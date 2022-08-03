WQAD seeking applications from local nonprofits for TEGNA Foundation grants

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport Public Library's Fairmount branch is offering story time for children to engage and practice their multiple language skills. Volunteers from the community came to read and sing with the children in English and Spanish. Daniel Salazar, a student at St. Ambrose University who hopes to become a school teacher one day, read out loud to the children for the first time in his time with the program.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 8 DAYS AGO