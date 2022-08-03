Read on www.popsugar.com
Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2022: See Which Stars Are Expecting Babies
New year, new baby bumps! Aaron Rodgers’ brother Luke Rodgers and more celebrities are expanding their families in 2022. The professional football player’s older sibling announced his wife Aimee Rodgers’ pregnancy in a January 1 Instagram post showing her baby bump in a white sweater. “For the last two and half years we have kept […]
Chrissy Teigen reveals baby bump after 2-year pregnancy loss
Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend are expecting another child nearly two years after the couple suffered a pregnancy loss.Teigen made the announcement Wednesday on Instagram where she posted two photos of her baby bump. She wrote that joy has “filled our home and hearts again” in a post that comes after she had a miscarriage in 2020. “We have another on the way,” wrote the 36-year-old model and cookbook author, who shares two children — Luna and Miles — with Legend. She touched on her fertility journey and being too nervous to unveil her pregnancy. “Every appointment...
All Of You Will Want to Relive Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Sweetest Family Moments
Watch: Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With John Legend. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen know each day gets better. The couple, who lost their son Jack in September 2020, shared on Aug. 3 that they are expecting another baby. Along with a photo of her pregnant belly, Chrissy wrote...
Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like Prince William in New, Rare Video With Her Dad
Princess Charlotte is basically a mini version of her dad, Prince William, in a new Twitter video. On July 31, Prince William and his seven-year-old daughter wished England’s women’s soccer team good luck against Germany in their Euro 2022 final match. “Good luck tonight @Lionesses, we’re all cheering for you,” the Duke of Cambridge wrote in the Twitter caption.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Today: See Photos of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Teenage Daughter
As a child of superstars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has been in the spotlight since her birth in 2006. She's grown up right before our eyes and is now a...
Kim Kardashian Posts Rare Photos With All 4 of Her Kids: ‘Life’
Family first! Kim Kardashian posted a rare photo update featuring all four of her kids on Instagram. “Life,” the mom of four captioned the carousel of photos on July 13, 2022. The adorable post shows the Skims founder and her kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, whom she shares...
Savannah wore her shirt backward Monday morning, but she has a sense of humor about it
Savannah Guthrie didn't realize until it was too late that she was wearing her shirt backward on Monday. The TODAY co-anchor, 50, posted a hilarious selfie in her Instagram stories that showed her pulling down the "front" of her sleeveless white blouse to reveal a clothing tag where it definitely wasn't supposed to be.
‘TODAY Show’ Fans Say Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb Should Be ‘Fired’: Here’s Why
As tension between “TODAY Show” hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb continues to be pretty noticeable, if you ask some fans of the morning talk show. According to The Sun, the “TODAY Show” co-hosts have been allegedly feeding behind the scenes of the morning show for months, causing enough tension to impact the workplace. Fans are now encouraging the show’s producers to fire Guthrie and Kotb for the recent on-air encounter with cookbook author Elizabeth Heiskell.
‘The View’: Joy Behar Drops Whoopi Goldberg’s Real Name Live on TV, Fans Left in Shock
Fans of “The View” were left stunned during the live episode on Monday (August 1st) when Joy Behar revealed her co-host Whoopi Goldberg’s non-stage name, Caryn Johnson. The Sun reports that while speaking to Kal Penn about his real name, which is Kalpen Modi. “I only [changed] it on my headshot and resume. I never changed it legally,” he explained. The actor then shared that his friends mentioned Whoopi was a stage name. “[They said], ‘You know Whoopi Goldberg’s real name is Caryn.’ I’m like ‘it is?’”
Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Petcosky Hit the Gym Together: Photo
Romance with a side of wellness! Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, hit the gym together for a couples workout date. The American Idol host, 47, and the model, 24, were photographed walking home together after working out in New York City on Wednesday, August 3. The Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost wore […]
'The View' Loses Co-Host Due to Positive COVID Test
The View is down one co-host due to COVID-19. PEOPLE reported that Sara Haines tested positive for COVID-19 and, as a result, did not take part in Monday's episode. The publication also noted that Haines was one of the co-hosts who was on set when Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro-Cardenas received false-positive tests on the live show.
Bindi Irwin posts emotional message announcing the death of a 'beautiful family member': 'Rest in peace angel'
Bindi Irwin shared some sad news with fans on Thursday, revealing a beloved 'family member' had died. The 24-year-old Wildlife Warrior revealed the family's 38-year-old echidna had died, with Bindi sharing a gallery of pictures of the animal. 'Saying goodbye to our beautiful family member of 38 years,' Bindi's emotional...
‘TODAY Show’: Is Jenna Bush Hager Going to Be Replaced After Announcing Huge Career News?
Jenna Bush Hager has a new project in the works, meaning her future on the TODAY show could look different. Recently, Hager teased an update via her social media. On Tuesday, she posted an Instagram story that read: “Stay tuned for tomorrow’s BIG August #readwithjenna announcement. This is one you won’t want to miss!”
‘American Idol’ Winner Is Nearly Unrecognizable in Return to Social Media After Arrest: VIDEO
American Idol alum Laine Hardy is nearly unrecognizable to his fans as he returns to social media to premiere a new song titled Party I Can Play. In this recent Instagram post, the American Idol star gives us a glimpse of his new look, after a three-month hiatus from the platform.
Elisabeth Hasselbeck Literally Threw in the Towel During Her Return to 'The View'
Elisabeth Hasselbeck was armed with, of all things, a dish towel during her much-anticipated return to The View on Wednesday. Fans always expect the conversation to get heated during the long-running panel show's signature "Hot Topics" segment, and the latest episode was no exception. Amid a back-and-forth about abortion, the...
ABC News Reporter Reveals Pregnancy on 'Good Morning America'
ABC News reporter Maggie Rulli brought some breaking news of the personal variety to Good Morning America. Rulli shared that she and her husband, Morgan Blake, are expecting their first baby together. The report came directly from Disneyland Paris and the newly opened Marvel Avengers Campus, with George Stephanopoulos opening the door for the big reveal.
‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Demand Return of Popular Guest Star
Popular drama show “Blue Bloods” is in between seasons right now. The break has fans thinking about the show, and reminiscing on old characters. A reddit post about one star had fans agreeing that the show should bring him back. On July 30, a redditor posted to r/BlueBloods...
‘America’s Got Talent’: Why Was Howie Mandel Missing?
Howie Mandel and America’s Got Talent go hand in hand. The actor and comedian has been a judge on the hit NBC show since 2010. Between co-judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara, Mandel is the longest-tenured judge on the show. At the beginning of the season, Mandel...
Celebrity Rainbow Babies: Pink, Nicole Kidman and More Stars Who Welcomed Children After Miscarriages
Little miracles. These celebrity moms welcomed rainbow babies to their families after suffering miscarriages. Pink, who shares Willow and Jameson with her husband, Carey Hart, admitted in April 2019 that she has had “several” pregnancy losses, starting at age 17. “I was going to have that child,” the Grammy winner told USA Today at the […]
Jimmy Fallon Suffers Embarrassing Snub During Emmy Nominations
One big name missing from the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations Tuesday morning was Jimmy Fallon. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was not among the nominees for the Outstanding Variety Talk Series award. Fallon's show has not been nominated for any Primetime Emmys since 2017 and hasn't been included in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category since 2016.
