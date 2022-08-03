ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Cops Say Woman Intentionally Lit Boyfriend on Fire at Gas Station

By Alice Tecotzky
 2 days ago
Arlington Police Department

A 24-year-old Texas woman has been charged with murder after her boyfriend died from injuries he sustained after she allegedly lit him on fire. Police allege that on July 18, Breana Johnson and her 25-year-old boyfriend drove up to a gas station in their Jeep. Johnson’s boyfriend sat in the car as she filled it with gas, the two of them arguing all the while. Eventually, police say things got so heated that Johnson intentionally set the Jeep afire, leading her boyfriend to jump out of the vehicle, engulfed in flames. As bystanders helped the victim, police claim that Johnson drove off. ABC8 reported that the victim, who suffered burns on most of his body, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Officers arrested Johnson the next day and charged her with aggravated assault, but elevated the charge when the victim died of his injuries on Tuesday.

Wilson ???
1d ago

Well one red flag was him chillin in the car while she had to pump gas 🤔🤣🙄 nah but seriously people need to be careful of these emotionally messed up people. Be picky about who you date, your life may depend on it 💯

Linda brown
18h ago

She didn't think of the consequences if he didn't make it, now look, he didn't make it. Now she might spend the rest of her life in prison.

Catherine Oxner
18h ago

Some people are too quick to act on REVENGE 🙂😉🙂, without weighing the options of the consequences, for their actions. Not condoning her actions. I can identify with her emotions, my husband and his daughter pushed me to that extreme, but God intervened for me, they both left the city, and I got me some professional help. Today glad it didn't happen, no one is worth me doing prison time for. For one that has been there emotionally, certainly isn't a good feel. It is so devastating, it consumed your whole being. I prayed and asked God, to never let me feel that emotion ever again. Poor girl just lost all self-control, she really couldn't help herself. She was battling two demons, the one of what he had done, and the desire to kill him. 😭 Sad to say the demons won 😭🤣🤣😭😭.

TheDailyBeast

Cops Track Down Bloodied Woman Reportedly Seen Screaming in Semi Truck

New Jersey authorities said Thursday that a semi truck, its male driver, and a woman seen in the cab alongside him have all been located after the woman was spotted allegedly bloodied and in distress the day before. The woman, bleeding from the head, was seen screaming for help near a South Brunswick Toyota dealership on Wednesday afternoon, according to a witness. They said the woman was yanked back inside the truck’s cab by the driver, who then drove away at “a high rate of speed,” South Brunswick Det. Sgt. Timothy Hoover said. The incident was captured on video, he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Injustice Watch

Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring

How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
COOK COUNTY, IL
The Independent

Gruesome new details emerge in house-of-horrors killings after girl escapes

Grisly details are emerging about a house-of-horrors case in Alabama in which authorities say a boyfriend killed and dismembered his partner and her son before holding her daughter hostage for more than a week.Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, has been charged with multiple counts of capital murder, abuse of a corpse, and first degree kidnapping by prosecutors in Tallapoosa County.Authorities say the “heroic” 12-year-old daughter bit through restraints that Mr Pascual-Reyes had used to tie her to a bed post before escaping from his mobile home in Dadeville and raising the alarm.According to an arrest warrant obtained by WRBL, Mr...
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
americanmilitarynews.com

Texas dad shoots 2 teen robbers to protect wife, infants inside car

A Texas dad shot two teenage attempted robbers in self-defense on Monday after the pair tried entering his car with two infants inside. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, units responded to a shooting at the 6800 block of Feather Creek Drive just after midnight on Monday. Gonzalez said...
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

‘Honor Killing’ Dad Molested Girls Years Before Allegedly Shooting Them, Mom Testifies

The Texas father accused of fatally shooting his daughters in the back of his taxi in an “honor killing” allegedly sexually assaulted the two girls years prior—and then threatened to kill their mother if they didn’t recant their claims to police.The shocking accusation against Yaser Said came during testimony by his ex-wife, Patricia Owen, in Dallas County Court on Thursday during his capital murder trial. Breaking down several times on the stand, Owens testified that her daughters, Sarah and Amina, told her in 1998 that Said had touched them.After learning about the allegations, Owens said that she went with the...
DALLAS, TX
TheDailyBeast

Mom’s Boyfriend Charged After NJ Cops Realize Toddler Has Been Missing for 3 Years

A New Jersey man has been charged with murder after police discovered that his girlfriend’s daughter has been missing since 2019. In July, police visited Monique Durham’s home in Perth Amboy for a welfare check, but only found one of two five-year-old twins in the home. An investigation revealed that one of the young girls disappeared when she was only two, with the probe eventually finding that Matthew Chiles, the boyfriend, allegedly killed her and disposed of her remains. According to sources cited by ABC7, the toddler’s remains were found in Chiles’ basement last month. In addition to the murder charge, police have charged him with desecration of human remains and two counts endangering the welfare of a child.
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
The Independent

Witness report of bloodied woman screaming for help in semi-truck was a ‘misunderstanding’, police say

New Jersey police says that a tip of a bloodied woman calling for help inside a semi-truck was a big misunderstanding.Following a 26-hour search, authorities in South Brunswick in Middlesex County were able to locate the woman who had reportedly been seen in distress on Route 130 near the Dayton Toyota dealership, News12 first reported.On Wednesday afternoon, police received a tip they characterized as a “possible domestic dispute.” A witness reportedly saw a Hispanic woman in her 20s covered in blood and screaming for help as she tried to escape from an older white man before being pulled back inside the...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Upworthy

Good Samaritan saves baby after armed father tries to throw her off overpass: 'Give me the baby'

Trigger warning: This article contains themes of domestic violence and child abuse that some readers may find distressing. A brave woman put her life on the line to save a child's life in an incident in Pennsylvania. Christine King stopped a man from throwing his baby off an interstate overpass while he was fighting with his ex-partner. King was driving along the Interstate 95 in northeast Philadelphia when she noticed a couple fighting. She knew something was wrong with the way he was holding the baby and shouting at the woman. She soon realized that he was threatening to throw the baby off the highway overpass. King hit the brakes and pulled over. “I couldn’t just pass after I saw the baby,” said King, reported 6ABC. “And after I seen him trying to throw the baby over, I couldn’t let it go.” He also had a gun on him but that didn't deter King, who wanted to protect the baby.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
