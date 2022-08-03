ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Couple Found With Ten Stolen Credit and Debit Cards

A Lubbock couple was arrested on Sunday, July 31st after they were caught with ten stolen debit and credit cards. 30-year-old Jayda Ham and 35-year-old Joe Aguilar Jr. were found asleep at a building that KAMC News says is common place for homeless people to sleep and loiter at. Officers with Lubbock Police woke the two up and asked them to identify themselves.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

No, Lubbock Police Aren’t Calling To Arrest You Because You Have Warrants

Like clockwork, the scammers are at it again in the Hub City. This time, they've actually gone so far as to spoof (impersonate) an actual Lubbock County Sheriff's Department phone number. According to a statement from the Sheriff's office, the call starts out with the scammer saying that there is a warrant out for your arrest, and saying that the matter can be resolved by payment over the phone. The scammer is usually quite persistent which results in their target giving up some kind of information to make it "go away", when in reality there is no warrant.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
KCBD

Trial for accused killer of Zoe Campos to start in 10 days

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The man who confessed to killing 18-year-old Zoe Campos is headed to trial, and his confession will be admissible in court. On Thursday, 140th District Court Judge Douglas Freitag denied all motions filed by the attorneys for 29-year-old Carlos Rodriquez and set a trial date for August 15, 2022. Rodriquez confessed to killing Campos back in 2013.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Drunk driver receives probated sentence, 120 days in jail after manslaughter conviction

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Maxwell Ezell was handed a 10-year probated sentence and 120 days of jail time for a manslaughter conviction in the death of Tanya Jones in 2017. In the early morning hours of March 12, 2017, in the 6200 block of 19th Street, a Camaro driven by Maxwell Ezell struck the back of a Mazda being driven by Tanya Jones at an extremely high rate of speed before rear-ending another vehicle stopped at the northbound stop sign of 1900 Kewanee. Jones was taken to University Medical Center, where she died.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#Debit Card#Drugs#Lubbock Police
everythinglubbock.com

Zoe Campos murder confession will not get thrown out, judge rules

LUBBOCK, Texas— A judge will not throw out the confession of Carlos Rodriquez in the murder of 18-year-old Zoe Campos, according to the Lubbock County District Attorney. The defense team for Rodriquez attempted to get his confession thrown out in a Lubbock courtroom on Thursday. Rodriquez admitted in November...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Police vehicle stolen from inside Lubbock repair shop

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are searching for information related to a Lubbock Police vehicle stolen from a car repair shop early Wednesday morning. Police officials say just after 1:30 a.m., they were called to check a subject at Scott’s Complete Car Care at 34th and University. When...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Man Broke In, Assaulted Woman and Fell Asleep in her Bed?

A Lubbock man was indicted on Tuesday, August 2nd after he was accused of breaking into a woman's home, assaulting her, taking off his clothes and falling asleep in her bed. KAMC News reports that back on May 13th, Lubbock Police arrived at a home Lubbock home to find 35-year-old Henrry Padilla without a shirt or pants asleep in a bed with an open beer bottle close by.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Homeless
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Levelland resident escapes injury in deadly crash outside Kermit, DPS says

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, a four-vehicle collision, involving Levelland resident, Omar Marquez-Jaquez, 45, occurred on State Highway 302, 20 miles west of Kermit, Texas. The crash resulted in the death of 64-year-old Jimmy Walker of Crockett, Texas, according to a crash report from The Texas Department Public Safety. None of the drivers in the […]
LEVELLAND, TX
KCBD

Friday morning top stories: Lubbock teen missing since mid-July

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. A Lubbock teen has been missing since July 15. Authorities are looking for 17-year-old Summer Colvin. She is one of 32 children that were reported missing in Texas in July. More information here: Authorities searching for Lubbock teen missing since mid-July. A Lubbock...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

What’s Up With Lubbock Bars Receiving So Many TABC Citations?

Over the course of a year, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has issued 35 fines and warnings to Lubbock-area establishments for serving alcohol to minors, after-hours consumption and other infractions. KAMC News reports that there have been 35 fines and warnings since August of 2021. The most frequent establishment to...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy