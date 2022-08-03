ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Chrissy Teigen reveals baby bump after 2-year pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend are expecting another child nearly two years after the couple suffered a pregnancy loss.Teigen made the announcement Wednesday on Instagram where she posted two photos of her baby bump. She wrote that joy has “filled our home and hearts again” in a post that comes after she had a miscarriage in 2020. “We have another on the way,” wrote the 36-year-old model and cookbook author, who shares two children — Luna and Miles — with Legend. She touched on her fertility journey and being too nervous to unveil her pregnancy. “Every appointment...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like Prince William in New, Rare Video With Her Dad

Princess Charlotte is basically a mini version of her dad, Prince William, in a new Twitter video. On July 31, Prince William and his seven-year-old daughter wished England’s women’s soccer team good luck against Germany in their Euro 2022 final match. “Good luck tonight @Lionesses, we’re all cheering for you,” the Duke of Cambridge wrote in the Twitter caption.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luna
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
John Legend
Outsider.com

‘TODAY Show’ Fans Say Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb Should Be ‘Fired’: Here’s Why

As tension between “TODAY Show” hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb continues to be pretty noticeable, if you ask some fans of the morning talk show. According to The Sun, the “TODAY Show” co-hosts have been allegedly feeding behind the scenes of the morning show for months, causing enough tension to impact the workplace. Fans are now encouraging the show’s producers to fire Guthrie and Kotb for the recent on-air encounter with cookbook author Elizabeth Heiskell.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chrissyteigen#People S Beautiful Issue
Outsider.com

‘The View’: Joy Behar Drops Whoopi Goldberg’s Real Name Live on TV, Fans Left in Shock

Fans of “The View” were left stunned during the live episode on Monday (August 1st) when Joy Behar revealed her co-host Whoopi Goldberg’s non-stage name, Caryn Johnson. The Sun reports that while speaking to Kal Penn about his real name, which is Kalpen Modi. “I only [changed] it on my headshot and resume. I never changed it legally,” he explained. The actor then shared that his friends mentioned Whoopi was a stage name. “[They said], ‘You know Whoopi Goldberg’s real name is Caryn.’ I’m like ‘it is?’”
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'The View' Loses Co-Host Due to Positive COVID Test

The View is down one co-host due to COVID-19. PEOPLE reported that Sara Haines tested positive for COVID-19 and, as a result, did not take part in Monday's episode. The publication also noted that Haines was one of the co-hosts who was on set when Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro-Cardenas received false-positive tests on the live show.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

ABC News Reporter Reveals Pregnancy on 'Good Morning America'

ABC News reporter Maggie Rulli brought some breaking news of the personal variety to Good Morning America. Rulli shared that she and her husband, Morgan Blake, are expecting their first baby together. The report came directly from Disneyland Paris and the newly opened Marvel Avengers Campus, with George Stephanopoulos opening the door for the big reveal.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jimmy Fallon Suffers Embarrassing Snub During Emmy Nominations

One big name missing from the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations Tuesday morning was Jimmy Fallon. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was not among the nominees for the Outstanding Variety Talk Series award. Fallon's show has not been nominated for any Primetime Emmys since 2017 and hasn't been included in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category since 2016.
TV & VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
64K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy