Other states to vote on abortion after Kansas blocks ban
Democrats believe the Kansas election is a sign of hope for the November elections. Republicans think voters will focus on other matters.
Texas ranchers rush to sell cattle amid drought
DECATUR, Texas — Inside of the Decatur Livestock Market, buying and selling cattle is normal. This week, however, the amount of ranchers that rushed there to sell their cattle, was not. The livestock market’s owner, Kimberly Irwin, told WFAA the drought is the culprit. It has created challenging conditions...
Sales tax holiday draws families from out of state
DALLAS — Texas will have its Sales Tax Holiday between Aug. 5 through Aug. 7, just as parents and children are gearing up for the beginning of the school year. The impact of the holiday can already be felt in the crowds seen at Galleria Dallas. "We definitely have...
Gov. Abbott announces first migrant bus to arrive in New York City
NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — The first migrant bus to travel from Texas to New York City arrived at the Port Authority Bus Terminal on Friday morning, Gov. Greg Abbott announced. In April, Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to charter buses carrying migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C. The governor said Texas had become overwhelmed by open border policies.
SUV barrels through Native American parade; 15 injured
GALLUP, New Mexico — A New Mexico man who was driving drunk without a valid license barreled through a parade that celebrates Native American culture in the western part of the state, injuring at least 15 people, officials said Friday. Jeff Irving, 33, was arrested late Thursday and faces...
'A great quarter': Oncor reports $229 million in profits -- so far -- in scorching Texas summer
DALLAS — The hot Texas summer has led to higher electric bills for residents trying to keep their homes cool. And it's been a profitable summer for Oncor. The Dallas-based electric transmission and delivery company on Wednesday reported $229 million in net income for their second quarter, covering the three months ending in June.
'If we can go, we go' | Texas fire department made up of 100% volunteers face challenging summer
CRESSON, Texas — The hot Texas summer has brought with it plenty of wildfires and work for fire departments across the state to take care of. And for many of the smaller towns in the North Texas area, they are made up of firefighters devoting time outside the workplace to keep their communities safe.
SMU researchers say Texas lawmakers' redistricting maps show clear bias toward Republicans
DALLAS — Researchers at Southern Methodist University say new congressional maps passed by Texas lawmakers are significantly biased and engineered to create a Republican advantage. Andrea Barreiro is an associate professor of mathematics at SMU and part of the group Math for Unbiased Maps. She says the group produced...
North Texas drought conditions, apathy to result in 'millions of dollars' in landscaping losses, experts say
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — No one is immune from the drought. Even horticulturist and well-known gardening expert Neil Sperry will admit he lost a couple of plants lately. The drought, combined with two bad winters, has grass, shrubs and trees reeling. Sperry told WFAA he'll drive around large swaths of North Texas and be disappointed with the lack of care for many commercial and home landscapes.
Updates on fires, dry conditions across North Texas
WFAA reporter Chris Sadeghi gives an update on the Wise County fire. Flames also came up in Hood County and Frisco.
With interest rates rising, do you have the homebuyer’s helper?
DALLAS — Is the housing market starting to become more normal? Not that long ago, we were regularly getting reports of buyers meeting just about every seller's demand, and even offering extraordinary offer increases in hopes of outbidding a crowd of competitors trying to make a deal for the same property.
You can track two large sharks swimming near Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sharks are swimming in Texas waters, including two large adult males who have been swimming near the Corpus Christi coastline over the past two months, according to OCEARCH Tracker. A nearly 8-feet-long hammerhead shark weighing 170 pounds was last pinged swimming off the coast near...
Mexican fishermen detained after illegally catching 40 sharks off coast of Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — U.S. Coast Guard crews say they busted four men for illegally fishing for sharks in federal waters Tuesday. They seized 40 sharks the boat crew had already caught. Coast Guard crews also confiscated their illegal fishing equipment before turning the four Mexican fishermen over to Border Protection agents.
Blue Origin launches sixth space tourism flight from West Texas
TEXAS, USA — Aerospace company Blue Origin launched its sixth space tourism flight from West Texas Thursday morning, marking some historic firsts and bringing along a popular Texas celebrity. The roughly 10-minute flight took six people into space via the New Shepard, Space.com reported. Among the passengers was Coby...
Husband in Texas couple accused of identity theft, conspiracy held pending trial
HAWAII, USA — A former Texas couple accused of living for three decades under the identities of two dead infants and tied to Russian intelligence had an invisible ink kit, maps of military bases and told family members they were in the witness protection program, a prosecutor said Thursday.
Tarrant County issues emergency disaster declaration due to extreme drought conditions
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The above video aired in previous broadcast over North Texas fires. Following severe drought conditions and a fire that destroyed at least three homes in Rendon, Tarrant County has issued an emergency disaster declaration. Judge Glen Whitely signed the local declaration Friday, which...
