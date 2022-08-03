ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Trump endorses Steen, Vos' challenger, Wisconsin Assembly race

By Jason Calvi
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 2 days ago
guest
2d ago

This is the real Donald Trump do what I say even if it’s illegal to support me or I’ll take revenge the Republicans have a FALSE GOD

TheDailyBeast

Kari Lake Cried Foul at Election Results. Then She Started Winning

When the initial votes in Arizona started rolling in Tuesday night and Kari Lake was trailing, she and her fellow MAGA allies resorted to a familiar election-night tactic: They cried foul.But overnight, Lake made up the ground she’d lost to Karrin Taylor Robson, her main rival for Arizona’s GOP nomination for governor. Now, on the cusp of winning the hotly contested primary, Lake and her allies found themselves squirming to explain how the election she was on track to win was still, somehow, as corrupt and fraudulent as they’d already claimed it was.“There is no path to victory for my...
#Election State#The Republican Party#Republicans#The Wisconsin Assembly#Democrats#Nra#Wisconsin Right To Life
Business Insider

Pro-impeachment Republican Rep. Peter Meijer introduced and congratulated his Trump-backed primary challenger for a 'hard-fought race' at GOP unity event

Rep. Peter Meijer was defeated by primary challenger John Gibbs after voting to impeach Trump after Jan 6. Despite chiding Democrats for aiding his "extreme" opponent, Meijer introduced him at an event on Wednesday. He told Gibbs he wanted to "send my congratulations and wish you the best of luck...
The Independent

Peter Meijer: Republican congressman who voted to impeach Trump loses Michigan primary

Representative Peter Meijer, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former president Donald Trump last year, lost his primary in Michigan’s 3rd District to challenger John Gibbs, whom Mr Trump supported. Mr Meijer was first elected in 2020 to replace Representative Justin Amash, a Republican-turned-independent who voted to impeach Mr Trump in the former president’s first trial in 2019. Mr Gibbs won with 51.8 per cent to Mr Meijer’s 48.2 per cent, with more than half of the vote reported.The grandson of the founder of a popular supermarket chain in the midwest, Mr Meijer is one of the...
CBS Minnesota

Michels goes after Kleefisch in Wisconsin governor's race

MADISON, Wis. — Days after saying that running negative ads is "just bad policy" and that politicians who do it are "losing," the Wisconsin Republican candidate for governor backed by Donald Trump has launched his first attack ad against his primary opponent.Tim Michels launched the ad this week, a blistering attack against Rebecca Kleefisch that faults her not backing Trump in 2016 and brands her as "the ultimate Madison insider." Kleefisch, who is backed by former Vice President Mike Pence, is a former two-term lieutenant governor.The winner of Tuesday's primary will advance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in what...

