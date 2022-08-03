ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isolated storms, hot temps Thursday, Friday

By Jessica Lebel
 2 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) – There will be isolated storms Wednesday evening with dry conditions overnight. Thursday will be hot with a chance for a few storms in the afternoon and evening.

High temperatures on Thursday and Friday will hit the mid to upper 90s and will be the hottest days of the week.

Monsoon pattern to continue through August

Both afternoons will have a 20% chance for a few isolated storms on Thursday and Friday with most spots on the Front Range staying dry.

Monsoon moisture will increase in Colorado this weekend increasing chances for rain and cooling temperatures into the 80s.

As of Wednesday afternoon, it looks like the heaviest rain will fall Saturday night and into the following morning with on and off showers through the day on Sunday.

July 2022 ends as second-hottest on record in Denver

Heavy rain and flooding will be the main threats over the weekend with incoming storms.

Storm chances will drop down to 10% Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

