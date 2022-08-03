ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine Items: Ironheart Adds Drag Race Vet, Selena + Chef's Return and More

By Vlada Gelman
 2 days ago
RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Shea Couleé is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with a mystery role in Disney+’s Ironheart , our sister site Deadline reports.

The Marvel series stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a character who will be introduced in this November’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and is described as the inventor of the most advanced supersuit since Iron Man. The cast also includes Lyric Ross ( This Is Us ) as Riri’s BFF, Alden Ehrenreich ( Solo: A Star Wars Story) , Manny Montana ( Good Girls ), Anthony Ramos ( In Treatment, She’s Gotta Have It ) and Harper Anthony. As is the norm with Marvel, no details are currently available about Couleé’s character.

“BEYOND excited to be strutting out of the Werkroom right into the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” Couleé wrote on Twitter. “Words cannot express how excited I am to be a part of this amazing project! Acting was my first love, and I’m thrilled to be doing it again in such a big way!”

Couleé competed on Season 9 of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2017, before winning Season 5 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars in 2020 and then later participating on the all-winners edition of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars in 2022.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Skeet Ulrich ( Riverdale ) has joined AMC’s The Driver , which stars Giancarlo Esposito in a remake of the British drama series, our sister site Deadline reports.

* William Jackson Harper ( Love Life, The Good Place ) and Sarah Jones ( For All Mankind ) will star opposite Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane in Netflix’s A Man in Full , a limited series based on Tom Wolfe’s novel, from EP David E. Kelley and EP/director Regina King, our sister site Variety reports.

* Beacon 23 , Spectrum Originals and AMC Networks’ upcoming psychological thriller starring Lena Headey and Stephan James, has received an early Season 2 renewal, with Glen Mazzara ( The Walking Dead ) and Joy Blake stepping in as the new co-showrunners, per Deadline . The series is currently in production on its first season.

* HBO Max’s Selena + Chef will return for Season 4 on Thursday, Aug. 18 with its first three episodes. Watch a trailer:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?

