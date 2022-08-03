Rodgers praises Dillon, Douglas as Packers prepare for Family Night

Read on cbs58.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CBS Sports
Aaron Rodgers on injured rookie WR Christian Watson missing start of training camp: 'It's not a big concern'
A rookie wide receiver has been one of the breakout stars of Green Bay Packers training camp -- at least, according to the team's quarterback. Aaron Rodgers talked up fourth-rounder Romeo Doubs this week, noting that he seems to make a "wow" play every day. Of course, Doubs was not...
‘Rare for a young guy’: Aaron Rodgers speaks out on rookie Romeo Doubs’ impressive play in Packers camp
Aaron Rodgers is an established veteran in the NFL who doesn’t get impressed easily. He has seen it all and doesn’t throw around compliments left and right. However, even Rodgers has been impressed by the play of Green Bay Packers’ rookie Romeo Doubs so far in training camp. “That’s kind of rare for a young […] The post ‘Rare for a young guy’: Aaron Rodgers speaks out on rookie Romeo Doubs’ impressive play in Packers camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Aaron Rodgers Had Special Reunion On Thursday Afternoon
Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb were quite a dynamic receiving duo for Aaron Rodgers for several seasons with the Packers. On Thursday, the group was reunited at Green Bay's training camp practice. Rodgers and Cobb are still wearing green and gold, while Nelson, who retired following the 2018 season, was just visiting.
Yardbarker
Matt LaFleur Had A Hilarious Problem At Packers Camp
Matt LaFleur has enjoyed a ton of success since he became the Green Bay Packers head coach in 2019. He has been to the playoffs in all of those years while his offense is led by four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. The Packers have also won 13 games in each of...
Packers' Aaron Rodgers credits U.S.-banned psychedelic for best NFL season
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said his experience with ayahuasca, a plant-based psychedelic that is illegal in the United States, "paved the way" for the "best season" of his decorated NFL career. Rodgers spoke about his experience during an appearance on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast,...
Bears OC Luke Getsy on Aaron Rodgers' use of psychedelics: 'I was not invited on those trips'
Before Luke Getsy was the Chicago Bears offensive coordinator, he served as Aaron Rodgers’ quarterbacks coach with the Green Bay Packers from 2019-21. So Getsy knows Rodgers well. Rodgers is once again in the news — this time after sharing his experience using psychedelics during trips to South America...
LeRoy Butler leaps into the Pro Football Hall of Fame
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — LeRoy Butler leaped into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the same enthusiasm he celebrated big plays at Lambeau Field. The four-time All-Pro safety was the first of eight members of the Class of 2022 enshrined Saturday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
FOX Sports
Savage injures hamstring during Packers' 'Family Night'
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Starting safety Darnell Savage suffered a hamstring injury during the Green Bay Packers' traditional “Family Night” practice at Lambeau Field on Friday. During one-on-one matchups between receivers and defensive backs early in practice, Savage pulled up while trying to cover Amari Rodgers....
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers 'uncertainty' revealed to be factor in Davante Adams trade | THE HERD
Davante Adams took the field for the first time as a Las Vegas Raiders last night as he and his new QB Derek Carr faced off against the Jacksonville Jaguars for the Hall Of Fame Preseason opener... but not before sharing a bit of interesting information with Cris Collinsworth about his former QB, Aaron Rodgers. Davante reportedly told Collinsworth that among other factors, his decision to play for the Raiders was influenced by the question marks surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Colin Cowherd reacts to this report, and shares why he thinks Aaron Rodgers doesn't understand the power of his own words.
Packers: Matt LaFleur could prove offensive doubters wrong this season
With the selection of Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson, the Green Bay Packers are slowly but surely rebuilding the receiving corps and trying to replace two key receivers who they lost in the offseason. The past three seasons with Matt LaFleur as head coach have been great. He led the...
Fox News
Packers' Aaron Rodgers has simple response to questions about playing as long as Tom Brady
Aaron Rodgers said at the start of mandatory minicamp back in June that his plan is to retire with the Green Bay Packers. At the time, he did not give a timeline, but on Thursday the two-time NFL MVP offered a little more clarity. "No," Rodgers, 38, responded to reporters...
