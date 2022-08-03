Blue Flame building lit white on anniversary of Aug. 3 shooting in honor of victims

Read on cbs4local.com
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | Clareifi
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
El Paso’s Sunset 3 Years Apart: A Message then, A Message Now
It has been said that El Paso has some of the BEST sunsets. Who says this? El Pasoans of course, but after Thursday night's sunset it’s not a biased opinion. It’s a fact!. I was driving to take my son to his dad’s house a few minutes after 8 o’clock and I caught a glimpse of El Paso’s sky looking like it was on fire!
El Pasoans gather at Healing Garden to honor lives lost in Aug. 3 shooting
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — It was a somber night at the Healing Garden inside Ascarate Park as El Pasoans marked the third anniversary of the Aug. 3, 2019, Cielo Vista Walmart shooting. Family, friends, loved ones and community members made their way to the garden to pay their...
Man in Las Cruces shoplifting, police pursuit wanted after leaving El Paso hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man involved in an aggravated robbery that ended in a high-speed police pursuit is wanted by police. On July 27, Joshua Lopez was allegedly involved in a shoplifting incident at a Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Las Cruces. Lopez who fled the...
El Paso woman celebrates her 108th birthday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso resident Justina Robles Davila celebrated her 108th birthday with her loved ones on Thursday. Davila, who is also known as "Mama Tina," was born and raised in Jayuya, Puerto Rico and has been living in El Paso for several years now. Davila...
Police search for man accused of shooting at Days Inn motel in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they said shot at a motel room in east El Paso. Police said the shooting happened at the Days Inn at 10635 Gateway...
Skinny's BBQ opening in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Skinny's BBQ is having its grand opening in El Paso. Skinny's BBQ is a veteran-owned company that started as a food truck. The grand opening is Saturday. The restaurant is located at 1320 N. Zaragoza Suit 105. They will offer discounts for military, first...
Man accused of leading Las Cruces police in dangerous chase on the loose after walking out of hospital
EL PASO, Texas -- A man wanted for shoplifting and leading Las Cruces police on a chase is now on the loose. 25-year-old Joshua Lopez was taken to a hospital in El Paso on July 27 after police say he shoplifted at a Lowe's store. Then was involved in a...
House fire on Point East Lane in east El Paso reported
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire crews are responding to a fire in east El Paso. The fire was reported at a home in the 1900 block of Pointe East Lane. Fire officials said no injuries were reported. An update at 4:55 p.m. stated the fire was...
Best Place To Grab A Beer In El Paso, According To Locals
In case you needed an excuse to enjoy a nice cold beer today, International Beer Day is today!. Let’s be real though, you should never really need an excuse to enjoy a nice cold beer after a long week, but a national holiday helps make that first sip a little bit more special.
El Paso County Coliseum weekends booked through end of 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Coliseum has released a full schedule of events for the rest of the year. Omar Ropele, President of the El Paso Sports Commission said the venue is booked every weekend through the beginning of next year. "I tell my staff,...
El Paso artist to create new memorial for Aug. 3 shooting victims at Ponder Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new memorial to honor the lives lost during the August 3 shooting is one step closer to being built. Albert “Tino” Ortega the El Paso artist who is making this memorial come to life said it could be coming to Ponder Park on August 3, 2023.
Who is impersonating the family of a Walmart massacre victim?
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A recent e-mail sent to El Paso media brings up questions about who is posing as a family member of Alexander Gerhard Hoffman, one of the victims of the August 3 Walmart shooting, and for what purpose. It began on August 3, 2022, when former Assistant District Attorney Amanda Enriquez, […]
Family of El Paso Walmart shooting victim, Jordan Anchondo, reflect on 3rd anniversary
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — On August 3, 2019, many stood at Ponder Park grieving and struggling to understand how an act of violence could find itself in El Paso. Three years later, El Pasoans found themselves picking up the pieces. A the community grows stronger, support grows for...
New El Paso Chamber CEO wants to deepen ties with Fort Bliss, Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Andrea Hutchins believes in the adage “a rising tide lifts all boats.”. That’s why her planned approach to her new job as El Paso Chamber chief executive officer includes deepening ties with Fort Bliss in Juarez. “As a military spouse, we...
Remembering those we lost August 3
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On August, 3, 2019, an armed gunman entered the Walmart in the Cielo Vista neighborhood of East El Paso. The first gunshots rang out at 10:39 and lasted until 10:45 a.m. The white nationalist shooter, who aimed to kill ‘Mexicans,’ murdered 23 people and injured another 24. Andre & Jordan […]
Suspect in Cannon Hill murder arrested days after yelling 'I am a killer'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man accused in the slaying of 28-year-old Raul Gerardo Zamora allegedly threatened another man when he was confronted for recklessly driving in a cul-de-sac where children were outside. Brandon Snell, 23, was charged with Zamora's murder on July 22, four weeks...
Bank of America Charitable Foundation donates $370K to El Paso non-profits
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Bank of America Charitable Foundation donated a total of $370,000 to multiple local non-profit organizations in El Paso and Las Cruces Friday. 2022 grant awardees include:. Casa de Peregrinos. El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation. El Paso Collaborative for Community and Economic Development.
Motorcycle crash in east El Paso sends one to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a crash in east El Paso Thursday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle happened on North Clark Drive and Geronimo Drive, the spokesperson...
El Paso first responder reflects on Aug. 3
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Cynthia Loya was getting ready for a trip to Albuquerque with her family on the morning of August 3, 2019, when they made a stop at the Cielo Vista Walmart to take cash out from an ATM. But then she noticed something felt wrong. “It was really quiet which was […]
Brown Middle School was on lockout after report of subject with a gun call
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Independent School District officials say a lockout has been lifted at the school, and reports of an incident of a subject with a gun had nothing to do with the school. El Paso Police say the school was on lockdown due to a subject...
