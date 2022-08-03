Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend are expecting another child nearly two years after the couple suffered a pregnancy loss.Teigen made the announcement Wednesday on Instagram where she posted two photos of her baby bump. She wrote that joy has “filled our home and hearts again” in a post that comes after she had a miscarriage in 2020. “We have another on the way,” wrote the 36-year-old model and cookbook author, who shares two children — Luna and Miles — with Legend. She touched on her fertility journey and being too nervous to unveil her pregnancy. “Every appointment...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO