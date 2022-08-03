Man sentenced to 75 years in prison for robbery, murder in Madison, Illinois

Read on www.ksdk.com
22-year-old charged with six felony counts, including second-degree murder
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — A 22-year-old man was charged with six felony accounts, including second-degree murder. Chappelle Taylor, of Castle Point, has been charged with counts related to the shooting of the mother of his child and the death of the woman's father. On Aug. 1, Taylor confronted a...
Woman beaten to death by son in apartment, source reports
ST. LOUIS — A woman was beaten to death by her son inside the Phyllis Wheatley Apartments on Locust Avenue Friday morning, a source told 5 On Your Side. The victim's son walked to police headquarters and told security officers he had killed someone in the apartment complex, according to a source.
Jennings man who robbed phone stores sentenced
A Jennings man appeared in federal court Thursday to be sentenced for robbing two phone stores in the summer of 2019.
Wood River Police seek information on missing man
The Wood River Police Department is investigating the case of a missing man, last seen the afternoon of July 21. According to information provided by Police Chief Brad Wells, Law was last seen on July 21st, 2022, at 2:40 p.m., by a coworker, departing Economy Boat Store, 200 S. Amoco Rd., Wood River, IL. Vernon L. Law worked as deckhand on the river boat "Kevin Michael."
Jenkins sentenced to 75 years in 2021 murder
A Madison man will likely never be a free man again after being sentenced to 75 years in the murder and robbery of another man on December 7, 2021. William Jenkins was convicted by a Madison County jury last month of the first-degree murder and armed robbery of Andre Hutson on Wayne Lanter Avenue in Madison.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man steals gun from Affton gun store
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Detectives are searching for a man seen stealing a gun from a St. Louis County store in mid-July. On July 19, a man walked into a gun store in Affton at 4:30 p.m. and stole a semi-automatic handgun. Police said the man hid the gun in his shorts before walking out.
Man who escaped a Missouri jail sentenced to 15 years in prison
U.S. District Judge Catherine D. Perry on Tuesday sentenced a St. Louis man who escaped the St. Ann, Mo. jail last year to 15 years in prison. Walter J. Wilson Jr., 39, was convicted by a federal jury in March of an escape charge and a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Byers' Beat: Police recruitment gets ruthless in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — Police department leaders across the country are saying they’re having a hard time finding officers – and the competition to do so locally is getting pretty cutthroat. This week, the St. Louis County Council passed an amendment to the collective bargaining unit that will...
Woman killed, suspect turns himself in
A woman was killed in her home in midtown St. Louis.
Metro East man sentenced 75 years on murder, robbery charges
A federal judge has sentenced a Metro East man to 75 years in prison in connection with a murder investigation from last year.
More convictions in theft ring
The Madison County State’s Attorney has announced additional convictions in a tri-county theft ring. 36-year-old Larry Thompson pled guilty in two recent cases that authorities say were part of a ring of residential burglaries and stolen vehicles in Madison, Jersey, and Macoupin counties. Thompson, along with seven others, was...
New Task Force commander announced
There’s a new leader of the Cross River Crime Task Force, and he’s one of the top investigators in Madison County. Former task force commander Jeff Connor turned over the position to Granite City’s assistant police chief Nick Novacich. Major John Franke of Alton Police will serve as a deputy commander, along with Captain Brian Koberna of the sheriff’s department. The task force’s stated goal is to combine resources to stop people from crossing state lines to commit violent crimes in Madison County.
Missouri man sentenced to more than 10 years in prison on gun charges
U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark on Tuesday sentenced a convicted felon from St. Louis to more than 10 years in prison on gun charges. Judge Clark sentenced Terrell Gunn, 43, to eight years and seven months in prison on a 2022 charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and two more years for violating his supervised release from a 2016 conviction on another felon in possession charge.
Police find truck suspected in hit-and-run that killed CBC student near Ted Drewes
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police have found a truck they believe struck and killed a teenage boy near Ted Drewes Frozen Custard last week. Friday morning, St. Louis police announced the vehicle had been found in St. Louis County but did not provide an exact location. Police sources...
St. Louis police investigate double shooting in north St. Louis city
Police are investigating a double shooting Friday in north St. Louis city.
Centralia woman charged with fentanyl distribution
MARION COUNTY — A 21-year-old Centralia woman was formally charged Wednesday in Marion County Court with multiple drug-related offenses. Mariah McCray was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Marion County Jail. McCray was charged in court Wednesday with Class 1 felony manufacture with the intent to deliver fentanyl and Class 4 felony possession of a controlled substance, as well as misdemeanor driving while license suspended.
Woman with gun holds carjacking suspect at bay until Crystal City Police arrive
A 37-year-old Jefferson County man who recently attempted a carjacking at the Twin City Mall parking lot in Crystal City was thwarted by his apparent poor driving skills and a woman with a gun, Crystal City Police Chief Chad Helms said. He said the incident occurred about 3 p.m. Aug...
1 dead after shooting in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in the 4300 block of St. Ferdinand Thursday, police said. The man, 57, got shot in the neck and was not conscious or breathing when police arrived, who found him inside an apartment building. The shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. The homicide division is investigating. He was later identified as Royce Cole, of North City.
Man found dead in vehicle in creek in Maplewood
MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — Police in Maplewood said a man was found dead Friday morning in a creek. Maplewood and Shrewsbury police are investigating what happened before the man's SUV veered off Shewsbury Avenue and into a creek in the 3600 block of Big Bend Boulevard Thursday evening. Maplewood police...
St. Francois Co. woman hopes to lower legal BAC to .04 for first responders
BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A St. Francois County mother has successfully lobbied more than 20 states to consider changing their drunk driving laws, and now she’s taking aim at the legal limit for first responders. “It’s very concerning,” said Cecilia Williams. That’s how Cecilia Williams describes...
