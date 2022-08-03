Read on www.brewcrewball.com
Rockies cash in on Brewers mistake after Josh Hader trade
The Colorado Rockies have claimed Dinelson Lamet off of waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers. What was your favorite memory of the Dinelson Lamet Era in Milwaukee? David Stearns and Co. didn’t keep him around very long after trading Josh Hader for him just four days ago. After making the...
Brewers make surprising move right after trading Josh Hader
The Milwaukee Brewers have made a surprising move following the Josh Hader trade. Just days after breaking the hearts of every Milwaukee Brewers fan out there by trading Josh Hader to the Padres, the club has made a questionable decision. The Brew Crew landed a surprisingly strong package in return...
Yankees Minor League Player Suspended For 50 Games
On Friday, the MLB announced suspensions for five minor league players. One of them was Derek Dietrich of New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Dietrich has been suspended 50 games without pay. That's because he tested positive for DMPA. Prior to this suspension, Dietrich was batting .259 with nine home...
Josh Hader trade is immediately killing the Brewers
The Brewers recently traded away closer Josh Hader, and it’s coming back to haunt them. Milwaukee recently traded Hader to the San Diego Padres, and they’ve been struggling since. The Brewers were walked off twice in three games against the Pittsburgh Pirates and blew a save in the finale on Thursday night.
Yardbarker
The Twins can only trust 4 relievers in big moments
Would anyone on planet Earth experience anything other than nausea if Emilio Pagan, Tyler Duffey, Trevor McGill or Griffin Jax were asked to pitch in the playoffs?. If a pitcher has a track record of imploding, they can't be trusted. That's especially true in the postseason, and unfortunately the Twins have a bullpen stocked with rotten product.
Milwaukee Brewers place Omar Narvaez on IL
Milwaukee placed catcher Omar Narvaez on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left quad strain. The Brewers recalled backstop
Twins' bullpen implodes again, Blue Jays dominate series opener
Twins relievers gave up nine runs in four innings during a 9-3 loss.
FOX Sports
Lamet's eventful week continues with Rockies picking him up
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have claimed Dinelson Lamet off waivers, capping a week in which the right-hander was traded by one organization and designated for assignment by another. Lamet was part of the package the Milwaukee Brewers received Monday in the trade that sent four-time All-Star closer...
numberfire.com
Nick Madrigal not in Cubs' Saturday lineup
Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Madrigal is being replaced at second base by Christopher Morel versus Marlins starter Pablo Lopez. In 121 plate appearances this season, Madrigal has a .230 batting average with a .532 OPS, 9 runs, 2...
Reynolds' leadoff HR in 9th powers Pirates past Brewers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Reynolds hit a solo homer to lead off the bottom of the ninth inning, powering the Pittsburgh Pirates to an 8-7 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night.Facing a 2-0 count, Reynolds sent a fastball from Devin Williams (2-1) 425 feet to right-center field for a lead-off blast. Reynolds' 16th homer of the season and first walk-off in the majors ended a drought of 15 games since he hit three against the Washington Nationals on June 26.Wil Crowe (4-6) struck out one without allowing a hit in the final 1 1/3 innings for Pittsburgh.Willy Adames...
ESPN
Cease pitches 6 strong innings, White Sox beat Rangers 2-1
ARLINGTON, Texas -- — Dylan Cease pitched six strong innings following a relatively rough start, Eloy Jimenez hit a tiebreaking solo home run and the Chicago White Sox beat the Texas Rangers 2-1 on Friday night. The first start in August for Cease (12-4) resembled those of the past...
