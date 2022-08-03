WQAD seeking applications from local nonprofits for TEGNA Foundation grants

Read on www.wqad.com
Moline couple raises service puppy to help blind veterans, first responders
MOLINE, Illinois — A Moline couple is raising a future "canine leader." Linda and Tony Gimble help with the Leader Dogs for the Blind organization. They've raised 22 puppies and have assisted the group since 2000. Their latest puppy Jenny is one of seven newly sponsored by the Gary...
EICC receives $100,000 from Arconic Foundation to promote Quad City manufacturing
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Eastern Iowa Community College has been awarded a sizable grant by the Arconic Foundation as part of an initiative to highlight Quad City manufacturing jobs. Arconic Foundation, the philanthropic wing of Arconic, Inc., gave $100,000 to the three-college group on Wednesday, August 4. The grant is...
Knox County deputy takes a splash, raises $1K for St. Jude
Someone's Apple Watch accidentally called 911 at a St. Jude fundraiser in Maquon. When the responding deputy saw no emergency, she gave the crowd a challenge.
WIU connects businesses with job-seeking students at Employer Town Hall
MOLINE, Ill. — Colleges in the Quad Cities are helping students find a job by talking to employers. Western Illinois University hosted an Employer Town Hall on Thursday morning, Aug. 4 at its Quad Cities campus. During the free event, local businesses got the opportunity to learn about trends...
Salvation Army collecting school supply donations at QC Walmarts this weekend
MOLINE, Ill. — The Salvation Army and Quad City Walmart locations are teaming up to collect school supply donations for families in need this weekend. The Army's Stuff the Bus campaign is back from Aug. 5-7 at all Quad City Walmart locations, encouraging visitors to buy and then donate school supplies to help low-income families.
Nonstop no more: Delta suspends service from Moline to Minneapolis 'indefinitely' this fall
MOLINE, Ill. — If you're flying out of the Quad Cities International Airport, soon you'll no longer be able to get a nonstop flight to Minneapolis-St. Paul. According to the airport, Delta Air Lines suspended its service from the Quad Cities to the Twin Cities effective Oct. 5. The carrier hasn't announced any plans to suspend its nonstop service from Moline to Atlanta.
Adopt a pet! Scott Co. Humane Society is waiving adoption fees this weekend
If you're looking to adopt a pooch, it's the perfect weekend to do so at the Humane Society of Scott County. Because the shelter has reached "crisis capacity," it is waiving dog adoption fees through Sunday, Aug. 7 to help clear space to take in more dogs. The discount applies...
QC leaders celebrate growth and future of downtown Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Quad City leaders are celebrating new and upcoming developments in downtown Bettendorf. The Quad Cities Chamber and Downtown Bettendorf Organization announced that the area has continued to see growth over the past year, from the new I-74 Bridge and walkway to completion of the TBK Bank building.
Moline family's ceiling collapses due to faulty construction; owners encourage checks for houses built in the '70s
MOLINE, Ill. — Moline homeowner Ken Gullette said it was an average Sunday morning for him and his wife Nancy. That is until the two heard a large crash come from their living room. “Suddenly, there was a 'BAM crash' and I came out and saw the ceiling had...
LULAC awards more than $55,000 in scholarships to local students
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The League of United Latin American Citizens held its 2022 scholarship banquet at Augustana College on Sunday, July 31. LULAC councils 10 (Davenport), 371 (Muscatine) and 5285 (Moline) awarded more than $55,000 in scholarships to 67 local high school, undergraduate and post-graduate students. LULAC councils...
Amôwa Forest Preserve: Learn the meaning behind the East Moline park's name
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Rock Island County's newest nature preserve finally has a name: Amôwa Forest Preserve. "Amôwa," the Concise Dictionary of the Sauk Language, is the Sauk word for bee. The name ties into the park's purpose of providing a habitat for the region's native species, such as the Rusty Patched Bumblebee, American Bumblebee, Indiana Bat and Northern Long-eared Bat.
Davenport Public Library offering bilingual practice opportunities for children
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport Public Library's Fairmount branch is offering story time for children to engage and practice their multiple language skills. Volunteers from the community came to read and sing with the children in English and Spanish. Daniel Salazar, a student at St. Ambrose University who hopes to become a school teacher one day, read out loud to the children for the first time in his time with the program.
Bettendorf Public Library to offer new fall hours beginning Sept. 6
BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Bettendorf Public Library announced it'll be updating its hours with the change of the season. The new fall schedule will be implemented on Sept. 6 and last through Memorial Day 2023. Here's a look at the new schedule:. Monday – Thursday: 9:00 a.m – 8:00...
Here's how you can help Genesis 'Pack the Bus' with school supplies this week
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Genesis Health System is working to help kids in the Quad Cities get the supplies they need to have a successful school year. The hospital system's "Pack the Bus" event lasts from Monday, Aug. 1 through Thursday, Aug. 4. Supplies will be collected each day between 7:30 a.m. and 3:45 p.m.
Clintion, IA police ask for help in search for gas station robbery suspect
CLINTON, Iowa — Police in Clinton, Iowa are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery at a Shell Express gas station. According to a Facebook post from the Clinton Police Department, police are investigating a robbery that took place at the Shell Express location at 500 N 2nd Street on Monday, Aug. 8 at about 5:25 a.m.
Iowa man drowns Friday while helping rescue child from river
JOHNSON COUNTY, IOWA, Iowa — A 42-year-old Iowa man drowned Friday night, Aug. 5 in the Iowa River while helping rescue an 8-year-old child from the river. The Johnson County Sheriff's office said Wegayewu Faris of Coralville and a kayaker "were instrumental in saving the life of the 8-year-old child." But Faris disappeared under the water while he was trying to help the child Friday evening near River Junction about 20 miles south of Coralville.
Muscatine OKs train merger deal; residents react over potential impacts
MUSCATINE, Iowa — A possible increase in freight train traffic is moving forward in Muscatine. The metro area of the Quad Cities could soon see triple the amount on the tracks, as freight train companies Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern Railway Company look into potentially merging. Muscatine is...
Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 3 new homes in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities hosted its second-ever triple groundbreaking Saturday, July 30. Families, friends, sponsors and volunteers gathered for the event in the 600 block of East 6th Street in Davenport. Three families stomped a gold shovel in the dirt at the future spot of...
150 years of Moline: What you need to know about the city's sesquicentennial celebration
MOLINE, Ill. — Over the last 15 decades, the City of Moline has expanded from a modest frontier settlement to a city home to more than 40,000 people and a metro population of about 400,000. Marking the anniversary of its incorporation, the city will host a weeklong 150th Sesquicentennial...
Nonprofit, WQAD and other news outlets sue Bettendorf schools after being excluded from meeting
Four eastern Iowa media organizations are joining a nonprofit media rights group in filing a lawsuit against the Bettendorf school board and other officials after they blocked journalists from covering a meeting about school violence that was attended by hundreds of people. The lawsuit filed Monday by the Iowa Freedom...
