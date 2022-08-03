Read on www.fredericksburgstandard.com
mycanyonlake.com
Injured Vet Gets New Customized Home in Canyon Lake, Community Kickoff Planned Saturday at VFW Post 8800
A community kickoff for a new home build for U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Brian Boone, who lost his left leg while serving in Afghanistan, is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at VFW Post 8800, 7755 FM 2673. The national nonprofit organization Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) will build a specially...
Fredericksburg Standard
Bethany accepts grant applications
Bethany Lutheran Foundation of Fredericksburg, Texas, Inc., a 501(c)(3) public charity, is currently accepting grant applications from local organizations. The foundation was established with bequest proceeds in 2007, and continues to be supported through public donations, memorials and bequests. Its mission is to advance and support the discipleship of Jesus Christ through financial support to nonprofit organizations serving the community.
Fredericksburg Standard
‘Coffee with the City Manager’ set for Aug. 10
Fredericksburg’s next Coffee with the City Manager is slated for Wednesday, Aug. 10. “What better way to get answers to your local government questions or express your ideas and concerns than to sit down in a relaxed atmosphere, face to face with the city manager?” a spokesperson asked.
Fredericksburg Standard
Leadership summit telecast returns here
The Global Leadership Summit (GLS) is returning to Fredericksburg, Thursday and Friday, Aug. 4-5, for its seventh consecutive year. The GLS will be telecast at the Fredericksburg High School auditorium. “GLS assembles a dozen high-octane faculty from various occupational disciplines to breathe cutting-edge leadership ideas into people over a two...
Fredericksburg Standard
Bennett Trust Women’s Conference set
‘Building a Legacy of Environemtal Stewardship’ the focus. Environmental stewardship will be the focus of the Bennett Trust Land Stewardship Women’s Conference, which targets the growing number of women making the decisions as landowners and operators, according to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service program’s coordinator. “Building...
International auction house Lark Mason Associates makes its home in New Braunfels
From left: Lark Mason, Erica Mason and Lark Mason III are surrounded by the art in their auction house. (Photos by Sierra Martin/Community Impact Newspaper) Lark Mason Associates is a full-service auction house that specializes in fine and decorative works of art and is located on Mill Street in downtown New Braunfels. The business had a German farmstead from 1850 in New Braunfels that was planned for demolition moved to its location and built the auction house around the historic structure.
universitystar.com
This Weekend on the Town: August 5 - 7
The first weekend of August is here and we're coming along with it to showcase some events happening around town! While a new month means a fresh start for some people, it also calls for a night out for others. For this edition of This Weekend on the Town, we have shopping and music around the area. Be safe and enjoy the weekend!
Fredericksburg Standard
Dr. James Harrington
Dr. James Harrington, 84, of Fredericksburg, died Friday, July 29, 2022. Funeral services and interment will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at the Wildwood Chapel of Restland Funeral Home, 13005 Greenville Ave., Dallas. Memorials may be made to Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, Hill Country Memorial Hospice or...
Fredericksburg Standard
FPD Summer Youth Program ends
As the start of school nears, the Fredericksburg Police Department has concluded its annual Summer Youth Program for 2022. “Aside from the extreme heat this year, we had a great summer and hope that our kids in the community enjoyed it as much as we did,” a spokesperson said. “I would like to take the time to thank all those who have contributed to making this program a success. Our police department staff and sheriff’s office staff cannot be thanked enough for their efforts.”
spectrumlocalnews.com
Volunteers across Texas help battle Big Sky Fire
GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas — "It’s like a tinder box,” Willow City Volunteer Fire Chief Stanley Rabke said. Rabke says containing the Big Sky Fire has been a 24-plus-hours battle. "Not fun, let me tell you that,” Rabke said. “It's been unbelievable the amount of fire we had...
Fredericksburg Standard
Standard places second in state
Cooke named first VP of statewide association, following predecessors. The Fredericksburg Standard-Radio Post brought home eight awards from the 2021 Texas Better Newspaper Contest and a second-place finish in the large weekly division for the second year in a row. Contest results were announced at the Texas Press Association 2022...
Fredericksburg Standard
Willow City Community Club to host ‘Family Night’
The Willow City Community Club will meet at 6:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, for its Annual Family Night Celebration at the Willow City School Building/Community Center, located at 2501 Ranch Road 1323. A special invitation is extended to all Willow City area neighbors and to all former Nebo School and...
dailytrib.com
Couple arrested for stealing Burnet County infants’ IDs accused of espionage
The identities of two Burnet County infants who died in 1967 and 1968 were stolen and used for 30 years by two people recently arrested in Hawaii and charged with four felonies and potentially espionage. Charges were filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii and sealed by order of the court until July 21.
Fredericksburg Standard
Hill Country wine region makes ‘10Best’ Awards
The USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for the North American wine scene for 2022 have been announced. A panel of experts team up with the 10Best editors to pick the 20 nominees, and then the readers of the 10Best website pick the top 10 award winners. The Texas...
Enjoy an Overnight Stay In a Treehouse by Guadalupe River In TX
If you ever had a treehouse when you were younger then you know how vital it was to you. For kids who had a treehouse in their backyard was a saving grace for them. Let's face it, when you were younger it was nice to escape your parents and enjoy some alone time. Every kid used their treehouse to enjoy their own personal space beside their bedroom.
Fredericksburg Standard
Art galleries ready for First Friday
First Friday Art Walk Fredericksburg will be celebrated on Friday, Aug. 5, with demonstrations, art talks, receptions, visits with artists and more at several local galleries. For more information on First Friday Art Walk and the latest news from participating galleries, visit https://firstfridayartwalkfbg.com/. Participating galleries will be flying the Art...
Fredericksburg Standard
Ballots for sheep, goat predator board mailed
The Sheep & Goat Predator Management Board mailed ballots last week to elect three producers to represent sheep and goat raisers in its 111-county area. Gillespie County will vote in District 3. Ballots must be returned to the board office by midnight Friday, Aug. 5. All sheep and goat raisers...
Fredericksburg Standard
Fredericksburg Music Academy to reopen soon
Fall registration is now open for the Fredericksburg Music Academy at Fredericksburg United Methodist Church. FMA is an after-school music program open to students K-5th starting Tuesday, Aug. 23. Classes will be held every Tuesday after school with pick up available at the Fredericksburg Primary and Elementary schools at 4...
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
wimberleyview.com
Wimberley Market Day serves up a Texan tradition
Saturday, August 6, is the day to mark your calendar for more summer fun at Wimberley Market Day. Treasure hunting, live entertainment, and savory eats and sweet treats await locals and visitors alike. Wimberley Lions Barbecue (concession 7) is located next to the main pavilion at Lions Field. Lions and community volunteers serve this Market Day staple from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., or until they sell out.
