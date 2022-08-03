Dad of still-missing Washington 5-year-old freed in case involving his other kids

Read on www.kansas.com
Florida Man Allegedly Lured His Mom To Basement, Fatally Stabbed And Beat Her With Hammer
Logan Lopez has been charged with murdering his mother, Mary Beth Lopez, and allegedly told police he'd been planning it for a year because she'd "enslaved" him. A Florida man is behind bars after authorities say he lured his mother to his apartment where he stabbed her to death over the weekend, officials said.
Toddler and Father Killed in Montana After Man Drives Into Family and Started Shooting: Police
A father and his young daughter are dead following a tragic shooting in Montana Sunday. On July 17, shortly before 9 p.m., a man reportedly, purposely drove into a family from central New York near Glacier National Park, Syracuse.com reported. Then, he got out of his car and opened fire.
Chilling update in mystery of mom who vanished with toddler and ex after Walmart trip as ‘domestic violence’ revealed
AN EX-LOVER - who went missing with a mom and their toddler - allegedly attacked the mom's current fiancé with a knife 2021, according to interviews and police documents obtained by The Sun. Nicholas Hansen, 38, Jill Sidebotham, 28, and their two-year-old daughter Lydia seemingly vanished after they supposedly...
Man Said 'That Felt Good' After Allegedly Beating Retired Nurse To Death, According To Authorities
Isaac Heath stands accused of murdering his neighbor Eileen Schnitker, a retired nurse who loved animals. A Missouri man is accused of stabbing and beating an elderly neighbor to death with a baseball bat, then expressing glee over the slaying. Isaac Heath, 31, faces charges of first-degree murder and armed...
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Iowa Gunman Who Killed Family on Camping Trip Had Never Met Victims Before Shooting: 'Completely Random'
The gunman who killed three members of an Iowa family at a campground last Friday had never met the victims before opening fire, investigators say. Tyler and Sarah Schmidt, both 42, and their 6-year-old daughter Lula, were shot dead in their tent while camping at the Maquoketa Caves State Park in Jackson County, Iowa, Friday morning.
Haunting final words of mom who vanished after Walmart visit with ex & toddler are revealed
A MISSING mom's fiancé has revealed the final conversation they had before she mysteriously vanished without a trace. Jill Sidebotham, 28, was last seen in a Walmart store in Mexico, Maine with her ex-boyfriend Nicholas Hansen, 38, and their daughter Lydia, two, on July 2. Worried fiancé Corey Alexander,...
Chilling clues leave family with ‘bad feeling’ after surveillance shows mom who vanished with ex & toddler on camp trip
A MISSING man's sister fears "he went off the deep end" when he disappeared with his ex-lover and their toddler three weeks ago. Nicholas Hansen supposedly took Jill Sidebotham and their two-year-old daughter Lydia on a camping trip on June 27, but the trio hasn't been seen since a trip to a Walmart in Mexico, Maine on July 2.
Heartbreaking update in Dylan Rounds’ disappearance two months after teen farmer vanished from farm
A HEARTBREAKING update has been revealed in the case of missing 19-year-old, Dylan Rounds, who vanished more than two months ago from his farm in Utah. Dylan's family celebrated the missing teen's 20th birthday without him on Monday, spreading seeds of hope across Oregon. In honor of Dylan and the...
Calif. Woman Vanished in January, Police Just Found Handwritten Letters by Ex on Where Body Might Be
Handwritten letters believed to be authored by a missing California woman's alleged murderer may help lead authorities to the location of her body. According to KGO-TV, the family of 24-year-old Alexis Gabe were made aware of the letters Thursday, after detectives sent them a copy, detailing driving directions. Authorities believe...
Mother of woman allegedly killed in Hawaii by estranged husband in the Marines speaks out
Authorities say Bryant Tejeda-Castillo, an active-duty Marine, was arrested after allegedly stabbing his estranged wife Dana Alotaibi to death on a Hawaii freeway. Alotaibi’s mother, Natalia Cespedes, said her daughter sent her pictures and messages documenting abuse from Tejeda-Castillo. KHNL’s Annalisa Burgos reports.July 24, 2022.
