Man sentenced to 75 years in prison for robbery, murder in Madison, Illinois

U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark on Tuesday sentenced a convicted felon from St. Louis to more than 10 years in prison on gun charges. Judge Clark sentenced Terrell Gunn, 43, to eight years and seven months in prison on a 2022 charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and two more years for violating his supervised release from a 2016 conviction on another felon in possession charge.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO