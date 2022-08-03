⚽ Tiger men start 2022 season ranked seventh in Top 25 poll

In their best NBC run since 2015, the Liberal Bee Jays have finished third in the NBC World Series. The Hays Larks defeated the BJ’s 6-2 Friday night at Eck Stadium in Wichita. The Bee Jays finish 34-6. Liberal got off to a good start as Tyce Armstrong lined a home run over the left field wall for his 10th of the summer. Hays countered with two runs on two hits in the top of the fourth. Liberal quickly tied the game with a manufactured run in the bottom of the fourth. Keaton Grady singled to lead off the inning and advanced to second when a ball got away from the Larks catcher. He advanced to third on Daylan Pena’s ground out to second and scored on Zach Yorke’s bouncer to short. That tied the game at 2-2 after four. Hays hitter Garrett Gruell hit a two run homer in the eighth and Palmer Hutchison hit a two run homer in the ninth to carry Hays to the 6-2 lead.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO