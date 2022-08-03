Read on www.fredericksburgstandard.com
Texas Sales Tax Holiday slated
Shoppers can save money on clothes and school supplies during Texas’ sales tax holiday, Friday through Sunday, Aug. 5-7. State law exempts sales tax on qualified items — such as clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks — priced below $100, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend.
Standard places second in state
Cooke named first VP of statewide association, following predecessors. The Fredericksburg Standard-Radio Post brought home eight awards from the 2021 Texas Better Newspaper Contest and a second-place finish in the large weekly division for the second year in a row. Contest results were announced at the Texas Press Association 2022...
‘Esperanza’ offers hope to people on waiting list
Texas Organ Sharing Alliance (TOSA), the organ-donation organization serving Central and South Texas, unveiled a new campaign dedicated to inspiring multicultural communities to recognize the power within them to save lives. The campaign is called “Da Esperanza, Da Vida,” which means “Give Hope, Give Life” and was created to offer...
Alzheimer’s education program set
The Alzheimer’s Association and the Walk to End Alzheimer’s® — Texas Hill Country committee will host a Community Education Program on Aug. 8 at Holy Ghost Lutheran Church. The church is located at 115 E. San Antonio St. The first session, “Know the 10 Signs of...
