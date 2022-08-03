Read on www.everythinglubbock.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lubbock Couple Found With Ten Stolen Credit and Debit Cards
A Lubbock couple was arrested on Sunday, July 31st after they were caught with ten stolen debit and credit cards. 30-year-old Jayda Ham and 35-year-old Joe Aguilar Jr. were found asleep at a building that KAMC News says is common place for homeless people to sleep and loiter at. Officers with Lubbock Police woke the two up and asked them to identify themselves.
One arrested after 14 stolen credit, debit cards found during LPD traffic stop
the report, an officer found a backpack in the vehicle with the stolen cards.
Lubbock man gets jail, probation in deadly drunk driving crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — A drunk driver in a deadly 2017 crash pleaded guilty to Intoxication Manslaughter and was sentenced to 120 days of jail time with 10 years of probation, according to the Lubbock District Attorney’s office. Maxwell Ezell, 24 at the time of the crash, was driving a Chevy Camaro in the 6200 block […]
No, Lubbock Police Aren’t Calling To Arrest You Because You Have Warrants
Like clockwork, the scammers are at it again in the Hub City. This time, they've actually gone so far as to spoof (impersonate) an actual Lubbock County Sheriff's Department phone number. According to a statement from the Sheriff's office, the call starts out with the scammer saying that there is a warrant out for your arrest, and saying that the matter can be resolved by payment over the phone. The scammer is usually quite persistent which results in their target giving up some kind of information to make it "go away", when in reality there is no warrant.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCBD
Trial for accused killer of Zoe Campos to start in 10 days
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The man who confessed to killing 18-year-old Zoe Campos is headed to trial, and his confession will be admissible in court. On Thursday, 140th District Court Judge Douglas Freitag denied all motions filed by the attorneys for 29-year-old Carlos Rodriquez and set a trial date for August 15, 2022. Rodriquez confessed to killing Campos back in 2013.
Lubbock Mystery: The Bombing Of The Alcoholics Anonymous Faith Club
Thursday May 18, 1978 in Lubbock, Texas. Lubbock was getting ready for a big Friday night that would see legends come to Lubbock. Stevie Ray Vaughn would be playing at Stubbs BBQ. And at the old Lubbock Municipal Coliseum, AC/DC would be rocking the city with songs like "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap" and "T.N.T".
Schlotzsky’s owner asking for public’s help after Lubbock restaurant set on fire
LUBBOCK, Texas – Schlotzky’s, a local staple of 45 years, was recently the target of a series of crimes. The restaurant was previously broken into on July 15 and July 17, with broken glass and paychecks stolen according to owner, Chris Lonngren. “It’s upsetting, you know, you kind of work through it. It is a […]
KCBD
Drunk driver receives probated sentence, 120 days in jail after manslaughter conviction
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Maxwell Ezell was handed a 10-year probated sentence and 120 days of jail time for a manslaughter conviction in the death of Tanya Jones in 2017. In the early morning hours of March 12, 2017, in the 6200 block of 19th Street, a Camaro driven by Maxwell Ezell struck the back of a Mazda being driven by Tanya Jones at an extremely high rate of speed before rear-ending another vehicle stopped at the northbound stop sign of 1900 Kewanee. Jones was taken to University Medical Center, where she died.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lubbock Schlotzky’s burned, damaged after two burglaries, reports show
A Lubbock Schlotzky's location in the 3700 block of 19th Street was the victim of arson on Monday, according to the Lubbock Police Department crime map.
everythinglubbock.com
Zoe Campos murder confession will not get thrown out, judge rules
LUBBOCK, Texas— A judge will not throw out the confession of Carlos Rodriquez in the murder of 18-year-old Zoe Campos, according to the Lubbock County District Attorney. The defense team for Rodriquez attempted to get his confession thrown out in a Lubbock courtroom on Thursday. Rodriquez admitted in November...
KCBD
Police vehicle stolen from inside Lubbock repair shop
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are searching for information related to a Lubbock Police vehicle stolen from a car repair shop early Wednesday morning. Police officials say just after 1:30 a.m., they were called to check a subject at Scott’s Complete Car Care at 34th and University. When...
Lubbock Man Broke In, Assaulted Woman and Fell Asleep in her Bed?
A Lubbock man was indicted on Tuesday, August 2nd after he was accused of breaking into a woman's home, assaulting her, taking off his clothes and falling asleep in her bed. KAMC News reports that back on May 13th, Lubbock Police arrived at a home Lubbock home to find 35-year-old Henrry Padilla without a shirt or pants asleep in a bed with an open beer bottle close by.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Levelland resident escapes injury in deadly crash outside Kermit, DPS says
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, a four-vehicle collision, involving Levelland resident, Omar Marquez-Jaquez, 45, occurred on State Highway 302, 20 miles west of Kermit, Texas. The crash resulted in the death of 64-year-old Jimmy Walker of Crockett, Texas, according to a crash report from The Texas Department Public Safety. None of the drivers in the […]
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: Lubbock teen missing since mid-July
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. A Lubbock teen has been missing since July 15. Authorities are looking for 17-year-old Summer Colvin. She is one of 32 children that were reported missing in Texas in July. More information here: Authorities searching for Lubbock teen missing since mid-July. A Lubbock...
Man indicted, accused of breaking into Lubbock home to assault woman
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was indicted Tuesday and accused of breaking into a Lubbock home in May to sexually assault a woman, according to court records. Henrry Padilla, 35, was arrested May 13. According to court records, when officers arrived at a Lubbock home, he was asleep on a bed with a shirt and […]
LPD update after car crashes into apartment bedroom
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Wednesday released additional information at the request of EverythingLubbock.com concerning the arrest of two people after a vehicle crashed into the Madison Park Apartments on July 24. One of the victims, Joyce Nelson, 56, said she felt lucky to be alive the day after the crash. As a routine […]
Former Texas Tech Student Declared Competent to Stand Trial After 10 Years
A Lubbock judge ruled that a man accused of murder was competent enough to stand trial after 10 years. KAMC news reported that 29-year-old Sampson Oguntope was declared competent to stand trial for the 2012 murder of 89-year-old Faye Grey. Back in February of 2012, 19-year-old Oguntope broke into Grey's...
Lubbock TAG Center arrests 4 following execution of narcotics search warrant
All four of the males were positively identified as confirmed gang members.
What’s Up With Lubbock Bars Receiving So Many TABC Citations?
Over the course of a year, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has issued 35 fines and warnings to Lubbock-area establishments for serving alcohol to minors, after-hours consumption and other infractions. KAMC News reports that there have been 35 fines and warnings since August of 2021. The most frequent establishment to...
fox34.com
Man indicted, accused of stealing more than $30k from Alliance Credit Union member
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man was indicted on Tuesday, charged with stealing over $30,000 from the account of an Alliance Credit Union member. Police say on May 26, Toby Lee Wilson entered a branch of the credit union and presented a fake drivers license and a forged credit card.
Comments / 2