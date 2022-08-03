Humidity remains high as rain chances increase late week

Read on fox59.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Related
Storm chances in Indiana through the weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be present across central Indiana for the next few days. Thursday night Indians game Thursday evening showers Showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday evening. These storms will be more organized during the evening commute, then begin to break up after sunset. By 9 p.m. the storm activity becomes […]
Fox 59
Heat and humidity increase, storm chances return
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off dry this Wednesday with humid conditions. We will continue with the humid conditions and temperatures soaring into the low and mid 90s this afternoon. We also storm chances for the rest of this week. Hot and humid Wednesday. Temperatures today will top off in...
cbs4indy.com
A Severe T-storm Watch for this evening: 90° heat, higher humidity and more storms are in the forecast this week
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues for southern Indiana until 11pm. Ahead of a warm front a round of strong to severe storms tore cross Indiana Monday morning. Ober a three hour span the squall line of storms generated over two dozen severe storm reports Including a 70mph wind gust in Fishers. There were several reports of trees and powerlines blown down and homes were damaged on Indy’s west side. While widespread power outages continued for most of the day. Homes were damaged on the westside of Indianapolis. The cold front associated with this system will move across the state overnight, so an isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out. There is a slight risk for severe storms over southeastern Indiana tonight.
Fox 59
Officials: Small tornado may have passed through Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A small tornado may have passed through Madison County during a severe storm Monday morning, the Madison County Emergency Management Agency & Department of Homeland Security Office announced. At about 9:30 a.m., Madison County EMA tracked a severe storm across the southern half of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 59
GenCon in full swing this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — Heading to GenCon this weekend? We have a preview of some of the vendors you’ll want to check out!
Silver Alert issued for missing Brownsburg teen
Police are searching for a teen boy missing from Brownsburg last seen Friday morning, according to a Silver Alert.
WIBC.com
GasBuddy: Waiting to Fill Up is the Best Strategy
STATEWIDE–If you are considering filling up your gas tank, GasBuddy recommends waiting as long as possible to fill up. That’s because, barring any unforeseen circumstances, they are expected to keep going down. GasBuddy says the average in Indiana is $4.12. It is supposed to be below $4 soon.
WISH-TV
Hot air balloon traveling from Carmel hits utility lines in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A hot air balloon on Tuesday night collided with utility lines just short of its planned landing point. Noblesville Fire Department came to the rescue. The blue and yellow balloon hit utility wires about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Monument Street, just...
IN THIS ARTICLE
indyschild.com
Top 7 Things to do this Weekend around Indianapolis | Aug. 5-7
July 29 – Aug. 21 | Indiana State Fairgrounds. The Indiana State Fair is the state’s largest multi-day event celebrating the Hoosier spirit and agricultural heritage. These 18 days bring all communities together to celebrate all things Indiana and promote it to hundreds of thousands of people across the state, and beyond. Related Article: How to Save Money at the Indiana State Fair – 5 Ways to Save Big.
Fox 59
36th Annual Kid & Co. Fishing Tournament happening in Bloomington
Shawn Rexroth, president of the Indiana Bass’n Gals joined us to discuss the 36th annual Kid & Co. Tournament happening August 6 at Lake Monroe in Bloomington. It’s a fishing tournament for kids from ages 6-17 with a variety of other fun activities and presentations planned.
Melissa Etheridge concert canceled at Conner Prairie
The Melissa Etheridge concert scheduled for Friday night at Conner Prairie has been canceled. The show was part of the Kroger Symphony of the Prairie.
Duke Energy customers upset as increased fuel costs impact energy bills
Dozens of Duke Energy customers sent their bills to WRTV Investigates, saying they are concerned about significant increases over the last month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
indyschild.com
Hidden Paradise Campground: Hidden Gem 1-Hour from Indianapolis
About an hour away from downtown Indianapolis lies Hidden Paradise Campground, a family-friendly place to experience the area’s natural beauty. Visitors will find quarry swimming on the spring-fed “Dream Lake” — a 20-foot-deep lake amid high limestone cliffs. It offers a designated swimming area with all...
Golf and music venue opens downtown, revitalizing White River area
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Back 9 is officially open in Indianapolis, near Lucas Oil Stadium. The golf and music venue is a brand new, 58,500 square-foot facility that includes 75 climate-controlled golf bays, a three-story golf range, an outdoor music pavilion, restaurant and bar spaces, and more. Positioning itself as downtown’s “fourth stadium,” Back 9 provides a […]
cbs4indy.com
INDOT gives road construction updates near SR 37 south of Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation on Wednesday provided updates on road construction near S.R. 37 in the south Indianapolis/Greenwood area. INDOT said the future I-69 interchange at County Line Road opened partially overnight. The road has reopened to through traffic underneath S.R. 37 between two roundabouts. The roundabout west of S.R. 37 now provides full access to the southbound entrance and exit ramps, as well as the Bluffdale Drive frontage road, the department explained.
16-year-old wins on the dirt track in IMS debut
INDIANAPOLIS — He may not have his official state-issued driver’s license yet, but 16-year-old Dominic Gorden does have his first win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The teenager won back-to-back races Wednesday in the preliminaries for the Drive2SaveLives BC39 Presented by WeatherTech. Gorden, who is from Clovis, California, first captured a heat race, then won a […]
moderncampground.com
Former Pine Lakes Camping Resort Sees Upgrades Under New Ownership
The former Pine Lakes Fishing and Camping Resort in Pendleton (Indiana) is now Mystic Waters Family Campground, and the new owners are continuously working to renovate and improve the campground. As per a report, Lisa Holverson, her husband Brent, and business partner Pete Watson have created a place for family...
cbs4indy.com
Pedestrian hurt in accident outside Indianapolis International Airport
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was taken to the hospital following an accident outside of the Indianapolis International Airport Friday. An Airport Authority spokesperson says the accident happened overnight on the lower level of the terminal in the passenger pickup area near the baggage claim. According to a statement from...
Fox 59
Indy’s Best: Your top 3 Classic Fair Foods revealed
This week, we did something a little different for Indy’s Best Classic Fair Food. Normally, we only have one winner for each topic. But since there are so many great classic fair foods, and they can all be found within the confines of the Indiana State Fairgrounds…we are going with a top three!
WISH-TV
All lanes closed SB I-65 at State Road 18 in Tippecanoe County after pothole on bridge
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — All lanes were closed Wednesday on southbound I-65 at State Road 18 in Tippecanoe County due to a pothole on the bridge deck. According to INDOT, crews expect repairs to last until Wednesday afternoon. Crews are diverting I-65 southbound traffic off at State Road 18, eastbound on State Road 18, then onto State Road 43.
Comments / 0