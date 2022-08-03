Gregory Iron Shares Medical Fundraiser For His Family, Shop AEW Releases New Merchandise | Fight Size

WWE Hall Famer Mick Foley has commented on his son Dewey’s future following his exit from WWE. He was released in June of this year. Foley mentioned that he feels like his son would be able to work better if he had fewer constraints, given his good track record. He said that he wouldn’t be surprised if Dewey ended up working somewhere else, given that he was working extreme hours while still part of WWE.

