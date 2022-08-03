Read on www.wgrz.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
4 days of fun get underway Friday at Eden Corn Festival
EDEN, N.Y. — A Western New York festival favorite is back this year with freshly picked ears of corn. Expect some fun on the cob this weekend in Erie County as they celebrate 58 years of the Eden Corn Festival. Organizers expect to go through around 60,000 ears of...
WGRZ TV
August 6 - Pool Mart
Pool Mart's "Better Than Fair" sale is going on now until August 14th at Pool Mart and its a great way to enjoy what summer still has to offer. You can find great prices and selections on patio furniture, above ground pools, hot tubs, swim spas and much more. Remember, all 5 of their locations are now open in Depew, Orchard Park, Tonawanda, Olean & Lockport. You can find out more about all they have to offer by visiting their website at www.poolmartonline.com.
Eden Corn Fest Mascot Suffers Colossal Fail
Meet Corny. He's the mascot for the Eden Corn Festival. Corny just wanted to tell Western New York about the Corn Fest. It didn't go well. If you've never been to the Eden Corn Fest, you might think that it's just a bunch of people sitting around and eating corn.
Tonawanda aquatics center closing on Monday
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center is closing next week for renovations. The work will start on Monday and run through Labor Day. Improvements include remodeling the gym, tearing out old locker rooms and building new bathrooms. Members can use the town’s outdoor pools while the work is being […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie County Fair introduces sensory friendly hours
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Fair has introduced some new accommodations for families with members who may not normally be able to go because they find the sights and sounds of the fair overwhelming. In addition to previously offered sensory kits, the fair is introducing a sensory room,...
Worst Place To Live List Includes This Western New York Town
It looks like not everyone is a fan of living in Western New York. A study came out ranking the worst places to live in New York State and one Western New York town made the top 10. The website roadsnacks.net posted on their website the worst places to live...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Coming Soon: Buffalo Kitchen Club
Coming soon to the corner of Elmwood and Bryant is The Buffalo Kitchen Club. Offering lunch options.
WGRZ TV
Rain and a rainbow in downtown Buffalo on Friday, August 5
Downtown Buffalo saw heavy rain and a rainbow on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Both were captured in this time-lapse video that spanned an hour.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Most Hidden Gem Restaurant In Blasdell
One of my favorite things to do is to discover new restaurants that I have never been to before. Here in Western New York, there are so many amazing local restaurants that it's sometimes hard to keep track. Seriously, you could visit a new place for months straight. I had...
wnypapers.com
Lewiston Art Festival brings top artists, family-friendly events to Center Street
Lewiston’s reputation as a thriving arts community and cultural epicenter is due in no small part to the annual Lewiston Art Festival, sponsored by Lewiston Council on the Arts. Now in its 56th year, the festival has been named “Top Cultural Destination” by First Sunday Magazine; a “Summer Festival Showcase Event” by Bi-National Niagara Tourism Alliance; US News, "10 Perfect Places to Plan a Trip"; and Buffalo Spree Magazine, "Hot 5/An Opinionated to-do list.”
Black Smoke Bourbon Bar coming to Hamburg
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Bourbon-lovers rejoice, a new bourbon bar is coming to Hamburg. The owners of First Line Brewing announced Thursday on its official Facebook page that they will be opening the Black Smoke Bourbon Bar this winter. The post read in part, "Opening up this winter in the...
Erie County Parks Department warns of Fall Fest vendors to be aware of vendor scams
LANCASTER, N.Y. — As people start to look forward to fall, the Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry is putting out a reminder for vendors planning on attending the 2022 Fall Fest. On Thursday the parks department is again reminding vendors to make sure they are registering...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
First-ever WoofStock Music Festival coming to Lancaster in September
LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A night of dogs, music and food is coming to Lancaster in September for the first-ever WoofStock Music Festival. WoofStock is bringing together local bands, performers and food trucks in a fundraising push for the off-leash dog park Como Lake Bark Park. It’s all happening at Como Lake Park’s Bowen Grove […]
broadwayfillmorealive.org
The Buffalo Infringement Festival hits the Broadway Market on Saturday
The Broadway Market has hosted parts of the Buffalo Infringement Festival for a number of years. The festival returns Saturday, August 6th for a day of music throughout the market. There will be performances on the roof, in the ramp and inside of the market. There a complete list of performances, locations, and times below. It’s great way to support local music and the Broadway Market at the same time.
Hundreds of NYSEG customers lack power
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of NYSEG customers are without power as a storm crossed Western New York on Friday evening. As of 6:45 p.m., more than 11,300 customers lacked power across the region. The bulk of those customers, more than 9,000 of them, were located in West Seneca and...
WHEC TV-10
2 Wegmans locations going through changes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — More Wegmans stores in the Rochester area are being "reset." That's industry-speak for remodeling. The Calkins Road, Henrietta, and Geneva locations are all getting work done—it should be completed in a few weeks, according to a company spokesperson. The biggest change? No more "Nature's...
Back to school supply drives look to help Amherst and Buffalo families
Two back to school supply drives are taking place this month to help families through the school year.
WGRZ TV
Thousands of NYSEG customers lack power
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of NYSEG customers are without power as a storm crossed Western New York on Friday evening. As of 6:45 p.m., more than 11,300 customers lacked power across the region. The bulk of those customers, more than 9,000 of them, were located in West Seneca and...
See The Most Concerts In A Single Weekend In Western New York
There is always something going on in Western New York, and this is a big weekend for concerts. For the first full weekend of August, there are tons of things happening around Buffalo, and we have narrowed down the top events for the weekend. Every Friday, Kadie's Kalendar takes a closer look at 10 of the best events going on around Western New York for that weekend, and there truly is something for everyone.
New York's Largest State Park is a Must-Visit
New York state is home to nearly 200 state parks. From sandy waterfront beaches to forests filled with caves and waterfalls, the abundance of options can sometimes become overwhelming when trying to decide which park to visit next. You've probably already been to Watkins Glen, Minnewaska, and Niagra Falls, and now it's time to explore a state park hiding in the southwestern corner of the state, Allegheny.
Comments / 0