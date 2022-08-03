Richmond County teaches kids ‘the basics’ of staying on track in school

Read on www.wrdw.com
WRDW-TV
Richmond County elementary students return for the first day of school
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the students and parents, it’s the first time in over two years that COVID is not the biggest topic on everyone’s mind. We were out in schools Thursday to see what this year will look like. It’s a welcomed sight at schools across...
WRDW-TV
A look at staffing in the Columbia County School District
COLUMBIA COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - Safety and the quality of education are a top priority as the new year kicks off. A key part of doing that is having the right number of staff and teachers. Just a couple of weeks ago, Columbia County hired over 200 teachers for the start of the new year.
WRDW-TV
Parent’s concerns on COVID rise as schools are back in session
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County Schools and elementary schools in Richmond County are starting off the 2022 school year and one of the concerns for parents is COVID. We talked to a professor of infectious diseases about it and he says to worry less. Empty buses and full classrooms...
WRDW-TV
Organizations, community members help kids get back-to-school ready
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When it comes to back-to-school shopping, the only thing better than a sale is free. Lucky for parents, there’s a huge back-to-school celebration at the Augusta Common. There are plenty of giveaways heading into the weekend. At the Augusta Common, there were food trucks, live...
WRDW-TV
Edgefield County students, staff adjust to modified calendar
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County students have just over a week before they’re back in the classroom on Aug 15. Starting next year, their first day is three weeks earlier, starting on July 25. The modified calendar will give students three extended breaks throughout the year. Those are...
WRDW-TV
Columbia County school officials discuss safety for the new school year
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - All students were back in the classroom Thursday in Columbia County. Unfortunately, the school district says a 14-year-old student was arrested at Greenbrier High School and was found with a gun in their backpack. School administrators were responding to a report of an unruly student in...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County bus drivers needed as the school year quickly approaches
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re checking back in with Richmond County schools and their bus driver openings after being in crisis mode several times last year. When we last checked, openings were higher at 28 than during those crisis situations last year. We sat down with the Transportation Workers...
WRDW-TV
North Augusta High School students taught aviation class
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over in North Augusta, high school students are learning about aviation thanks to a career path class. We caught up with the flight instructor about what is taught in class. Travis Spears’ students have been learning to fly. “If we can introduce students to aviation...
WRDW-TV
Columbia Co. schools introduce five-year plan to increase academic achievement
COLUMBIA COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County came up with a new long-term plan at a recent board meeting. They’re not wasting any time putting the plan into action. Day one of school is in the books for Columbia County, and also the first day of a five-year strategic plan.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County schools look ahead to the new school year
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County students and Richmond County elementary students are back in the classroom Thursday. We got a chance to check in with school leaders on what the new year will look like. Richmond County schools are having their back-to-school open house for all parents and guardians...
Greenbrier High School student found with gun on campus on first day of school
EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County School District and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after an “unruly juvenile” was found to have a gun in their bookbag on the first day of classes at Greenbrier High School. A press release from the Columbia County School District said, ” On Thursday, August 4, […]
wfxg.com
FOUND: Man with Autism missing in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says Andre Miles has been found safe. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing man with Autism. Twenty-year-old Andre Miles was last seen at around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at Serenity Behavioral Health...
WRDW-TV
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for August 4
Students in Columbia County and some in Richmond County head back to the classroom today. We caught up with bus drivers and parents on how they were preparing for the big first day. Here are your top headlines.
WRDW-TV
Some Columbia Co. middle & high school students may have to walk to school
COLUMBIA COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - All of our districts are having to get creative with fewer bus drivers to go around. The Columbia County School District decided to change the bus system before the first day to have fewer delays getting kids to and from school. But there’s a catch. The...
wgac.com
Incident at Greenbrier High School
An incident occurred today at Greenbrier High School in Evans. A student was found on campus with a gun. Thankfully, they were able to intervene and control the situation before anything happened. Here is the letter that was sent home to parents and guardians.
WRDW-TV
PHOTO GALLERY: Picture-perfect moments from the first day of school
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Thursday, all Columbia County students returned to the classroom. Elementary students in Richmond County also had their first day. We asked you to send us your back-to-school photos — and you did. Take a look at these smiles!. In Richmond County, K-8, middle, high,...
WRDW-TV
Search for missing boater on Lake Murray continues
Authorities search for 18-year-old wanted in Augusta
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted person. Authorities say 18-year-old Armoni McClain is wanted for an aggravated assault that took place on the 1700 Block of Pine Tree Road on Friday, August 5. He was last seen leaving the scene walking in the area of Pine […]
WRDW-TV
Waynesboro mother arrested after encouraging juvenile fight
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Waynesboro mom was arrested after she encouraged her young daughter to fight another girl. Burke County deputies say 37-year-old Tila Medlock approached a group of juveniles in Pecan Grove Neighborhood. Deputies say Medlock, accompanied by her 9-year-old daughter, singled out a 10-year-old girl and said,...
