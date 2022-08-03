ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Traffic delays in St. Louis area amid rain and severe weather threats

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS – After two rounds of heavy rain and flash flooding last week, another round of rain and severe weather is rolling through the St. Louis region.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected through the late-evening hours of Wednesday. Forecasts call for up to several inches of rain and heavy winds up to 60 miles per hour in some areas. The St. Louis region is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Heavy traffic jams or stalled traffic is being reported around St. Louis City, St. Louis County and nearby areas. Traffic delays are expected on I-270, I-64 and I-44 among other routes, per the MoDOT Gateway Guide traffic maps .

mymoinfo.com

National Weather Service On Rain And Drought

Thunder, lightnings and rain on stormy summer night. (St. Louis) After a hot and dry start to summer in southeast Missouri, things have turned around and it’s been very wet the last couple of weeks. Jon Carney is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. We asked him if this means that concerns over drought-like conditions have subsided.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Pics: Flash flooding in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Several inches of rain fell across the St. Louis area between last night and this morning. This caused creeks to rise and put some people’s cars and homes underwater. First responders were called out to rescue people from a flooded mobile home park. There is no more widespread, prolonged rain expected. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
starvedrock.media

Thousands remain without power after storms hit St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS — Storms that socked the region overnight Wednesday left about 6,900 Ameren customers without power Thursday morning. As of 11 a.m., the outages were primarily in Missouri and concentrated in St. Louis County. Some 700 crew members for Ameren were working Thursday to try to restore power....
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Florissant resource center for flood victims closing early due to weather

FLORISSANT (KMOV) -- Officials are closing down a Multi-Agency Resource Center in Florissant at 5 p.m. as bad weather moves into the St. Louis region. Multiple resource centers were planned across the region this week for victims of last week’s flooding. Now, Wednesday’s weather is impeding the progress of getting people the help they need.
FLORISSANT, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Heavy rain arrives in St. Louis. Severe thunderstorm warning issued.

ST. LOUIS — Days after St. Louis was hit with historic rainfall and widespread flooding, some areas may see up to 5 inches of rain on Wednesday afternoon and evening. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued just before 3:30 p.m. There is potential for damaging winds, and possibly localized...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Route 47 bridge will close this weekend due to demolition

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – MoDot is closing the Route 47 bridge over Interstate 44 on Friday, August 5 at 8 p.m. due to the demolition of the eastern half of the bridge. The destruction is expected to be completed on Monday, August 8 at 5 a.m. I-44 will have one lane open in both directions during the demolition. Eastbound I-44 on-ramp will be open to reroute traffic.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
FOX2now.com

Dozens rescued from flash flooding in Fenton, Mo.

Dozens rescued from flash flooding in Fenton, Mo. Dozens rescued from flash flooding in Fenton, Mo. Creeks overwhelmed by heavy rain for 3rd time in …. $21 million funded for infrastructure projects in …. BBB’s advice for parents ahead of back-to-school …. Water main break shuts down roads in...
FENTON, MO
5 On Your Side

Flood warning ends, spotty rain, lots of dry time this weekend

ST. LOUIS — We had another daily record rainfall set on Wednesday at St. Louis Lambert International Airport of 4.32 inches. The old record was 1.45 inches set in 1946. From July 24 through 9 a.m. Aug. 4, this 14-day stretch is now the wettest in St. Louis history with a total of 15 inches. Records started in 1874. Second place, not even close, is 5.68 inches.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
