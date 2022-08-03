Read on ccxmedia.org
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
“He tried to kill me in front of my kids" victim yells at BLM protesters in Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg shootingLashaun TurnerMinneapolis, MN
fox9.com
This is how much money you need to make to afford rent in Minnesota: study
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
All You Can Eat! The Best Buffets in Minnesota
Last month, we shared a story about a woman that was charged double for eating too much at an all-you-can-eat restaurant. Most people were outraged when they heard this story because everyone knows the deal – you pay a set price and you go to town. These establishments have to understand they’re going to win some and going to lose some.
After 2 Years, 35 Foot Bloody Mary Bar is Back in Minnesota
It's been a two year wait. Not that anyone needs to explain why we haven't had a chance to utilize a 35 foot Bloody Mary/Mimosa bar in the last two years. Anyone say pandemic? But it is BACK!!. This Bloody Mary/Mimosa bar is located in Hell's Kitchen in Minneapolis. It...
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
ccxmedia.org
Plymouth Man Launches Business Cleaning Trash Cans
Garbage cans serve an important purpose. But let’s face it — they’re gross. Especially when they’re not cleaned. “It’s more common than not, that people aren’t cleaning their cans,” according to Brad Podiak, owner/operator of MetroWash. A dirty garbage can not only produces...
Hastings Star Gazette
Regina and United Hospitals align to streamline health care delivery
Allina Health’s Regina Hospital in Hastings and United Hospital in St. Paul have combined forces to streamline the delivery of their health care. On Aug. 1, the hospitals aligned under the same hospital license with two east metro campuses. Now, Hastings’ health center is known as United Hospital — Hastings Regina Campus.
How much water should we be drinking each day?
MINNEAPOLIS - It's important to quench your thirst this week as temperatures soar, but no matter how hot it is outside, our bodies need to stay hydrated.How much water should we be drinking each day? "This is one of those days where even if you don't feel thirsty, it's really good to hydrate, so I'm glad you gave it to me," said Dwayne Polk after was gave him an ice-cold bottled water on Tuesday as the temperature crept past 90 degrees.How much water should we be drinking per day? Nearly everyone we talked with near Bde Maka Ska answered with eight...
vinepair.com
The Best Places to Drink in the Twin Cities
For more of the best places to drink, check out our other City Guides. The Twin Cities drinks scene has always been cool — literally. The restaurant scenes of Minneapolis and St. Paul have developed in the past 10 years to be some of the most dynamic and diverse in the country. While some classics were built to last (hotdish, anyone?), the Twin Cities feature vibrant dining from the ultra-casual to the fantastical, including some stunning James Beard Award winners.
tornadopix.com
Want to buy a home in Minneapolis right next to a 92-year-old grain elevator?
It’s rare to find a 1,325-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home south of Minneapolis for less than $200,000. It is rare to find one located less than 200 feet from the date of artificial grain. But this is the case at 3401 E. 41st St. The isolated house, right next to...
Massive Burnsville landfill expansion nears final approvals
The Minneapolis skyline is shown beyond the Burnsville Sanitary Landfill in the Rose Bluff neighborhood in Savage, Minn. on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A yearslong effort by Waste Management and Burnsville city officials to drastically increase the capacity and height of...
beckersspine.com
4 fast facts on Twin Cities Orthopedics
Here are four things to know about Golden Valley, Minn.-based Twin Cities Orthopedics:. 1. Twin Cities Orthopedics was formed when seven independent practices came together more than 70 years ago, according to its website. 2. Twin Cities Orthopedics has clinics and walk-in urgent care locations in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin.
Fun Things To Do This August in Minnesota
While summer is almost over, it is not quite done yet! I feel as though the summer has gotten away from me, even though I have done so much within the past couple of months. If you are feeling like me and are still looking for some new and fun things to do, here is a list of things you can definitely try and do before time runs out! majority of these events are within the Twin Cities but are still things you can definitely try!
Minnehaha Falls completely dry as drought continues, but help is on the way
MINNEAPOLIS -- One of Minnesota's most recognizable landmarks is now unrecognizable, as drought conditions have dried the water from Minnehaha Falls.Portions of the Twin Cities continue to enter further into "moderate" and "severe" drought conditions, according to data compiled by the National Weather Service."We are well short of moisture this year, especially since June 1," said climatologist Pete Boulay of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. "This is the time of year where we're evaporating a lot of water."Boulay says that every three days an inch of water is evaporating from Twin Cities lakes and rivers.That, paired with nearly seven fewer...
southsidepride.com
Restaurant news, plus two mini-reviews
The long-vacant Viking Bar location on Riverside Avenue has finally attracted a new resident: TAMU Grill and Catering, with a Kenyan fusion menu. Owner George Ndege, aka Chef JoJo, was formerly known as both the host of KFAI’s African Rhythms and a caterer of African food, both of which he and his family will continue along with running the restaurant. With their grand opening in early July, TAMU(“delicious” in Swahili) will be open Wednesday through Sunday, serving food described as a fusion between (deep breath) Kenyan, West African, Indian, Southeast Asian and Middle Eastern cuisines. (Sounds great, actually. Watch this space, I may review it.)
minnesotamonthly.com
Seven Waterfalls to Visit Near the Twin Cities
Living in Minnesota, the land of lakes and rivers, will introduce you to some impressive cascades and waterfalls. Popular spots include the beautiful North Shore of scenic Lake Superior, but there are many additional natural falls in the state. Here are seven waterfalls to visit within an hour of the Twin Cities.
Why aren't manholes flush with the street?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Almost every day we hit a bump in the road, literally,Sometimes it's a pothole. Other times it's a manhole cover a few inches below the pavement.Bruce from Eden Prairie asked: Why aren't manholes flush with the street? Good Question. Heather Brown spoke with Kevin Danen, a sewer operations engineer with the city of Minneapolis.He says those 205-pound covers are where they are for two reasons: so traffic doesn't run over them, and so they can be easily accessed with equipment. But there's also a third reason: homeowners are responsible for their sewer line to the...
