Campbell, OH

Women hope to start neuter program in Campbell

By Samantha Bender
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Two local women are doing their part in helping with Campbell’s cat problem.

Alicia Stoner and Mary Summerville’s inspiration came from seeing the efforts of officer Jim Conroy, Riggi Rescue, and Rascal Unit on Facebook in running a large cat rescue a few months back.

Officer Conroy, one of the leaders in the Campbell cat effort, told them they needed trap, neuter, release (TNR) volunteers to help with trapping.

Currently, Stoner and Summerville run a non-profit and volunteer their time with other TNR services, but they plan to start Renegade Rescue TNR.

While they expect it to take about a year to become a 501 (c), they plan to actively help with trapping, neutering and returning cats in the meantime.

They plan to primarily focus on Campbell but want to service all of Mahoning County.

“We want to make sure it’s grassroots. We want to have the community involved. That is extremely important for these community “babes” as I call them,” Stoner said.

“There’s not a better thing to do to know that you are helping cut down the population. When you see a cat go in the trap, it’s like the best thing ever,” Summerville said.

The women currently use Steel Valley Spay Neuter Clinic for the cats they rescue. They say donations are always helpful.

Money can be donated directly to Steel Valley. Items to donate include potty pads, wet cat food and sheets.

