ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Pilot in Boulder County plane crash identified

By Colleen Flynn
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VX0K7_0h3mWI4Y00

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The pilot in a deadly plane crash that killed three family members and started a wildfire has been identified.

Steven Chase, 32, is listed as the pilot that died in the crash near Lefthand Canyon Drive on July 17. The other passengers were a mother and her two children.

FAA: 4 dead after plane crash in Boulder County

Ian Kirby, 17, Amanda Kirby, 13, and their mother, Sandra Kirby, 48, were on a three-week vacation to Colorado and Utah. According to FOX31’s affiliate station in Louisiana , the family is from Port Allen and was on a sightseeing tour.

The cause of the crash has still not been determined and the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
K2 Radio

Wanted Fugitive Antonio Harrington Arrested in Colorado

Antonio Harrington, a 20-year-old fugitive from Wyoming, has been arrested in Weld County, Colorado. That's according to a press release from the Casper Police Department, who noted that their department was notified of Harrington's arrest on Friday. Harrington was wanted for Felony Aggravated Assault and Felony Aggravated Burglary. "Harrington has...
CASPER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
Boulder County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
Boulder County, CO
Accidents
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
State
Louisiana State
City
Boulder, CO
State
Utah State
FOX31 Denver

Video of LoDo police shooting will be released soon

The executive director of the Denver Department of Public Safety said bodycam video and video from the city’s High Activity Location Observation cameras showing a July officer-involved shooting that injured innocent bystanders likely will be released on Aug. 16.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
The Denver Gazette

Death investigation upgraded to homicide in Denver

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found death in the city's Cole neighborhood on Friday. Officers were sent to the 3600 block of North High Street at 7:30 a.m. and found the woman. Police upgraded the probe from a death investigation to a homicide on Friday afternoon....
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
FAA
OutThere Colorado

Pedestrian, 2 dogs dead in hit-and-run crash in Colorado, suspect at large

A man and his two dogs were found dead early on Friday morning after an apparent hit-and-run crash, according to officials from the Aurora Police Department. At around 2:30 AM, police received reports of a single vehicle crash at South Reservoir Road and East Mansfield Avenue. Upon arrival, police discovered a crashed vehicle in the center of South Reservoir Road. They also located a man and two dogs laying in the grass nearby. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
AURORA, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy