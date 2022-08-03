Millions of Images From Ebony and Jet Magazines Will Soon Be Accessible to All

Read on hyperallergic.com
Essence
Getty And The Smithsonian Acquire Ebony And Jet Photo Archives
Approximately four million photographs will be digitized as a result of the acquisition. With a $30 million dollar transaction, over four million negatives and prints from Jet and Ebony magazines will now be digitized. This purchase was made by the combined efforts of the Smithsonian Institution, the J. Paul Getty Trust, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, and the MacArthur Foundation.
Smithonian
‘Ebony’ and ‘Jet’ Magazines’ Iconic Photos Captured Black Life in America
For seven decades, Ebony and Jet magazines printed compelling stories and vivid photographs depicting Black life and culture in America. At a time when mainstream media and pop culture focused on white audiences, the two publications, published by the Chicago-based Johnson Publishing Company starting in the 1940s and ’50s, offered an authentic window into the Black experience.
Emmett Till’s Home Receives Funds For Upkeep From Cultural Preservation Organization
The house Emmett Till lived in with his mother before he traveled to Chicago’s South Side in 1955 and met his untimely demise for whistling at a white woman received a grant from a cultural preservation organization, The Washington Post reports. The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund distributed...
Study Shows Young Black Americans Are Less Connected To The Black Church
Black Millennials and Zoomers pray less and are less likely to have grown up in a Black church. Is the Black church losing its luster? The post Study Shows Young Black Americans Are Less Connected To The Black Church appeared first on NewsOne.
Good News Network
Rare Chinese ‘Magic Mirror’ That Projects Hidden Image of Buddha Rediscovered After Decades in Museum Storage
Mirror, mirror on the wall—what is the rarest artwork of them all?. Under special lighting conditions, a plain-looking bronze mirror from the 16th century held at the Cincinnati Art Museum, reflects an image of a Buddha surrounded by numerous emanating rays of light. This “magic” mirror will be on...
A Biographical Musical on Mexican Painter Frida Kahlo Is in Development
Click here to read the full article. The family of Frida Kahlo has authorized the development of Frida, The Musical, a new stage work based on the life story of the groundbreaking 20th-century artist. “Frida still has so much to teach us, and I am thrilled at the chance to honor her life and her work through this most expressive medium,” said producer Valentina Berger in a statement. “Her spirit is very much alive in our young creative team, who continually dazzle me with their big creative swings and mind-bending talent.” Berger, along with the Frida Kahlo estate and BTF Media, announced the project last...
History's Most Expensive Painting is a Mysterious Portrait of Jesus Christ
The Salvator Mundi, history's most expensive paintingWIKI/Public Domain. In 2017, the art world was captivated by a mystery. The Salvator Mundi (meaning Saviour of the World in English) was bought by a mystery buyer for over $450 million. The painting, which measures 26 inches, is a half-figure portrait of Jesus Christ attributed to the Italian renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci. What was so shocking to the art world was that the painting had broken all previous records of any painting sold as it became the most expensive piece of art in history.
The Legend Of Satchmo: Louis Armstrong’s Life In Photos
For five decades Louis Armstrong helped shape what we know as modern American jazz music. The post The Legend Of Satchmo: Louis Armstrong’s Life In Photos appeared first on NewsOne.
40 Years Ago, Henry Darger’s Landlords Discovered His Epic Art. A New Lawsuit Argues They Had No Right to Sell it.
Click here to read the full article. The legal battle over the lucrative legacy of outsider artist Henry Darger has taken a new turn. A distant relative of the artist and the Estate of Henry Joseph Darger have filed a legal action against Darger’s former landlords, who have been the longtime stewards of the artist’s work. They are accused of copyright infringement, among a slew of other wrongdoing. The suit alleges that Kiyoko Lerner and her late husband Nathan have for decades been illegally profiting from Darger’s art and writings, including his famed 15,000-page illustrated manuscript, “In the Realms of the Unreal,” despite no credible...
Hugh Hayden skewers the American Dream
For “Boogey Men,” Dallas-born Hugh Hayden stages a suite of seven works from 2021 at the Blaffer Art Museum. Hayden, a student of gardens and architecture, presents three interconnected personal, private, and public environments that emphasize the tension between the exhibition’s fabled title and truths of the human experience.
creators.com
Don't Confuse Sesame Place with Jim Crow
"Daddy, why do white people treat colored people so mean?" asked Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 5-year-old son six decades ago. A Baltimore family recently filed a $25 million class action racial discrimination lawsuit against Sesame Place, a Muppets-themed amusement park outside Philadelphia. A video showed a Muppet character named Rosita high-fiving white kids while appearing to blatantly ignore the extended hands of little black kids. Other black families said the same thing happened to their kids, too.
