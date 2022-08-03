Bethlehem City Council approves plan to tear down Banana Factory

Read on www.wfmz.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. ALDI: Bethehem Plaza, 3843 Nazareth Pike, Bethlehem Township. The original discount grocer is adding a store next to the former Kmart on Nazareth Pike. When Aldi...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County Council delays vote on Dixie Cup tax break, will consider it Aug. 18
EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County Council delayed a vote on a tax-break for redevelopment of the old Dixie Cup property Thursday, pending consideration of another version that is more in line with earlier ordinances. Council President Lori Vargo Heffner said that the LERTA -- Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance plan...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown City Council forms special committee to consider 4 abortion-related ordinances
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council on Wednesday introduced four proposed ordinances which would seek to prevent restrictions on abortion access. It was the second time in two weeks that City Council took up the topic of abortion in response to the June ruling of the U.S. Supreme Court that overturned its 1973 decision of Roe v. Wade.
WFMZ-TV Online
Officials cut ribbon on new LVHN gate at Coca-Cola Park
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Fans of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs have another way to get into Coca-Cola Park. Officials cut the ribbon Wednesday on the new Lehigh Valley Health Network center field gate. Some special guests stopped by. Pigs mascots Ferrous and FeFe were joined by the Phillie Phanatic. A spokesman...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
Pagoda City Tattoo Fest returns, but in new location
CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. — Folks are again converging on Berks County to get some fresh ink and celebrate the art of tattooing. The Pagoda City Tattoo Fest returned this year. It's in a new location — at the Holiday Inn in Caernarvon Township. The event was scrapped the...
WFMZ-TV Online
St. Luke's opens new facility in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. - St. Luke's University Health Network officially opened a new facility Friday in Luzerne County. The Hazleton center provides urgent care, as well as physical therapy and occupational medicine. It has available hours seven days a week. The 8600 square-foot building is on North Church Street in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County-based consulting company cutting 175 jobs
Conduit Global Inc., a Northampton County-based consulting company, is cutting 175 jobs, according to a posting from Pennsylvania's Department of Labor and Industry. Conduit Global operates customer-service call centers, and employs more than 3,000 people in eight countries. The department did not say exactly where jobs are being cut, but...
WFMZ-TV Online
Officials: Road in Northampton County to be closed indefinitely due to sinkhole
PALMER TWP., Pa - Officials announced a road closure after a sinkhole formed under a roadway in Northampton County. Hollo Road, between Vanburen Road in Palmer Township and Prologis Parkway in Lower Nazareth, will be closed indefinitely to all traffic. The closure is due to emergency repairs. Local truck delivery...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks County Commissioners approve plan for spending coronavirus relief funding
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. – At their Wednesday morning meeting, the Bucks County Commissioners approved the plan for spending $61,017,041, about one-half of the total allocation, from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. County Chief Operating Officer, Margie McKevitt, presented the plan and said that it is “a fluid document...
WFMZ-TV Online
Some parking tips if you're headed to Musikfest
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - "Oh man! It was like a maze trying to get in here," said Kevin O'Brien. It's what drivers dread when it comes to big events - traffic and parking. "We probably sat in about a half hour of traffic just getting here," said Brandon Bruetsch. And unfortunately,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Several sickened by pool chemicals at YMCA in Reading
READING, Pa. — A hazardous materials incident involving pool chemicals sickened more than a dozen people and prompted the quick evacuation of the YMCA's central branch in downtown Reading. A mixture of chemicals in the area of the Y's indoor swimming pool at Reed and Washington streets created a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Volunteer firefighter says Luzerne County blaze claimed the lives of 10 family members
NESCOPECK, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have released then names of the seven adults killed in a fast-moving fire in Luzerne County. Authorities say the blaze in the 700 block of 1st street killed seven adults and three children. It happened just before 2:45 a.m. in Nescopeck Borough. One of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMZ-TV Online
Decades of memories made, Oley Turnpike Dairy to close
OLEY TWP., Pa. — It was a posted sign that spurred an unplanned visit. "On Facebook, I just saw it earlier today, and I'm like, 'We have to go,' so here we are," said Barb Day of Mertztown. "Here" is the Oley Turnpike Dairy, which has been serving as...
WFMZ-TV Online
Skimming device found on Schuylkill Co. gas pump
N. MANHEIM TWP., Pa. - State Police out of Schuylkill County say a skimming device was found on a gas pump in North Manheim Twp. Officials say they believe the device was used on the pump between June 3 and August 4 at the Sunoco gas station located at 410 Route 61.
WFMZ-TV Online
Flames engulf home in Muhlenberg's Cherokee Ranch
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. (AP) — Firefighters have gotten control of a house fire in Berks County as they also battled an AccuWeather RealFeel temperature in the triple digits. Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 1 p.m. Friday to the 700 block of Wagon Wheel Lane in the Cherokee Ranch section of Muhlenberg Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Made Right Here: Nutty Novelties in Telford
TELFORD, Pa. - In Telford, Nutty Novelties has been hand making all-natural peanut butter for about 10 years. "We make 18 different nut butters now, we started out with just 7 or 8 or so," said co-owner Caleb Mangum. He originally tried to open a trail mix business, but quickly pivoted to peanut butter, starting out at the Lansdale Farmers Market.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police ID 3 killed in July van crash in Carbon County
KIDDER TOWNSHIP, PA. - State police have released the identities of three people killed when a tractor-trailer and a passenger van collided on Interstate 80 in Carbon County on July 11. The three victims are the tractor-trailer driver, David Lee Byler, 34, from New Columbia Pa., and two women in...
Comments / 0