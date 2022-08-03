Despite teacher shortage, UISD is ready for new school year

Read on www.kgns.tv
LISD inviting parents to meet the teacher
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As the first day of school approaches for Laredo-area students, one school district is inviting parents to meet the teacher before the school year starts. LISD is holding a district-wide meet the teacher night from now until 6 p.m. at all of their elementary schools. It’s...
Harmony welcomes parents during orientation day
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Parents at Harmony School of Innovation were able to meet their child’s teacher before the start of the school year. On Friday morning, staff and teachers welcomed parents onto campus to talk about the upcoming school year. School supplies were dropped off and last-minute forms...
LISD welcomes teachers with open arms
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thousands of teachers from the Laredo Independent School District (LISD) filled the Performing Arts Complex for a convocation to welcome back all teachers and professionals. It’s been a challenging couple of months for schools with the Uvalde tragedy and the spotlight on school security, but the...
UISD discusses limited bag policy
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After-school activities will have hundreds of parents, students, and athletes visiting campuses and the fields. One Laredo school district wants to make sure that safety comes first to those who frequent the facilities. With the start of the new school year comes the start of extra-curricular...
What vaccinations does your child need to be ready for school?
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The first bell of the school year begins next week but while they have their supplies in check, certain vaccines are required for students to head back to class. A mobile health clinic gave residents of all ages low-cost to free health screenings just in time...
Sames gives back to Laredo students
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Roughly 44 deserving students were on hand for a check presentation from Sames that will help put students through college. The Sames Scholars program helps mentors students all the way through high school to get into a good college. Elizabeth Sames says this is an investment...
City of Laredo to hold CPR training class
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is inviting the community to learn how to save a life. This weekend Councilmember Mercurio Martinez III, the Laredo Health Department, fire officials and other experts will take part in a CPR Stop the Bleed Awareness event. Experts will go over the...
Laredo Area Community Foundation distributes over $167,000 in scholarships
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Soon-to-be college freshmen from the south Texas area were recognized on Wednesday, August 3. Students present at the event were part of the 92 students to who the Laredo Area Community Foundation gifted scholarships. Students who have received this year’s scholarships come from Laredo, Cotulla, Zapata and Mirando City.
Laredoans invited to annual Bull Run
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is inviting the community to the third annual Bull Run. Runners and fitness gurus are invited to get down and dirty and put their skills to the test. It all takes place on Saturday at the Freddie Benavides Part in south Laredo.
Laredo Police hold active shooter drill at United Day School
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Under TEA’s school safety requirements, all Texas schools must hold two safety training sessions from public to private schools. All throughout the summer several school districts have taken part in different safety training modules and simulations. On Friday morning, the Laredo Police Department, U.S. Customs...
Last chance to make a splash at Laredo pools!
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Swimmers who love spending time by the city pools will have one last chance to make a splash. As the students get ready to dive into a new school year, the City of Laredo Parks Department will be closing the majority of its pools for the season.
Women’s City Club to hold auditions for ‘The Voice of Laredo’
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A nonprofit organization in Laredo is searching for local talent to belt their lungs out for a good cause. The Women’s City Club has been around since 1949 and it has been known to hold various fundraisers which they then give back to other organizations in need of funding.
City of Laredo Utilities Department asks residents to conserve water
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Utilities Department is asking the community to conserve water on a voluntary basis. Several cities and counties across Texas have already started implanting conservation programs including Laredo. On Thursday, the City of Laredo sent out a schedule to follow that shows the...
Laredoans asked to vote on possible downtown sign
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A social media campaign is asking for the public’s input on the future sign that will welcome visitors to the entertainment district in downtown Laredo. Laredo Main Street, a non-profit that aims to enhance the historic downtown, began an online survey that calls on participants...
City hosts mobile health clinic this Friday
City of Laredo revives plans for the Boulevard of the Americas Project
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The four blocks in downtown Laredo which is considered a welcome mat to people entering the United States from Mexico has become unsightly over the past few decades. A project meant to revive the area was put on hold three years ago but during Monday night’s...
Roughly 42,000 cases still pending at Laredo Municipal Court
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - As of the end of June, about 57,000 cases have already been closed at the Laredo Municipal Court. Due to this, a little over $4.3 million in fines and costs have been collected for the city. $1.8 million goes to the state. In all, that’s more than $6 million in revenue.
TxDOT urges motorists to be on alert for kids
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - With thousands of Laredo students heading back to school next week, the Texas Department of Transportation is urging motorists to stay focus on the roads during the back-to-school season. TxDot says the most common cause of crashes in school zones are failure to control speed, distracted...
$1.1 million for PILLAR to enhance overdose and prevention activities
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - $1.1 million is going to PILLAR (People with Ideas of Love, Liberty, Acceptance, and Respect) so that the organization can enhance overdose and prevention activities. The federal funding will help with the organization’s new Project PAW (Positive Affirmation at Work). The grant comes from the Department...
Laredo shoppers take advantage of Tax-Free Weekend
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s the last weekend before the first day of school for many Laredo-area students and what better time to shop for back-to-school items than during Tax-Free Weekend. Tax-Free weekend comes just in time for the back to school. Local shopper Maria Ibarra says it’s better...
