Restrictions on golf courses, non-functional grass among Washington County strict water rules

Read on kslnewsradio.com
Related
Sunny for now, thunderstorms return later this week
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! Sunny skies return across the Beehive State with monsoonal moisture staying just south of southern Utah Monday afternoon. High pressure remains in place Monday and will allow for seasonal temperatures to return to the Wasatch Front with low to mid 90’s this afternoon, triple-digit heat for St. […]
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – August 7, 2022
ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt or foster your new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road....
Biker falls 60 feet in Zion National Park
A 19-year-old bicyclist is in the hospital after falling nearly 60 feet at Zion National Park on Wednesday.
890kdxu.com
Woman Hospitalized After Crash In Cedar City
(Cedar City, UT) -- A rollover crash on a dirt road still under construction in southwest Cedar City has a woman hospitalized with serious injuries. She was a passenger in an older Chevrolet Silverado that rolled over once and came to rest on its wheels. An adult male was driving. The woman was airlifted to St. George Regional Hospital.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
890kdxu.com
Arizona Man Sentenced For 2004 Cedar City Rape
(Cedar City, UT) -- An Arizona man could spend the rest of his life in prison for raping a Cedar City woman in 2004. David Slade was sentenced this week after pleading guilty and is currently serving 15 years in an Arizona prison for a similar crime. He was arrested after Arizona authorities identified him as the suspect in the Flagstaff rape in 2003 and the Cedar City rape in 2004. Both victims were around 18-years-old at the time.
Two Utah fugitives arrested at Nevada hotel
MESQUITE, Nev. (ABC4) – Two female fugitives from Salt Lake County were arrested Thursday after police received a tip stating that the women were possibly staying in Mesquite, Nevada. Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31, of Magna was arrested along with 28-year-old Sherri Lee Vigil of Salt Lake City. Detectives followed up on the tip they initially […]
kjzz.com
Two Salt Lake County fugitives arrested in Nevada, connection with several burglaries
MESQUITE, Nev. (KUTV) — Two Salt Lake County fugitives were taken into custody in Nevada on Wednesday after discovering both were registered to a hotel room. According to Mesquite police, Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31 of Magna and Sherri Lee Vigil, 28, of Salt Lake were connected with eight different vehicle burglaries among other crimes.
890kdxu.com
Teenager Badly Hurt In ATV Crash
(Beryl, UT) -- A 15-year-old girl is hospitalized at St. George Regional Hospital after crashing an all-terrain vehicle into a pickup truck hauling a horse trailer in Beryl. She was airlifted to St. George and was not wearing a helmet when she crashed. Iron County Sheriff Lieutenant Jeff Humphries says she was flown to St. George due to a head injury, but says is appears she will recover fine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hiker stumbles upon missing man’s body in Arizona slot canyon, rescuers say
A hiker stumbled upon a body in an Arizona slot canyon, rescuers said. A man was reported missing after walking away from a home in Colorado City, the Hildale and Colorado City Search and Rescue team said. On Aug. 1, officials asked for the public’s help in finding the man.
Man shot and killed by police near Utah state border
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – An officer-involved shooting occurred on Wednesday near the Utah and Arizona Stateline, according to St. George Police. At approximately 7:21 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol received a call of a suspicious vehicle in the Port of Entry on I-15 northbound near the Stateline. Troopers arrived at 7:38 a.m. and located an […]
ksl.com
1 man dead after truck overturned in Iron County
PARAGONAH, Iron County — A 24-year-old man is dead after his truck overturned on state Route 20 Wednesday morning. The 6:20 a.m. crash happened roughly 8 miles east of S.R. 20's junction with I-15. A westbound commercial box truck drifted off to the right side of the roadway and overcorrected, causing it to overturn, landing on its side, according to a news release from the Utah Highway Patrol.
Popular sandwich chain opens second location in Utah
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A popular California sandwich chain is expanding to another Utah and opening its second location this month. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will be opening its newest Utah shop in St. George, located at 806 N Bluff Street. A grand opening celebration will be kicking off on July 30. The brand’s […]
Comments / 2