Man sentenced to 19 years for killing unarmed burglar who was robbing his house
A man from Merseyside has been sentenced to 19 years in jail after stabbing a house intruder to death in October of last year. Karl Townsend, a 32-year-old father from Halewood, had been cleared by a jury of murdering burglar Jordan Brophy outside his home. However, earlier this week, Townsend...
Family cremates woman who died on her honeymoon in Fiji because her body was badly damaged
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — The family of a Tennessee pharmacist who died on her honeymoon in Fiji decided to cremate her in the South Pacific nation rather than bring her home because her body was badly damaged, a lawyer representing the family said Thursday. Christe Chen, 36, died earlier...
‘Honor Killing’ Dad Molested Girls Years Before Allegedly Shooting Them, Mom Testifies
The Texas father accused of fatally shooting his daughters in the back of his taxi in an “honor killing” allegedly sexually assaulted the two girls years prior—and then threatened to kill their mother if they didn’t recant their claims to police.The shocking accusation against Yaser Said came during testimony by his ex-wife, Patricia Owen, in Dallas County Court on Thursday during his capital murder trial. Breaking down several times on the stand, Owens testified that her daughters, Sarah and Amina, told her in 1998 that Said had touched them.After learning about the allegations, Owens said that she went with the...
West Virginia man accused of putting his sister in a 2-year coma dies in custody
Daniel J. Palmer III had long been considered the key suspect in a brutal attack that left his sister comatose two years ago. But the case remained dormant until she woke up last month. Able to speak only a word at a time after coming out of a coma, Wanda...
Mother, boyfriend arrested after 7-year-old girl falls out of SUV, fatally struck on California freeway
A 7-year-old girl died after falling from a moving SUV onto the freeway in South California, and her mother and the woman’s boyfriend have been charged in connection with her death. The child’s mother Veronda Gladney, 28, of Lancaster, and her boyfriend Michael Branch, 39, of Hawthorne, were arrested...
Woman Allegedly Posed As Nurse, Attempted To Steal Newborn From California Hospital
Jesenea Miron is charged with kidnapping after allegedly posing as a nurse and attempting to take a newborn at Riverside University Health System-Medical Center in California. A woman allegedly posed as a nurse in an attempt to kidnap a newborn baby from a California hospital, authorities say. Jesenea Miron, 23,...
11-Year-Old Black Boy 'Brutally Attacked' By Police At State Fair, BLM Says
'Elijah [Hunter] was tackled by police and his friends were not. Elijah is Black and his friends are white,' a spokesperson for Black Lives Matter Sacramento said.
Mystery as boy, 7, found dead in family washing machine hours after he was reported missing from home
A BOY was found dead in his family's washing machine hours after his parents reported him missing, leaving detectives puzzled. After searching for the seven-year-old boy, Troy Khoeler, police found his body inside a top-load washing machine in the garage. Troy's parents reported their child missing on Thursday, only for...
Police: Girl held captive with remains of mother, brother
A 12-year-old girl who was held captive for a week in a mobile home with the dismembered remains of her mother and brother provided key information that led to the arrest of the woman’s live-in boyfriend, authorities said Thursday. The girl, who gnawed through restraints to escape from the residence while the man was away, “is a hero for surviving the incident and coming forward with the information that she provided us in order to charge him,” said Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett. Discovered along a country road by a passerby following her escape on Monday, the child is now safe in the custody of state child welfare officials. Assaulted and plied with alcohol to keep her in a stupor, the girl fled after chewing through the ties that held her down on a bed, authorities said in court documents. José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, was charged with kidnapping and multiple counts of capital murder in the slayings of the girl’s mother, 29-year-old Sandra Vazquez Ceja, and her son, who court records show was younger than 14.
