mynbc5.com
Downtown Burlington festivals are helping out the local economy
Downtown Burlington this weekend is expected to see a ton of foot traffic due to the Festival of Fools and Dragonboat races. “It really does bring Church State to life even more so than it usually is,” said Zach Williamson, director, Festival of Fools. Downtown Burlington always has something...
mynbc5.com
Festival of Fools returns to Burlington this weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. — On Friday, the Burlington City Arts' Festival of Fools kicks off in Burlington. The three-day celebration will have performers and busking artists, taking over Church Street. The festival typically draws performers from across the globe, including some big names like Snap Boogie, from "America's Got Talent,"...
wamc.org
Plattsburgh Beach accessibility enhanced with Rotary donation
A local service organization has donated two beach wheelchairs to the city of Plattsburgh. The Plattsburgh Sunrise Rotary began fundraising to obtain the special wheelchairs in July 2021. They were purchased in the spring but only one has arrived due to supply chain delays. One of the chairs is a...
Addison Independent
HOPE stops textile and shoe recycling
HOPE stops textile and shoe recycling

It's a move that could significantly add to the local waste stream and create issues for some of the area's other clothing resale shops.
Addison Independent
ShireTown to serve up fun food in Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — Some of Kevin Archambeault’s fondest memories are of the old-fashioned diner his grandma owned in Grafton, N.Y., during the 1980s and ‘90s. The place would really pack ‘em in. “I grew up with that, and always had an appreciation for it,” he said.
mynbc5.com
How the Lake Monsters and McKenzie do 25-cent hot dog night
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Three times a year, the Vermont Lake Monsters and McKenzie Country Classics stuff baseball fans in Burlington with all-you-can-eat hot dogs at 25 cents a pop. A partnership that started over 15 years ago, the Lake Monsters have consistently seen their highest attendance numbers of the...
People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing
Hearing hirees say “no” to job offers because they are giving up on their house search is a problem recruiters are facing in state and municipal government, nonprofit organizations and businesses. Read the story on VTDigger here: People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing.
Addison Independent
Amtrak makes historic stop in Ferrisburgh
FERRISBURGH — Greeted by a crowd of about 100 train enthusiasts, curiosity seekers, local officials and residents happy to see rail service return to Addison County for the first time since 1953 — and, yes, passengers — an Amtrak train pulled into the Ferrisburgh-Vergennes depot on Friday morning.
Interior Design
Randi Renate Creates a Permanent Installation in Elizabethtown, New York
Hiking the High Peaks region in New York’s Adirondack Mountains during the pandemic lockdown, Randi Renate was struck by the enveloping cerulean sky. It inspired the artist to create blue is the atmospheric refraction I see you through, a permanent installation now on the grounds of the Adirondack History Museum in Elizabethtown. Among the other influences on the 14-foot-tall, spherical structure are Renate’s studies in biology and oceanography, her myriad readings on distance, subjectivity, and connection, and Bluets, Maggie Nelson’s book-length ode to the color.
North Hero House to Be Sold to New Owners
Doug Nedde and Heidi Tappan confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Walt Blasberg, owner of the North Hero House and its two associated restaurants, to purchase the property on November 1 for an undisclosed amount. The North Hero House has been an inn since 1891, when guests arrived...
mynbc5.com
Ronald McDonald House completes $2.5M drive to purchase property
A nonprofit in Vermont's most populous city is celebrating a big milestone — one it says will help it continue to serve families whose kids are undergoing difficult medical treatments at the hospital. "We are so proud to be able to help those who need us most," said Kristine...
WCAX
Health officials warn New Yorkers about rabies
MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Franklin County Public Health is reporting its first case of rabies this season in a bat found in a Malone home. This, after two rabid gray foxes were encountered in nearby Essex County, in June and July. Health officials remind residents to make sure their pets...
mynbc5.com
Army Corps of Engineers visits watershed restoration projects in Champlain basin
GRAND ISLE, Vt. — The Army Corps of Engineers visited several sites around the Lake Champlain basin this week to oversee and identify efforts to improve the health of the Lake Champlain ecosystem. The corps staff visited sites in Fort Ann and Whitehall on the New York side of...
miltonindependent.com
Dan's Northern BBQ is set on creating community through food with their new space on Southberry Drive
At noon today, Dan’s Northern BBQ’s new restaurant on Southberry Drive was bustling as the staff got ready for the 2:00 opening. Bacon wraps were getting wrapped, coleslaw was tasted, ESPN was being thrown on the TV, a hush puppy recipe was being perfected and a big fiery sign reading BBQ was stuck into the ground in the front lawn.
WCAX
Vermonters asked to conserve electricity Thursday and ‘Defeat the Peak’
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a hot one out there on this Thursday, so thousands of Vermonters are being asked to “Defeat the Peak.”. Burlington Electric is asking customers to limit electricity use from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. The Vermont Electric Co-op is asking for...
Myer's Bagels to Move Café to Shelburne Road in South Burlington
Myer's Bagels has been heating up Truck Stop with its Friday night wood-fired pizzas all summer long. Now, Burlington's popular Montréal-style bagel bakery will move to make room for more pies, more bagels and more customer seating. This fall, the Myer's team will shift café and retail operations from...
WCAX
Vermont cheesemaker wins best in show at national competition
pallspera.com
1264 West Hill Road Stowe, VT
This 4 Bedroom 6 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on August 4th 2022 with a list price $1,650,000. Stunning post and beam home boasts high-end touches, beautiful wood beams, and views of the Worcester Mountain Range. Sitting privately hillside on 2.5 ac, surround by lush, professional landscapes. Many upgrades to the home include:standing seam roof, garage doors,expanded heating and water softening system, new wood floors in the entry hall and kitchen. The new entry greets you with custom tile, radiant heated floors, an abundance of natural light, and an expansive built-in mud room w/extra storage for seasonal gear. Entry ½ bath, first floor laundry w/new washer, dryer, and full bath round out the functional space. Make hosting a breeze in the open-concept kitchen w/deluxe features, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and red birch cabinets. The massive windows enhance the views from the dining/living area. Relax in the cozy family room w/wood stove, perfect for chilly nights or morning coffee. The den offers flex space and solitude, w/ direct access to the front or back porches and a propane fireplace. On mid-level, find two bedrooms both with ensuite bathrooms. Top floor primary suite w/ walk-in closet, custom tile shower, and impeccable views. Above the 2-car attached garage, is an apartment with its own bathroom, kitchen, bedroom, and living area easily accessed from the interior mudroom staircase. This warm and inviting home offers views, comfort, and elegance, w/proximity to quiet path,Spruce Peak and Stowe’s amenities.
Across the country, investors are buying manufactured-home communities. Some Vermonters are resisting the trend.
“I’m going to be here probably the rest of my life because we own it and a private guy can’t come in and boot us,” said Skip Horner, the secretary of a new cooperative community in Colchester. Read the story on VTDigger here: Across the country, investors are buying manufactured-home communities. Some Vermonters are resisting the trend..
montpelierbridge.org
Mail Delays Caused by Post Office Policies, Staff Shortages
Things are not going well at the local post office. Montpelier residents have experienced long mail delivery delays in the six months since a regional manager directed Vermont post offices to prioritize packages over first class mail. Delays caused by this policy, part of a national attempt to cut costs, have been exacerbated by extreme staffing shortages throughout the region. In addition, there have been at least five changes in leadership at Montpelier’s post office since August 2020, and postage rates increased in July.
