 for a first-degree murder charge in Hamilton County was sentenced to life in prison on Monday, according to a release from the Department of Justice. They said Charles Elsea Jr., 44, is a longtime inmate of the...
Tennessee attorney general files lawsuit against Walgreens for role in opioid crisis
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery has filed a lawsuit against Walgreens in Knox County Circuit Court claiming the company violated the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act and created a public nuisance by contributing to opioid abuse. According to a release from the attorney general’s office, the lawsuit claims Walgreens has failed to […]
Tate Reeves Ends Rental Assistance
Governor Tate Reeves’s giving back potentially $130 million in rental assistance back to the federal government. Greenville resident and taxpayer Latonya Cork heard Governor Reeves’s reasons for opting out of the rental assistance program, and she's not convinced. To her, the point of the money is to help folks in need during the pandemic, and the pandemic isn't over.
SNAP Schedule: Virginia EBT Card Benefits for August 2022
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, helps low-income households purchase the food they need to make nutritious meals at home. In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia...
Drug eradication operation explains TBI presence at Morristown Regional Airport
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were able to release details of an operation in Morristown Thursday. WVLT News first reported the operation last month when viewers called in about a heightened presence at the Morristown Regional Airport. TBI and Drug Enforcement Administration vehicles were parked at the airport, sparking questions.
tnAchieves needs around 1,400 more mentors in East Tennessee to help Class of 2023 transition into college life
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A program that helps students navigate their new collegiate careers immediately after high school is searching for more mentors to volunteer in East Tennessee. They said around 1,400 more people are needed in the area. The mentors play a crucial role in helping students in the...
Kentucky man headed to prison after admitting to role in $370K coronavirus loan scheme
A Kentucky man has been sentenced to two years and nine months in prison for using false pretenses to accept $370,000 in paycheck protection loans under a federal COVID-19 assistance program. David Christopher Lewis, 49, was sentenced in federal court last week for his guilty plea to wire fraud. He...
15 arrested across 7 East Tennessee counties in TBI, DEA drug bust
Meth, heroin, more than 300 marijuana plants and roughly $40,000 in counterfeit currency were seized across 7 East Tennessee counties in a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation operation that led to 15 felony arrests.
Oregon shoe reseller defrauded customers, banks out of millions: DOJ
A Eugene man and woman running a business that posed as a limited edition shoe seller have been charged with defrauding customers and banks out of a combined $85 million, the U.S. Attorney in Oregon said.
DeWine declares Tuesday Dolly Parton Day in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine has declared Tuesday, Aug. 9 as honorary Dolly Parton Day in preparation for Parton’s visit to Ohio. Parton, a famous country singer, songwriter and actress, will make a stop in Columbus to help promote Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio, a program that mails a free book each month to children ages newborn to five. All Ohio children are eligible to be enrolled in the free program and can sign up on the website.
Justice answers Putnam sheriff on abandoned vehicle issue
WINFIELD, W.Va. — Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton sent a letter to Gov. Jim Justice Friday asking for assistance in enforcement of a state law focusing on the removal of abandoned vehicles from public and private property. In his letter, Eggleton tells Justice that he’s learned since taking office...
Reeves' Kemper Bill Let Mississippi Power Shift $1 Billion to Customers
Mississippi Power's gambit to build a first-of-its kind "clean coal" plant in one of the poorest counties in Mississippi failed, but not before state ratepayers helped finance its construction to the tune of billions with the permission of state leaders, including Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves. Southern Company, which owns Mississippi...
Woman arrested, accused of using 15-month-old in gas scam in Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee
STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. — Police in Tennessee accused a woman of using her 15-month-old child to deceive people in Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee into giving her money. The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office says Shelecia Craig would pull over on the side of the road and pretend to be out of gas.
Governor Youngkin announces details of Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend
RICHMOND, Va. – Back-to-school shopping is back, and this year, prices for those essential school items are expected to be much higher than normal. Thankfully, Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend is returning soon. On Thursday, Governor Youngkin announced that select items will be free of sales tax from 12:01 a.m....
Donation drives collect diapers, shovels and supplies to help flood survivors in Kentucky
KENTUCKY, USA — People with friends and family in Kentucky are organizing donation drives to collect supplies and help the communities devastated by recent floods in the area. "That's home. That's where I grew up. Those people are my people,” said Matt Tuttle, who helped organize a donation drive....
Tennessee Department of Safety reminds residents of ID requirement change
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security is reminding Tennesseans federal identification requirements change in nine months. On May 3, all persons must have a REAL ID licenses to access certain federal facilities, military bases and board commercial flights within the United States, according to the safety department.
Mabry-Hazen House hosts guided tours to commemorate Emancipation Day in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On August 8, 1863, a group of enslaved African Americans in Greeneville, Tennessee, became free from their enslaver, Andrew Johnson, who later became the seventeenth president of the United States. August 8 is known as Emancipation Day in Tennessee. Since the first celebration in 1871, many...
Tate Reeves halts Mississippi’s involvement in federal rental assistance program, a move called ‘heartless’ by one critic
Mississippi will soon stop accepting applications to a federal rental assistance program created during the COVID-19 pandemic to help people stave off evictions, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday. The Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program will not accept any applications past Aug. 15, and the state will return as much as...
Baptist North Mississippi Makes U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals list
Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi was recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a High Performing Hospital for hip fractures. The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 33rd year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures.
