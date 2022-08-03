A 74-Year-Old Man Will Go To Prison For More Than 2 Years After Threatening To Attack LGBTQ Groups And Pride Events

Read on www.buzzfeednews.com
Tim Gruss
2d ago
this guy made threats and he has to go to prison for 2 years and then there are people that have actually committed murder that are out the very next day and commit murder again. or justice system is completely broken
122
Harold Baker
2d ago
So a threat gets you two years and the people who go after charities and burn down their buildings and threaten the people that work there just because they don’t want abortions those people get nothing
60
Kyra Andrews
2d ago
so he threatened and did not follow through good job new york I would bet if there were different things at play here and it would not be news worthy in other countries we know who would going to prison
35
