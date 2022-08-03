Read on www.freightwaves.com
Here's Why Income Investors Should Consider Buying This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Novartis is one of the most dominant pharma companies in the world.
geekwire.com
Zillow Group expects real estate industry to ‘meaningfully contract’ in second half of 2022
Zillow Group expects revenue from its core Premier Agent business unit to decrease more than 20% year-over-year in the third quarter due to housing trends. The Seattle company beat expectations for its second quarter earnings, reporting $1 billion in revenue and GAAP net income of $8 million. But shares were down more than 10% in after-hours trading.
The Best Defense Dividend Stocks for a Lifetime of Passive Income
The defense industry is a great place to hunt for a steady stream of cash.
How Silvergate Capital Shares Skyrocketed 74% Higher In July
The crypto-focused bank rode a wave of rising cryptocurrency prices last month, and then a beefy earnings report lit a fire under the stock.
My Top Dividend Stock for the Second Half of 2022 (and It's Not Even Close)
UPS has a 3.3% dividend yield and plenty of growth prospects.
biztoc.com
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Coinbase, AMTD Digital, Restaurant Brands, Alibaba and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves in midday trading on Thursday:. Coinbase — Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange jumped about 15% after the company announced a partnership with BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, that will allow its institutional clients to buy bitcoin. The ticker COIN also became one of the most mentioned names on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, according to Quiver Quantitative. Earlier in the day, the stock soared as much as about 40%.
Buffett's Berkshire: Investments Faced Loss, Operating Earnings Rose
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Report suffered investment losses during the market volatility, but the conglomerate's operating profits skyrocketed. A multitude of businesses such as energy, insurance and utilities owned by Berkshire Hathaway make up its operating earnings, which rose to $9.283 billion during the...
freightwaves.com
Class 8 truck orders slump in July despite strong demand
Class 8 truck orders in July resembled popular concert tickets the day after they are sold out. No one orders any. The analogy by Don Ake, vice president of commercial vehicles for FTR Transportation Intelligence, captures the situation and the sentiment surrounding new equipment. Parts and components availability is improving. But it is not equal to the pent-up demand for tractors.
StreetInsider.com
Pinterest Surges on Strong User Numbers, Elliott Investment; Analysts Upgrades on Attractive Risk/reward
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) are up over 18% after the company reported better-than-expected user numbers. PINS reported an adjusted EPS of 11c on revenue of $665.9 million, which compares to the consensus of adjusted EPS of...
CNBC
Airbnb stock slumps despite record-breaking bookings
Revenue jumped 58% year-over-year to $2.1 billion helping to drive the company's most profitable second quarter to date. Airbnb reported net income of $379 million, up from a loss of $68 million in the year-ago quarter. The company also announced a $2 billion stock buyback program. Airbnb beat Wall Street...
Zacks.com
Block (SQ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Dip Y/Y
SQ - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 18 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The figure declined 63.3% year over year. Net revenues of $4.4 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.3 billion. The top line decreased 6% from the prior-year quarter.
Recap: Stem Q2 Earnings
Stem STEM reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Stem missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.18. Revenue was up $47.61 million from the same period last...
Down 45%, Should Smart Investors Buy Airbnb Stock Now?
Airbnb stock seems cheap, and now looks like one of the best times to add it to your portfolio.
Construction Partners: Q3 Earnings Insights
Construction Partners ROAD reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Construction Partners beat estimated earnings by 91.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.12. Revenue was up $118.62 million from the same...
Recap: Sigma Additive Q2 Earnings
Sigma Additive SASI reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sigma Additive beat estimated earnings by 12.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.25. Revenue was up $92 thousand from the same...
Insulet Posts Q2 Revenue Beat, Lifts FY22 Guidance
Insulet Corporation PODD posted a Q2 net loss of $(35) million, or an EPS loss of $(0.50) compared to $(0.37) a year ago. Q2 sales increased 13.8% Y/Y, or 17.7% in constant currency, to $299.4 million, exceeding the guidance range of 12%-15% in constant currency and the consensus of $291.45 million.
ChipMOS Technologies (IMOS) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
IMOS earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Cellectar Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Insights
Cellectar Biosciences CLRB reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cellectar Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 18.45%, reporting an EPS of $-1.22 versus an estimate of $-1.03. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
TechCrunch
Squaring Databricks’ 2021 valuation as it crosses a $1B annual run rate
The milestone comes after the company raised a mammoth $1.6 billion round last August at a $38 billion valuation. At the time, Databricks announced that it had cleared the $600 million annual recurring revenue (ARR) mark. By the end of 2021, Databricks said that it crossed $800 million in ARR....
