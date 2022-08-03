ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

WFAA

Texas ranchers rush to sell cattle amid drought

DECATUR, Texas — Inside of the Decatur Livestock Market, buying and selling cattle is normal. This week, however, the amount of ranchers that rushed there to sell their cattle, was not. The livestock market’s owner, Kimberly Irwin, told WFAA the drought is the culprit. It has created challenging conditions...
DECATUR, TX
WFAA

Sales tax holiday draws families from out of state

DALLAS — Texas will have its Sales Tax Holiday between Aug. 5 through Aug. 7, just as parents and children are gearing up for the beginning of the school year. The impact of the holiday can already be felt in the crowds seen at Galleria Dallas. "We definitely have...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Gov. Abbott announces first migrant bus to arrive in New York City

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — The first migrant bus to travel from Texas to New York City arrived at the Port Authority Bus Terminal on Friday morning, Gov. Greg Abbott announced. In April, Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to charter buses carrying migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C. The governor said Texas had become overwhelmed by open border policies.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

SUV barrels through Native American parade; 15 injured

GALLUP, New Mexico — A New Mexico man who was driving drunk without a valid license barreled through a parade that celebrates Native American culture in the western part of the state, injuring at least 15 people, officials said Friday. Jeff Irving, 33, was arrested late Thursday and faces...
GALLUP, NM
WFAA

North Texas drought conditions, apathy to result in 'millions of dollars' in landscaping losses, experts say

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — No one is immune from the drought. Even horticulturist and well-known gardening expert Neil Sperry will admit he lost a couple of plants lately. The drought, combined with two bad winters, has grass, shrubs and trees reeling. Sperry told WFAA he'll drive around large swaths of North Texas and be disappointed with the lack of care for many commercial and home landscapes.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

With interest rates rising, do you have the homebuyer’s helper?

DALLAS — Is the housing market starting to become more normal? Not that long ago, we were regularly getting reports of buyers meeting just about every seller's demand, and even offering extraordinary offer increases in hopes of outbidding a crowd of competitors trying to make a deal for the same property.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

You can track two large sharks swimming near Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sharks are swimming in Texas waters, including two large adult males who have been swimming near the Corpus Christi coastline over the past two months, according to OCEARCH Tracker. A nearly 8-feet-long hammerhead shark weighing 170 pounds was last pinged swimming off the coast near...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
WFAA

Mexican fishermen detained after illegally catching 40 sharks off coast of Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — U.S. Coast Guard crews say they busted four men for illegally fishing for sharks in federal waters Tuesday. They seized 40 sharks the boat crew had already caught. Coast Guard crews also confiscated their illegal fishing equipment before turning the four Mexican fishermen over to Border Protection agents.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Blue Origin launches sixth space tourism flight from West Texas

TEXAS, USA — Aerospace company Blue Origin launched its sixth space tourism flight from West Texas Thursday morning, marking some historic firsts and bringing along a popular Texas celebrity. The roughly 10-minute flight took six people into space via the New Shepard, Space.com reported. Among the passengers was Coby...
TEXAS STATE
