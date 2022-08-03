⚽ Tiger men start 2022 season ranked seventh in Top 25 poll

Read on hayspost.com
Related
⚾ Larks come up short in NBC title game
WICHITA – Traditionally there are fireworks at the end of the NBC World Series championship game. Saturday night Santa Barbara started the show early scoring six runs in the first two innings and cruised to a 12-1 win over the Hays Larks to win their 10th title and denying the Larks their first crown in six trips to the title game.
kscbnews.net
Bee Jays Finish 3rd at NBC After Loss to Hays
In their best NBC run since 2015, the Liberal Bee Jays have finished third in the NBC World Series. The Hays Larks defeated the BJ’s 6-2 Friday night at Eck Stadium in Wichita. The Bee Jays finish 34-6. Liberal got off to a good start as Tyce Armstrong lined a home run over the left field wall for his 10th of the summer. Hays countered with two runs on two hits in the top of the fourth. Liberal quickly tied the game with a manufactured run in the bottom of the fourth. Keaton Grady singled to lead off the inning and advanced to second when a ball got away from the Larks catcher. He advanced to third on Daylan Pena’s ground out to second and scored on Zach Yorke’s bouncer to short. That tied the game at 2-2 after four. Hays hitter Garrett Gruell hit a two run homer in the eighth and Palmer Hutchison hit a two run homer in the ninth to carry Hays to the 6-2 lead.
🎧 LISTEN - Hays Larks vs. Santa Barbara Foresters in NBC World Series finals
The Hays Larks plat the Santa Barbara (CA) Foresters in the title game of the 88th National Baseball Congress World Series Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at Eck Stadium on the Wichita State campus. Pregame coverage at 6:45 p.m. on 96.9, KFIX or click on the link below.
Led by the same head coach since 1982, Hays Larks punch ticket to NBC World Series Semifinals
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Since the early 1980s, Frank Leo has led the Hays Larks throughout the summer and into the NBC World Series. Now in his 40th year as the ballclub’s head coach, Leo still has plenty of gas left in the tank to bring home a championship. “Never in my mind did I […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC News
‘No’ vote in Kansas outperforms Biden in 2020
President Biden received only 17% of the vote in rural Russell County, Kansas in 2020. On Tuesday in that same county, 45% of Kansans voted to uphold abortion rights. The results of the abortion amendment in Kansas could give us some clues about November.Aug. 7, 2022.
Celebrate free National S’mores Day event with Girl Scouts in Hays
Aug. 10 is National S’mores Day, and Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland invites the public to a free celebration to create their own delicious s’mores. Families can enjoy free s’mores and hot dogs for National S’mores Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at the Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland’s Hays office, 2707 Vine, Suite 8.
Center Stage Theatre camp culminates in performance tonight
The Center Stage Theatre camp allows individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities to be recognized for just being themselves. Annie Wasinger, 19, a sophomore at Wichita State University and Hays native, is in her fourth year of running the camp. "For me camp is the one place where you can...
Minor earthquake reported this week in Rooks Co.
A minor earthquake was reported earlier this week in Rooks County. The 2.0-magnitude temblor was reported at 4:09 p.m Monday. The epicenter was just east of Plainville in southern Rooks County.
RELATED PEOPLE
Homeward bound: Dog returns north after care in Great Bend
There is no distance some won't go to help an injured animal. In May, Cuba's Nicki Havel found a "pile" of dogs some 145 miles north of Great Bend, just outside Belleville in Republic County. Months later, and with the help of the Golden Belt Humane Society, the story has a happy ending. Two weeks ago, Havel adopted Maggie, the most seriously injured of the dogs she found that day.
Hays school board votes to prohibit satanism in dress code
The Hays school board voted Friday morning to prohibit clothing promoting satanism in its dress codes for all schools in the district. The language was included in student handbooks, which were approved in a meeting Friday morning before the board's annual retreat. Parent Mary Turner, who said she is a...
Former Ellis County Court Administrator charged with identity fraud
HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — A former Ellis County Court Administrator has been charged in court with nine counts of identity fraud. According to court filings, Amanda Truan, who was the 23rd Judicial District Administrator, used electronic signatures to complete and submit employee evaluations to the Administrative Judge for the district and the Kansas Office of […]
Highway 183, bypass in Hays among reconstruction bids approved by KDOT
TOPEKA - The Kansas Department of Transportation announces approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects. The letting took place July 20, 2022, in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KDHE: 63 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 63 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from July 23 to 29. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Nearly the entire state is now in the high-incidence classification (see map below). Cheyenne, Decatur, Gove and...
Hays USD 489 lets bonds; low interest rate to save district $6M
The Hays school board voted Friday to let bonds for its $143.5 million building project approved by voters in May. Dustin Avey, managing director of Piper Sandler, the district's bond counsel, told the board Friday the school board had secured a 4.12 percent interest rate for the full term of the 30-year bonds.
📷 Duck Derby raises funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ellis County
• Tiger Lounge: Party for up to 20. Includes dinner and drinks — Johan Language. • Two 2023 Wild West Fest VIP tickets — Roger Michaelis. • Large charcuterie board ($250 Value) — Tina Combs. • Three months of unlimited car washes at Tommy's Express and. $100...
Former Ellis County court administrator charged with falsifying signatures
A former Ellis County District Court Administrator was charged with nine counts of felony identity fraud after allegedly using electronic signatures to sign performance evaluations for court staff, according to the charging affidavit, which was released Wednesday. According to the affidavit, Amanda Marie Truan's alleged use of the electronic signatures...
Hays Post
Hays, KS
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0