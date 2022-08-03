Read on ocscanner.news
MARLBORO: SERIOUS ACCIDENT ON 18 NB WITH INJURIES
Marlboro First Aid and Rescue shared the following information regarding an accident that happened this morning:. Units dispatched around 8:29am for a motor vehicle accident on Route 18 North/Tennent road this morning. First arriving police units advised of a serious motor vehicle accident and a Medivac was requested to fly. All EMS/Fire units cleared around 9:30am.
LAKEWOOD: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle crash at Madison and 6th. We have no information on injuries or the cause of the accident. Should additional details become available, we will update our page.
Woman, 69, dies in head-on collision with dump truck in NJ
A 69-year-old woman died after a head-on crash Thursday morning with a dump truck in New Jersey, state authorities said.
LAKEWOOD: MVA
Lakewood: Police, Fire and EMS responded earlier to a serious motor vehicle crash on Route 88 and Pearl Street. One patient was taken to Jersey Shore by Medivac.
PHOTOS: Driver Apprehended after Crashing into CVS Pharmacy Building in Lakewood and Fleeing Scene
A driver was apprehended after crashing into the CVS pharmacy and Lakewood this afternoon and fleeing the scene. The accident happened approximately 5:30 PM. After being apprehended, the driver reportedly told Police that she had hit the gas instead of the brake, and then panicked and fled. The building sustained...
New Jersey tractor cab mystery, involving bloodied woman, found to be misunderstanding
An all-out search to find a big rig truck and its driver, believed to be involved in a possible abduction of a woman in New Jersey, turned out to be a big misunderstanding.
Driver illegally passing on two-lane road nearly rams Oregon trooper
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A driver in a car who was attempting to pass a semi-truck on a two-lane road nearly rammed an Oregon state trooper head-on, and it was caught on the officer’s dash cam. The incident happened on August 2, 2022, on Hwy 20 about 20 miles...
LAKEWOOD: SCENE OF EARLIER FLOODING
This is what Squankum Road in Lakewood looked like earlier during the storm. There may still be some areas of flooding around ocean county so please use caution when driving.
Pedestrian Struck on Kennedy Boulevard in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, NJ – A pedestrian was struck early Wednesday morning on Kennedy Boulevard in Lakewood....
Police find man, woman in NJ tractor-trailer cab incident with bleeding woman
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ (PIX11) — Police on Thursday located the man, woman and tractor-trailer cab sought after someone reported the woman was bleeding and calling for help in New Jersey on Wednesday, officials said. Officers, unsure exactly what happened, questioned the man and woman on Thursday evening. Many feared the woman may have been abducted, […]
Couple Presumed Dead After Devastating Fire Guts Sprawling NJ Estate
A couple is presumed to have died in a sprawling New Jersey estate charred to its foundation early Friday -- with rescuers turning efforts toward a recovery mission for the husband and wife. Robert and Gemma Ricciardi, both in their 80s and part of the family-run Ricciardi Brothers paint supply...
