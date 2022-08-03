Two people killed in plane crash in South Haven

PORTAGE, MI -- A woman is in critical condition after falling off the hood of a moving car, police said. An investigation determined that an 18-year-old Portage woman had jumped onto the hood of a 20-year-old Kalamazoo man’s car as he was attempting to leave an apartment complex parking lot following a domestic argument Friday, Aug. 5, according to a news release from Portage Department of Public Safety.

