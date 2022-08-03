ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man sentenced to 75 years in prison for robbery, murder in Madison, Illinois

Jenkins sentenced to 75 years in 2021 murder

A Madison man will likely never be a free man again after being sentenced to 75 years in the murder and robbery of another man on December 7, 2021. William Jenkins was convicted by a Madison County jury last month of the first-degree murder and armed robbery of Andre Hutson on Wayne Lanter Avenue in Madison.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
