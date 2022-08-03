ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, NY

spectrumlocalnews.com

4 days of fun get underway Friday at Eden Corn Festival

EDEN, N.Y. — A Western New York festival favorite is back this year with freshly picked ears of corn. Expect some fun on the cob this weekend in Erie County as they celebrate 58 years of the Eden Corn Festival. Organizers expect to go through around 60,000 ears of...
EDEN, NY
WGRZ TV

August 6 - Pool Mart

Pool Mart's "Better Than Fair" sale is going on now until August 14th at Pool Mart and its a great way to enjoy what summer still has to offer. You can find great prices and selections on patio furniture, above ground pools, hot tubs, swim spas and much more. Remember, all 5 of their locations are now open in Depew, Orchard Park, Tonawanda, Olean & Lockport. You can find out more about all they have to offer by visiting their website at www.poolmartonline.com.
TONAWANDA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Eden Corn Fest Mascot Suffers Colossal Fail

Meet Corny. He's the mascot for the Eden Corn Festival. Corny just wanted to tell Western New York about the Corn Fest. It didn't go well. If you've never been to the Eden Corn Fest, you might think that it's just a bunch of people sitting around and eating corn.
EDEN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Tonawanda aquatics center closing on Monday

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center is closing next week for renovations. The work will start on Monday and run through Labor Day. Improvements include remodeling the gym, tearing out old locker rooms and building new bathrooms. Members can use the town’s outdoor pools while the work is being […]
TONAWANDA, NY
Lancaster, NY
Lifestyle
City
Lancaster, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
2 On Your Side

Erie County Fair introduces sensory friendly hours

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Fair has introduced some new accommodations for families with members who may not normally be able to go because they find the sights and sounds of the fair overwhelming. In addition to previously offered sensory kits, the fair is introducing a sensory room,...
HAMBURG, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Most Hidden Gem Restaurant In Blasdell

One of my favorite things to do is to discover new restaurants that I have never been to before. Here in Western New York, there are so many amazing local restaurants that it's sometimes hard to keep track. Seriously, you could visit a new place for months straight. I had...
BLASDELL, NY
wnypapers.com

Lewiston Art Festival brings top artists, family-friendly events to Center Street

Lewiston’s reputation as a thriving arts community and cultural epicenter is due in no small part to the annual Lewiston Art Festival, sponsored by Lewiston Council on the Arts. Now in its 56th year, the festival has been named “Top Cultural Destination” by First Sunday Magazine; a “Summer Festival Showcase Event” by Bi-National Niagara Tourism Alliance; US News, "10 Perfect Places to Plan a Trip"; and Buffalo Spree Magazine, "Hot 5/An Opinionated to-do list.”
LEWISTON, NY
2 On Your Side

Black Smoke Bourbon Bar coming to Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Bourbon-lovers rejoice, a new bourbon bar is coming to Hamburg. The owners of First Line Brewing announced Thursday on its official Facebook page that they will be opening the Black Smoke Bourbon Bar this winter. The post read in part, "Opening up this winter in the...
HAMBURG, NY
broadwayfillmorealive.org

The Buffalo Infringement Festival hits the Broadway Market on Saturday

The Broadway Market has hosted parts of the Buffalo Infringement Festival for a number of years. The festival returns Saturday, August 6th for a day of music throughout the market. There will be performances on the roof, in the ramp and inside of the market. There a complete list of performances, locations, and times below. It’s great way to support local music and the Broadway Market at the same time.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Hundreds of NYSEG customers lack power

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of NYSEG customers are without power as a storm crossed Western New York on Friday evening. As of 6:45 p.m., more than 11,300 customers lacked power across the region. The bulk of those customers, more than 9,000 of them, were located in West Seneca and...
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

2 Wegmans locations going through changes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — More Wegmans stores in the Rochester area are being "reset." That's industry-speak for remodeling. The Calkins Road, Henrietta, and Geneva locations are all getting work done—it should be completed in a few weeks, according to a company spokesperson. The biggest change? No more "Nature's...
ROCHESTER, NY
WGRZ TV

96.1 The Breeze

See The Most Concerts In A Single Weekend In Western New York

There is always something going on in Western New York, and this is a big weekend for concerts. For the first full weekend of August, there are tons of things happening around Buffalo, and we have narrowed down the top events for the weekend. Every Friday, Kadie's Kalendar takes a closer look at 10 of the best events going on around Western New York for that weekend, and there truly is something for everyone.
BUFFALO, NY
Travel Maven

New York's Largest State Park is a Must-Visit

New York state is home to nearly 200 state parks. From sandy waterfront beaches to forests filled with caves and waterfalls, the abundance of options can sometimes become overwhelming when trying to decide which park to visit next. You've probably already been to Watkins Glen, Minnewaska, and Niagra Falls, and now it's time to explore a state park hiding in the southwestern corner of the state, Allegheny.
SALAMANCA, NY

