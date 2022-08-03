Waukesha Hadfield Whittier school merger, fall will be new for everyone

Read on www.fox6now.com
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simply reaffirming a policy that is already in place. Kettle Moraine...
WISN
State Fair parking a big business for West Allis residents
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Every year, parking off the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds is big business for West Allis homeowners. Some tell WISN 12 News they make enough to pay for property taxes, and it's why Katrina Redding, who lives near 86th and Washington streets, is getting in the game for the first time.
Polling location change for Milwaukee Wards 2, 3, 5
One of the Milwaukee polling locations for the August 9 primary has changed due to building construction.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Fair food, traditions bring crowds together again
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Hundreds of people enjoyed the first day of the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair on opening day Thursday, Aug. 4 – the 171st year of food, fun and festivities. With a stroller and six kids between them, friends Jessica Thomm and Elizabeth Foster consider the fair a family tradition.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Third Ward events in August
MILWAUKEE - From the World's Largest Coffee Break and live music to new businesses and summer festivals, there's plenty to see and do in Milwaukee's Third Ward in August. Jordan Dechambre with the Historic Third Ward Association shares when you can check out those family-friendly activities.
seehafernews.com
Olive Garden May Be Coming to Sheboygan County
An Olive Garden Italian restaurant may be coming to Sheboygan County. During their recent meeting, the Town of Sheboygan’s City Plan Commission looked over and approved a conditional use permit request for the construction of a 6,500-square-foot building by S Point Ventures Acquisitions LLC which would house the national chain restaurant.
CBS 58
Burlington teacher who attended Jan. 6 riot resigns
BURLINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Burlington teacher has resigned from the district 18 months after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol. Last summer, Jeff Taff faced scrutiny for discussing his extreme political views with students. The district placed him on administrative leave after learning Taff traveled...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hank Aaron Trail portion closed during run of Wisconsin State Fair
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Runners, walkers and bicyclists are disappointed by the closure of a portion of the Hank Aaron State Trail from 76th Street to 84th Street. It is closed during the run of Wisconsin State Fair. The trail cuts through a portion of the state fair grounds. According...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Washington County announces reconstruction to start on Highway M
GERMANTOWN — Washington County announced that reconstruction of Highway M/Pioneer Road from Country Aire Drive to Wasaukee Road will begin on Monday. According to the county’s release, the project will be implement improvements to the grading, asphalt, curb and gutter, storm sewer, culvert pipes and sight line on the stretch on road.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin treasurer race, Republican candidate accused in complaint
MADISON, Wis. - Your tax dollars pay for the Wisconsin Treasurer's Office, one with few official powers. Still, soon, you'll vote on narrowing the list of candidates. Democrats will pick from three candidates. Republicans will choose between two. A complaint has been filed against one of them. A voter filed...
Mayor fires Director of Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention
The director of Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention, Arnitta Holliman, will no longer serve in the position, the city announced Wednesday.
wpr.org
Wisconsin DNR investigating shooting of bald eagle in Racine County
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating the shooting of a bald eagle in Racine County. Due to the severity of its injuries, the bird had to be euthanized on Monday. Another bald eagle was shot earlier this year in Washington County. Though they are a protected species and...
spectrumnews1.com
All the deals to get you into Wisconsin State Fair at a discount
MILWAUKEE — Tomorrow marks the first day of the Wisconsin State Fair, complete with the new Peño Pretzel Popper Brats, those classic fair rides and cream puffs, and, of course, cows. And there are plenty of ways to enjoy the fair at a discounted price. Here’s how to...
Greater Milwaukee Today
‘Hail chasers’ come to Oconomowoc
OCONOMOWOC — Paul Buffa came to town last month in the wake of the June hailstorm that caused widespread damage to homes and cars throughout the Oconomowoc community. He is among numerous hailchasers who wander the country to repair dings on vehicles, some of whom are now in the city. Popup shops offering the repair service can be seen throughout Oconomowoc and are likely to remain until winter.
UPMATTERS
Man in Wisconsin gets trapped inside concrete mixing truck
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Emergency personnel in Wisconsin were called to help rescue a man who fell into a drum of a concrete mixing truck. The Madison Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident where a man was trapped inside the drum of a concrete mixing truck. This happened in the Town of Vienna.
Greater Milwaukee Today
IV hydration therapy comes to West Bend
WEST BEND — Abby Fabian is bringing IV hydration, a service she believes “will help the community take steps towards a ‘better you,’ whatever that looks to each person,” to West Bend. Revitalize IV Lounge, owned by Fabian, opened late last month. Located inside Vivid Studios at 865 S. Main St., Studio One, her business is the first of its kind in Washington County. Currently, Fabian is offering 10 distinct infusions, including Anything But Basic, Fountain of Youth, The Hangover Cure, The Fat Burner, Immunity Boost, Energize Me!, Athlete Recovery, Myer’s Mixture, The Perfect Pregnancy, and Migraine Mix. Each infusion can target specific areas of the body to reduce stress, increase metabolism, lower blood pressure, and more.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-794, Lincoln Memorial Drive closing for USA Triathlon
MILWAUKEE - Interstate 794 will be shut down to vehicle traffic Saturday and Sunday mornings due to the USA Triathlon, held along Milwaukee's lakefront. Saturday, the northbound lanes will be closed from 4:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, the closure will be from 4:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. On both...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Contact 6 helps viewers save $140,000 in July 2022; record month
MILWAUKEE - Contact 6 helped consumers save a record-breaking amount of money in July! Viewers say FOX6’s consumer segment helped them get nearly $140,000 in refunds, waived bills, credited items or product exchanges. Through the segment’s off-air complaint process, the Contact 6 case manager helped to resolve 26 cases...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | End of an era at Hilltop as auction slated for Wednesday, August 31, 2022
August 5, 2022 – West Bend, WI – It’s the end of an era for Hilltop Services, Inc. as an auction is set for Wednesday, August 31, 2022. The flyer from Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists reads, “After 50 years of business Harold & Ann Schnorenberg have sold their property. All purchases must be moved by Friday, September 2.”
Greater Milwaukee Today
Maxwell Street Days in downtown West Bend
West Bend held the annual Maxwell Street Day downtown on Main Street on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Many stores like Ann D's Boutique, Crane & Arrow, Savoring Thyme and others opened earlier and stayed open longer on Wednesday. Even the rainy and stormy weather didn't keep everyone away. As a business...
