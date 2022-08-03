Investigation set out against McDuffie County animal shelter

Read on www.wrdw.com
McDuffie County closes animal shelter, suspends employees
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The McDuffie County animal shelter is temporarily closed after an investigation lead to the suspension of employees and a request for a more in-depth inspection. Recently, accusations against the shelter's practices led the County to conduct an investigation into its Animal Services Department. As a...
New security system allows teachers to lock doors in McDuffie County
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At any point, McDuffie County teachers can lock the doors to protect their students with a new security system. All seven schools in the district use Centegix. Teachers download the app onto their phones and press a button on their lanyard the second there’s danger.
A look at staffing in the Columbia County School District
COLUMBIA COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - Safety and the quality of education are a top priority as the new year kicks off. A key part of doing that is having the right number of staff and teachers. Just a couple of weeks ago, Columbia County hired over 200 teachers for the start of the new year.
Accusations of animal cruelty spark internal investigation at McDuffie County Animal Shelter
THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF)– McDuffie County is conducting an internal investigation into its animal shelter after accusations of animal cruelty began circulating online. This YouTube video sparked outrage online. Accusations mentioned in the video were brought to a McDuffie County Commission meeting, which prompted the internal investigation. “We want to make sure that we are being […]
Councilman Bill Tinley qualifies as new Waynesboro mayor
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Waynesboro Councilman Bill Tinley will be the city’s mayor for the remainder of former Mayor Greg Carswell’s term. Qualifying for the mayor’s special election ended Friday at noon. Councilman Tinley was the only candidate to qualify. Carswell pleaded guilty to felony charges back...
Local briefs include temporary closure of Athens homeless shelter
Positive tests for coronavirus lead to the temporary closure of the Bigger Vision homeless shelter on North Avenue in Athens. With Wednesday’s first day of the new school year in the books, there is an evening work session for the Clarke County School Board: the Board meets at 6 at School District offices on Prince Avenue in Athens.
Local woman spots alligator outside Dollar Tree on Laney Walker
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An alligator was spotted outside the Dollar Tree on Laney Walker Boulevard on Wednesday. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the alligator was about 4 1-2 feet long. DNR tells us they took the alligator to Thomson to tag it for records and...
Columbia County school officials discuss safety for the new school year
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - All students were back in the classroom Thursday in Columbia County. Unfortunately, the school district says a 14-year-old student was arrested at Greenbrier High School and was found with a gun in their backpack. School administrators were responding to a report of an unruly student in...
Richmond County elementary students return for the first day of school
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the students and parents, it’s the first time in over two years that COVID is not the biggest topic on everyone’s mind. We were out in schools Thursday to see what this year will look like. It’s a welcomed sight at schools across...
Four suspects sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four defendants in a drug trafficking conspiracy have been sentenced to federal person. Exjaben Demontaz Hardman, “Zay,” 43, of Washington, Ga., was sentenced to 135 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release and fined $2,500 after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, methamphetamine, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.
Richmond County teaches kids ‘the basics’ of staying on track in school
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local organization is teaching kids five principles to keep them on track for the school year. “We’re targeting early learning, and it begins at home at birth,” says Richmond County School System Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw. He says it’s important for kids to...
Body found in vehicle confirmed to be missing South Carolina nurse
WARREN COUNTY, Ga. — Weeks after a missing woman's vehicle was found wrecked on I-20, authorities confirm that the body found inside was hers. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that Shauna Brown was found dead on July 21 in her car which was in a wooded area off the interstate in Warren County, Georgia.
How tax-free weekend will impact local small businesses
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here’s how to capitalize on the best deals for tax-free weekend. Things can be tight with inflation and when you have multiple kids, costs can skyrocket. We talked with local businesses about how this weekend is a win for families and for them. It’s...
Richmond County bus drivers needed as the school year quickly approaches
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re checking back in with Richmond County schools and their bus driver openings after being in crisis mode several times last year. When we last checked, openings were higher at 28 than during those crisis situations last year. We sat down with the Transportation Workers...
How does the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office respond to mental health calls?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating how a Hancock County woman fell out of a deputy’s patrol car and died in July. The GBI says Brianna Grier had a history of mental illness. The family says she was diagnosed with schizophrenia. Grier’s parents called...
Eleven indicted for crimes including illegal firearms possession in Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation
A number of individuals are facing federal charges, including illegal possession of firearms, as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.
