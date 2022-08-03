ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

A 74-Year-Old Man Will Go To Prison For More Than 2 Years After Threatening To Attack LGBTQ Groups And Pride Events

By David Mack
buzzfeednews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.buzzfeednews.com

Comments / 254

Tim Gruss
2d ago

this guy made threats and he has to go to prison for 2 years and then there are people that have actually committed murder that are out the very next day and commit murder again. or justice system is completely broken

Reply(25)
122
Harold Baker
2d ago

So a threat gets you two years and the people who go after charities and burn down their buildings and threaten the people that work there just because they don’t want abortions those people get nothing

Reply(2)
60
Kyra Andrews
2d ago

so he threatened and did not follow through good job new york I would bet if there were different things at play here and it would not be news worthy in other countries we know who would going to prison

Reply(13)
35
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Law & Crime

Mississippi Woman Sentenced to Prison After Paying ‘Hitman’ in Bitcoin to Kill Someone

A Mississippi woman has received the statutory maximum sentence in a murder-for-hire plot she sought to fund in Bitcoin. Fderal authorities said Mississippi woman Jessica Leeann Sledge, 40, reached out to a “hitman” to kill someone, as Law&Crime previously reported. What Sledge apparently didn’t know, however, was that the so-called assassin she plied with Bitcoin and intel was actually an undercover FBI agent.
PELAHATCHIE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Huntington, NY
Huntington, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, NY
TheDailyBeast

Tucker Carlson: Convicted Murderer Derek Chauvin Didn’t Murder George Floyd

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in April 2021 of murdering George Floyd, but on Tuesday night Fox News host Tucker Carlson insisted that Chauvin didn’t murder anyone, complaining that “we have to pretend” like he did.Speaking to Fox colleague Laura Ingraham, who was in Minneapolis and had spoken with a pair of police officers, Carlson asked about conditions in the city more than two years after the protests and riots in the wake of Floyd’s murder.“I was stunned at how bad it is in certain parts of Minneapolis,” Ingraham said, adding later that the situation was “all...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Vice

Third Autopsy Reveals Debahni Escobar Died of Suffocation

Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl who was found dead in Monterrey, Mexico three months ago, died of “asphyxia by obstruction of respiratory orifices” according to a third autopsy report. The independent investigation, which was requested by Escobar’s family and the federal government, didn’t specify what blocked her nose...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Prison#Fbi Agents#Sentencing#Boston Marathon#Exterminated
Daily Mail

Ex-mayor is jailed for almost 5 years after stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from his city’s Covid relief funds– including $108,000 to pay off mortgage on his lakefront home

Former mayor of Stonecrest Jason Lary — who pleaded guilty in January to wire fraud, stealing federal money and conspiracy — was sentenced to prison on Wednesday for stealing Covid-19 relief funds meant for struggling businesses. The Northern District of Georgia sentenced him to four years and nine...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BIN: Black Information Network

Police Officer Suspended After Handcuffing Black EMT In Emergency Room

A New York police officer has been placed on paid suspension after handcuffing a Black EMT worker who was trying to get a patient into the hospital. According to WHEC, the incident started when Monroe Ambulance EMT Lekia Smith hit a Rochester police investigator's car with her vehicle's door while unloading a patient in Strong Memorial Hospital's ambulance bay.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Killer Told Cops ‘It Was Just a Bit of Fun’ After Pushing Stranger to Her Death

A man who was convicted of killing a stranger when he picked her up and threw her off a pier told police: “I just pushed her, it was just a bit of fun.” Jacob Foster attacked Charmaine O’Donnell at Helensburgh Pier in Scotland in April 2021. The 25-year-old victim drowned after sustaining severe neck injuries after she was pushed into the water. Foster, who has a learning disability, was convicted of “culpable homicide” after denying murder. Caitlin McTaggart, who had gone to the pier with O’Donnell, testified in court that they were talking to three men fishing when it appeared Foster was also trying to get involved in the conversation. A“commotion” then followed in which Foster pushed O’Donnell over the railings and someone shouted to McTaggart: “That’s your pal.” “I was screaming at [Foster] to help her,” McTaggart told the court. “He just kept saying: ‘What have I done? I have taken it too far this time. I am going away for a long time.’”Read it at BBC
Law & Crime

Boston Man Who Kidnapped Woman and Raped Her for Three Days Will Spend Decades Behind Bars

A Massachusetts man convicted of kidnapping and raping a woman repeatedly while keeping her inside his home for days will spend up to nearly 40 years behind bars. Victor Pena, 42, was convicted on July 26 on 10 aggravated rape charges and one kidnapping charge stemming from a 2019 incident in which he held Olivia Ambrose, 23, for three days inside his home in Boston.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy