Something is Brewing Between Guy Fieri and a New Hampshire Restaurant Owner

What's the best barbecue place in New Hampshire?
WMUR.com wants to know the very best things in New Hampshire in our weekly segment, Viewers' Choice. Now that we're in the thick of summer, we're feeling like some tasty barbecue is in order. For some, nothing beats cooking on your own grill, but if you want to go out for some barbecue food, where do you go?
Step Back in Time at These 10 Historic New Hampshire Restaurants
We all know that there's no shortage of historic places to visit all over New England. Being one of the oldest regions in the country, there are plenty of homes, businesses, graveyards, and other landmarks in the area that have been around for centuries. And if walls could talk, their stories would undoubtedly be fascinating to hear.
getawaymavens.com
7 Surprisingly Romantic Hotels in NH
The following short list of Romantic Hotels in NH might not be household names to many outside of New Hampshire. But, of course, we Getaway Maven pride ourselves on finding the rare, obscure, though worthy lodgings throughout New England, the Mid-Atlantic, and beyond. And, although definitely romantic, we did omit...
The Top 10 Best Roast Beef Sandwiches in New England
Beef. This is a sensitive topic for many. If you are reading this, you are likely in one of two categories. Person 1). You understand why it's so sensitive. You are a beef person. You know that a roast beef sandwich is NOT just a roast beef sandwich. You know that there are certain places that do the three-way roast beef sandwich far better than others. And yes, it matters.
10 Sure Signs Your Neighbor is New Hampshire’s Mega Millions Winner
A new millionaire lives among us, New Hampshire. It happened on Friday, July 29, when a customer in Salem hit pay dirt at a Market Basket, according to Seacoast Current. The jackpot ticket sold just outside of Chicago was worth a whopping $1.28 billion. Anyone else hoping it winds up...
These Are 10 of the Best Places to Get a Massage in New Hampshire
Self care is no longer looked at as an unnecessary indulgence. It is an integral part of living a balanced life. How are you supposed to show up as your best self to work or in your personal relationships if you don't take care of yourself?. I am not a...
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best mini golf in New Hampshire
Looking for some summer fun? Check out the best places for mini golf in New Hampshire, as picked by our viewers. When you're done on the mini golf course at Twinkle Town, try some of the homemade ice cream for sale. 2. (tie) Paradise Falls Mini Golf in Moultonborough. One...
Sleep in $65 A-Frame on Top of Boulder in New Hampshire Near Most Climbed Mountain in the USA
Here's something fun you may not know about New Hampshire: we have the most climbed mountain in the United States and the second most climbed mountain in the WORLD. This is Mount Monadnock in Jaffrey and Dublin, New Hampshire. Some would argue it is the most climbed mountain in the...
30 Creative Ways to Use This Summer’s Zucchini
Mainers sure do love their zucchini, so we put together a list of ideas about the many, many ways to prepare it. I love this time of year when fresh vegetables are everywhere. My husband has planted a good-sized garden this year, and we're currently harvesting cucumbers and summer squash. We knew we wanted a lot of cukes, but I think he underestimated the amount we'd actually see. Now, I'm asking everyone if they need any cucumbers.
These Are 10 of the Best Ropes Courses in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
August has arrived, and believe it or not, we're on the latter half of summer. So, now is the time more than ever to make plans to get outside and spend time in and around nature before things start to get chilly again. One fun idea for a summer day...
Good Girls & Boys: Mainers Pick Their Favorite Dog Breeds
Ah yes, the dog. Man's best friend. Good ole Fido and Rover. Quite possibly the greatest living creation. Let's face it, if you love dogs then you get where I'm going. They are simply wonderful creatures. Dogs have the ability to do so much for us. They are loyal, lovable, protective, youthful, and downright perfect. They can even help improve your own health. According to the American Kennel Club, dogs can help lower stress, improve heart health, give you a more active lifestyle, lower loneliness, and even lower the threat of allergies.
New Hampshire and Maine Women: Watch Out for Creepy Scumbags
Maybe this has been going on for a long time -- like, years -- and for whatever reason, it's just now starting to make the rounds on social media. Or maybe, for whatever reason, every creep's "be creepy" alarm clock has gone off at the same time, because there have been way too many instances of women posting about being followed by men. In multiple locations, in multiple different stores, and it's the opposite of cool.
This New England State is Now the Hottest Real Estate Market in the Country
Oh, you're going to love this. Well, maybe. Realtor continually releases a list of the top 20 hottest housing markets in the United States.. Realtor defines a "market" as a metropolitan area as a city with suburbs, outlying towns, and neighborhoods. Now are you ready for this? According to House...
Popham is the Latest Maine Beach to Become More Accessible
One of Maine's most popular beaches just became easier to access for many more visitors. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry announced the news on social media about the new mobility pathway to a resounding positive reaction. The mobility mat will now allow wonderful access for many more...
The World Series is Coming to Maine and Gifford’s Ice Cream is Involved
Just like football tends to be a way of life for southern and midwestern states like Texas, Oklahoma, and Tennessee, Little League seems to be a way of life in New England. Multiple times, Northern New England has been represented in the Little League World Series that is played every August, but never has a major Little League event taken place in the area.
Drought Worsens on the Seacoast
The Seacoast has fallen further into drought as most of the New Hampshire Seacoast region, coastal Maine and all of eastern Massachusetts are under a severe drought. It doesn't look like the drought situation will be alleviated anytime soon, according to hydrologist Sarah Jamison with the National Weather Service in Gray Maine who says the Seacoast has a rainfall deficit of 3-8 inches.
My Dog’s Behavior Has Me Convinced My New Maine Home is Haunted
About a month ago, I moved into my brand new house in Maine. And even though I'd rather get a colonoscopy every week than move (I say that now having never had a colonoscopy, so my tune could change real quick -- I just despise moving), it's been one of the best things I've ever done in my life.
Husband of Kassandra Sweeney, 25-year-old New Hampshire woman found slain with 2 sons, left ‘beyond devastated,’ AG says
Authorities say the slayings of 25-year-old Kassandra Sweeney and her two young sons in New Hampshire earlier this week have left her husband “beyond devastated.”. “He is obviously beyond devastated as a result of these crimes,” said Geoffrey Ward, senior assistant New Hampshire attorney general and chief of the office’s Criminal Justice Bureau, at a press conference Friday.
When Steven Tyler Almost Moved to New Hampshire
The good news is that Steven Tyler is again out and about in Massachusetts, posing for pictures, looking healthy, and getting ready to return to the stage with his Boston-bred band. What’s bittersweet is that we almost had him doing it right here on the Seacoast. Or so the...
There’s Nothing Quite as Ugly & Vicious as This Wolffish Caught in Maine
@jacob__knowles Replying to @vmenzone No tik tok this is not dangerous. We handle #seacreatures every day, we are #professionals #lobster #fishing #maine #207 #mainecheck # #mainelobster #seafood #ocean #lobstertok #fy #fyp #lobsterfishing #didyouknow #interesting #coolcatch #rare #rarefind #surprisecatch #wow #impressive ♬ Zombie Growls and Breathes Heavily - Blastwave FX.
