NH’s 40th Annual Suncook Valley Rotary Hot Air Balloon Rally Happening This Weekend

Motorcyclist said truck plowed through 'like a bowling ball' before killing 7
By KATHY McCORMACK Associated PressCONCORD, N.H. - The last rider in a group of Marine motorcycle club members testified Wednesday that he saw a "ball of flame" and then a truck "plowing through motorcycles like a bowling ball" in a 2019 crash in New Hampshire that killed seven bikers.Michael McEachern testified in the trial of the truck driver, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy. He said he saw the westbound truck, which was pulling a flatbed trailer, hit some of the eastbound riders shortly after the group left a motel to head to an American Legion post for a meeting that June 21.He said...
Seacoast quartet 'honored' to play for New Hampshire in annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl
CASTLETON, Vermont - The 69th annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl game will be played Saturday at Castleton University's Dave Wolk Stadium. The annual New Hampshire against Vermont senior all-star football game is set to kickoff at noon, but the real benefit of the game has already begun. The game's main...
