ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

WQAD seeking applications from local nonprofits for TEGNA Foundation grants

WQAD
WQAD
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wqad.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Moline, IL
Society
City
Moline, IL
WQAD

Nonstop no more: Delta suspends service from Moline to Minneapolis 'indefinitely' this fall

MOLINE, Ill. — If you're flying out of the Quad Cities International Airport, soon you'll no longer be able to get a nonstop flight to Minneapolis-St. Paul. According to the airport, Delta Air Lines suspended its service from the Quad Cities to the Twin Cities effective Oct. 5. The carrier hasn't announced any plans to suspend its nonstop service from Moline to Atlanta.
MOLINE, IL
WQAD

QC leaders celebrate growth and future of downtown Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Quad City leaders are celebrating new and upcoming developments in downtown Bettendorf. The Quad Cities Chamber and Downtown Bettendorf Organization announced that the area has continued to see growth over the past year, from the new I-74 Bridge and walkway to completion of the TBK Bank building.
BETTENDORF, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofits#Tegna#Endowments#Charity#Wqad News#The Tegna Foundation#The Quad Cities#Tegna Inc#Community Grant Program#Wqad Attn
WQAD

LULAC awards more than $55,000 in scholarships to local students

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The League of United Latin American Citizens held its 2022 scholarship banquet at Augustana College on Sunday, July 31. LULAC councils 10 (Davenport), 371 (Muscatine) and 5285 (Moline) awarded more than $55,000 in scholarships to 67 local high school, undergraduate and post-graduate students. LULAC councils...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WQAD

Amôwa Forest Preserve: Learn the meaning behind the East Moline park's name

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Rock Island County's newest nature preserve finally has a name: Amôwa Forest Preserve. "Amôwa," the Concise Dictionary of the Sauk Language, is the Sauk word for bee. The name ties into the park's purpose of providing a habitat for the region's native species, such as the Rusty Patched Bumblebee, American Bumblebee, Indiana Bat and Northern Long-eared Bat.
EAST MOLINE, IL
WQAD

Davenport Public Library offering bilingual practice opportunities for children

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport Public Library's Fairmount branch is offering story time for children to engage and practice their multiple language skills. Volunteers from the community came to read and sing with the children in English and Spanish. Daniel Salazar, a student at St. Ambrose University who hopes to become a school teacher one day, read out loud to the children for the first time in his time with the program.
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Charities
WQAD

Iowa man drowns Friday while helping rescue child from river

JOHNSON COUNTY, IOWA, Iowa — A 42-year-old Iowa man drowned Friday night, Aug. 5 in the Iowa River while helping rescue an 8-year-old child from the river. The Johnson County Sheriff's office said Wegayewu Faris of Coralville and a kayaker "were instrumental in saving the life of the 8-year-old child." But Faris disappeared under the water while he was trying to help the child Friday evening near River Junction about 20 miles south of Coralville.
CORALVILLE, IA
WQAD

Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 3 new homes in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities hosted its second-ever triple groundbreaking Saturday, July 30. Families, friends, sponsors and volunteers gathered for the event in the 600 block of East 6th Street in Davenport. Three families stomped a gold shovel in the dirt at the future spot of...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

WQAD

Davenport, IA
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Quad Cities local news

 https://www.wqad.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy