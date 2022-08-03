Pilot in Boulder County plane crash identified

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The pilot in a deadly plane crash that killed three family members and started a wildfire has been identified.

Steven Chase, 32, is listed as the pilot that died in the crash near Lefthand Canyon Drive on July 17. The other passengers were a mother and her two children.

Ian Kirby, 17, Amanda Kirby, 13, and their mother, Sandra Kirby, 48, were on a three-week vacation to Colorado and Utah. According to FOX31’s affiliate station in Louisiana , the family is from Port Allen and was on a sightseeing tour.

The cause of the crash has still not been determined and the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board continue to investigate.

