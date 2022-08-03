This 4 Bedroom 6 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on August 4th 2022 with a list price $1,650,000. Stunning post and beam home boasts high-end touches, beautiful wood beams, and views of the Worcester Mountain Range. Sitting privately hillside on 2.5 ac, surround by lush, professional landscapes. Many upgrades to the home include:standing seam roof, garage doors,expanded heating and water softening system, new wood floors in the entry hall and kitchen. The new entry greets you with custom tile, radiant heated floors, an abundance of natural light, and an expansive built-in mud room w/extra storage for seasonal gear. Entry ½ bath, first floor laundry w/new washer, dryer, and full bath round out the functional space. Make hosting a breeze in the open-concept kitchen w/deluxe features, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and red birch cabinets. The massive windows enhance the views from the dining/living area. Relax in the cozy family room w/wood stove, perfect for chilly nights or morning coffee. The den offers flex space and solitude, w/ direct access to the front or back porches and a propane fireplace. On mid-level, find two bedrooms both with ensuite bathrooms. Top floor primary suite w/ walk-in closet, custom tile shower, and impeccable views. Above the 2-car attached garage, is an apartment with its own bathroom, kitchen, bedroom, and living area easily accessed from the interior mudroom staircase. This warm and inviting home offers views, comfort, and elegance, w/proximity to quiet path,Spruce Peak and Stowe’s amenities.

STOWE, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO