Saint Louis County, MO

Dawan Ferguson convicted of five sex crimes against children

KMOX News Radio
 2 days ago

Dawan Ferguson, who was convicted last month of the murder of his nine-year-old disabled son Christian in 2003, has now been convicted of five sex crimes against children.

Ferguson was convicted of two counts of rape, two of sodomy and one of child molestation. In 2019, KMOX reported that the prosecutor's office said there were two victims.

One of the victims was less than 15 years old, and had a child as a result.

St. Louis County officials reported that the jury deliberated for almost exactly three hours. Ferguson's sentencing is set for September 16 at 11 a.m.

