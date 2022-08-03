ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Coinbase, AMTD Digital, Restaurant Brands, Alibaba and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves in midday trading on Thursday:. Coinbase — Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange jumped about 15% after the company announced a partnership with BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, that will allow its institutional clients to buy bitcoin. The ticker COIN also became one of the most mentioned names on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, according to Quiver Quantitative. Earlier in the day, the stock soared as much as about 40%.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Buffett's Berkshire: Investments Faced Loss, Operating Earnings Rose

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Report suffered investment losses during the market volatility, but the conglomerate's operating profits skyrocketed. A multitude of businesses such as energy, insurance and utilities owned by Berkshire Hathaway make up its operating earnings, which rose to $9.283 billion during the...
STOCKS
freightwaves.com

Class 8 truck orders slump in July despite strong demand

Class 8 truck orders in July resembled popular concert tickets the day after they are sold out. No one orders any. The analogy by Don Ake, vice president of commercial vehicles for FTR Transportation Intelligence, captures the situation and the sentiment surrounding new equipment. Parts and components availability is improving. But it is not equal to the pent-up demand for tractors.
RETAIL
CNBC

Airbnb stock slumps despite record-breaking bookings

Revenue jumped 58% year-over-year to $2.1 billion helping to drive the company's most profitable second quarter to date. Airbnb reported net income of $379 million, up from a loss of $68 million in the year-ago quarter. The company also announced a $2 billion stock buyback program. Airbnb beat Wall Street...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Block (SQ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Dip Y/Y

SQ - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 18 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The figure declined 63.3% year over year. Net revenues of $4.4 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.3 billion. The top line decreased 6% from the prior-year quarter.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Stem Q2 Earnings

Stem STEM reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Stem missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.18. Revenue was up $47.61 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Construction Partners: Q3 Earnings Insights

Construction Partners ROAD reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Construction Partners beat estimated earnings by 91.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.12. Revenue was up $118.62 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Sigma Additive Q2 Earnings

Sigma Additive SASI reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sigma Additive beat estimated earnings by 12.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.25. Revenue was up $92 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Insulet Posts Q2 Revenue Beat, Lifts FY22 Guidance

Insulet Corporation PODD posted a Q2 net loss of $(35) million, or an EPS loss of $(0.50) compared to $(0.37) a year ago. Q2 sales increased 13.8% Y/Y, or 17.7% in constant currency, to $299.4 million, exceeding the guidance range of 12%-15% in constant currency and the consensus of $291.45 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Cellectar Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Insights

Cellectar Biosciences CLRB reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cellectar Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 18.45%, reporting an EPS of $-1.22 versus an estimate of $-1.03. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TechCrunch

Squaring Databricks’ 2021 valuation as it crosses a $1B annual run rate

The milestone comes after the company raised a mammoth $1.6 billion round last August at a $38 billion valuation. At the time, Databricks announced that it had cleared the $600 million annual recurring revenue (ARR) mark. By the end of 2021, Databricks said that it crossed $800 million in ARR....
STOCKS

