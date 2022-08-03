ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, FL

State panel dismisses ethics complaint filed by Villager against Sumter commissioner

By Marv Balousek
villages-news.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.villages-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Trying to decide what Florida candidate to vote for? These guides may help

ORLANDO – How much do you know about the candidates running for elected office this year?. In the August election, Floridians will decide on:. Democratic candidates for governor, attorney general and agricultural commissioner. Republican candidate for agricultural commissioner. Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. U.S. House races for both parties.
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Local lawmakers respond to the suspension of State Attorney Andrew Warren

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren for "presumptive non-enforcement." In Tampa, Thursday morning, the governor claimed Warren "put himself above the law" by deciding which laws he would uphold and prosecute, and which he would not. He said...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Tampa Bay

Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is suspending Andrew Warren, the twice-elected state attorney for Hillsborough County, for failing to prosecute crimes DeSantis believes he should enforce.Driving the news: DeSantis announced an executive order declaring that Warren is suspended from public office, effective immediately, at a press conference in Tampa Thursday. The governor appointed Hillsborough County Court judge Susan Lopez to serve as state attorney in the interim.DeSantis said his office is working to remove Warren permanently.Between the lines: DeSantis accuses Warren of "incompetence and willful defiance as early as June 2021" in the executive order. The order cites Warren's signing of...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sumter County, FL
State
Florida State
Sumter County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida officials speak out after state attorney Andrew Warren suspended

"Does my vote not count?" a sign read outside at a protest outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse Thursday evening. The question echoed throughout Tampa Bay, and Democrat politicians voiced their outrage. "​​What's next after this if we roll over?" Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith asked the crowd."This is our January 6 moment," Commissioner Pat Kemp added.State Rep. Fentrice Driskell told Axios she hopes the action mobilizes voters ahead of the Aug. 23 primary. Not just Democrats, but, "anyone who cares about government institutions and keeping people in power in check."Between the lines: After watching Warren's ousting, some were afraid to...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Carlos Beruff
villages-news.com

Attorney’s memo states residents must fund replacement of windmill and water tower

An attorney’s memorandum released Friday states residents must fund the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square. The memo from Kevin Stone, who serves as the attorney for the Sumter Landing Community Development District Board of Supervisors, was issued Friday in advance of the 8:30 a.m. Monday meeting of the Project Wide Advisory Committee at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
THE VILLAGES, FL
wlrn.org

State officially kills Florida Turnpike extension, citing public opposition

State transportation officials on Thursday officially killed a proposal that would have extended Florida's Turnpike from where it now ends at Interstate 75 near Wildwood east to connect with U.S. 19. It would have impacted large areas in either Citrus, Sumter, Levy and Marion counties. They cited public opposition that...
FLORIDA STATE
Ocala Gazette

Another PAC attack mailer hits mailboxes

Local voters are receiving a direct mail piece from a political action committee aimed at county commission candidate Rachel Sams. Sams is running in the Aug. 23 Republican primary for the District 4 county commission seat against incumbent Carl Zalak and Keith Poole. There are also two write-in candidates in this race.
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perjury#Villager#Sumter#Republican#Gop#The Code Of Ethics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
fox35orlando.com

Nurses sue Florida hospital alleging they were not warned of active shooter drill, and thought it was real

Nurses sue Florida hospital alleging they were not warned of active shooter drill. Two nurses at AdventHealth's TimberRidge emergency room in Ocala, Florida, have filed a lawsuit against the hospital alleging they were left traumatized after the hospital conducted a simulated active shooter exercise, but did not tell those attending the training it was part of a drill.
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy