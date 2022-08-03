ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

ocscanner.news

MARLBORO: SERIOUS ACCIDENT ON 18 NB WITH INJURIES

Marlboro First Aid and Rescue shared the following information regarding an accident that happened this morning:. Units dispatched around 8:29am for a motor vehicle accident on Route 18 North/Tennent road this morning. First arriving police units advised of a serious motor vehicle accident and a Medivac was requested to fly. All EMS/Fire units cleared around 9:30am.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle crash at Madison and 6th. We have no information on injuries or the cause of the accident. Should additional details become available, we will update our page.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: MVA

Lakewood: Police, Fire and EMS responded earlier to a serious motor vehicle crash on Route 88 and Pearl Street. One patient was taken to Jersey Shore by Medivac.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Lakewood Township, NJ
Accidents
Lakewood Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
#Pearl Street#Accident
NBC Philadelphia

Couple Presumed Dead After Devastating Fire Guts Sprawling NJ Estate

A couple is presumed to have died in a sprawling New Jersey estate charred to its foundation early Friday -- with rescuers turning efforts toward a recovery mission for the husband and wife. Robert and Gemma Ricciardi, both in their 80s and part of the family-run Ricciardi Brothers paint supply...
ACCIDENTS
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

6 killed in fiery crash in Windsor Hills neighborhood

Officials with the California Highway Patrol reported that three adults, one infant and a fetus have died in a fiery crash in a Windsor Hills neighborhood Thursday afternoon. Authorities later announced that a sixth victim was discovered in the burned out wreckage of another vehicle.Eight others, six kids and two adults, suffered minor injuries and were transported to the hospital. Another person was treated at the scene. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at 1:41 p.m. near Slauson and La Brea Avenue.According to the CHP, the 40-year-old driver of a gray Mercedes-Benz ran a red...
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘She chose to leave’: School bus driver flees scene after hitting teenager on bicycle, police say

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. — Police are investigating after a school bus hit a teenager and then left the scene before officers could respond. The Pennsauken Township Police Department said in a news release that the teenager was riding a bicycle when he was hit by the bus. The teenager was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for what police said were “minor injuries.”
PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ

