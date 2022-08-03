PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Reynolds hit a solo homer to lead off the bottom of the ninth inning, powering the Pittsburgh Pirates to an 8-7 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night.Facing a 2-0 count, Reynolds sent a fastball from Devin Williams (2-1) 425 feet to right-center field for a lead-off blast. Reynolds' 16th homer of the season and first walk-off in the majors ended a drought of 15 games since he hit three against the Washington Nationals on June 26.Wil Crowe (4-6) struck out one without allowing a hit in the final 1 1/3 innings for Pittsburgh.Willy Adames...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO