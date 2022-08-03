In Under 60 Days, Elden Ring’s Game Release On YouTube Was One Of The Most Successful Game Releases Ever, With 3.4 Billion Views On YouTube

Read on happygamer.com
Dead Space Remake Is Making Progress, With EA Motive Now In Alpha
The remake of the cult classic horror game Dead Space is being made on schedule. According to the studio EA Motive, the project reached the alpha level a few weeks ago and is currently undergoing successful testing. The developers celebrated on this particular occasion before returning to their regular tasks on July 29 morning.
Metroid Dread, The Latest Miniatures, Has Just Been Launched, According To GoodSmile
GoodSmile gives users an insight into the recently revealed. figures and explains what to anticipate from Samus Aran and EMMI. An immediate peek at the comments portion of the tweet where Good Smile first revealed their new Metroid Dread figures suggests a strong amount of fan interest. Japanese company Good...
A New Tower Of Fantasy Trailer Has Customizable Characters, cars, And Much More
For the upcoming online role-playing game Tower of Fantasy, Level Infinite and Hotta Studio unveiled a new video today. The freedom and ingenuity of the game’s character customization, equipment, and various vehicles you can ride are all highlighted in the trailer. A brief video also demonstrates the flexibility to...
The Series’ Largest Physical Release In The UK Is Xenoblade Chronicles 3
It’s not surprising to hear that physical sales are performing just as well after Xenoblade Chronicles 3 soared to the top of the Switch eShop charts across all territories last weekend. The greatest release for the game in that region, as well as one of the top five retail...
Behaviour Interactive, The Company Behind Dead By Daylight, Has Unveiled Meet Your Maker, A New Gameplay That Once More Emphasizes Inventive Player Fatalities
Dead by Daylight, a popular horror game, was launched by Behaviour Interactive in 2016. Although it was not the first asymmetric online horror game, it did contribute to the genre’s acceptance of the model. Since Behaviour Interactive’s Dead by Daylight was launched, additional games have adapted similar gameplay models,...
The Unofficial Fan-Produced Series Based On Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic: Episode One
The Spire features a teaser video from Unreal Cinema. This playable reconstruction depicts the well-known figures Trask Ulgo and Avren at the Endar Spire, a well-known scene from the opening of KOTOR. Kart Onasi, Lieutenant Saran, and Darth Bandon are some of the other members who will make an appearance...
Overwatch 2 Fans Were Questioned By Blizzard If They Would Spend $45 On Mythic Skins
Following this survey, users started to express severe concerns about the monetization strategy in the shooter sequel, which will not have loot boxes. How much are you ready to pay on character skins and other in-game cosmetics in Overwatch 2 if you want to distinguish from other players? Blizzard has great expectations because Overwatch 2 users have been asked to do a poll, and it appears that the target pricing for the weapons, characters and other stuff listed so far is fair.
Dark Souls 3 Is Back Online After 183 Days Of Being Offline.
For Steam users with access to the game’s development branches, Souls series dataminer Lance McDonald was the first to discover a new Dark Souls 3 update via SteamDB. It’s probably for testing the game’s internet features, which have been absent for a very long time. The “bnedebug”...
At EVO 2022, The Schedule For The Forthcoming Strive Upgrades Will Be Revealed
During the EVO Fighting Game Premiere Tournament, Arc System Works announced a general timeline of what fans might anticipate through 2022 and 2023. No particular date has been specified, but the second Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass will start with the inclusion of a new character in the summer of 2022.
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Will Be Published A Few Months Later After Being Postponed Once More
The third postponement of the release of the co-op shooter Warhammer 40,000: Darktide was announced by Fatshark studio developers. The release date was pushed back from September 13 to November 30. Again, however, the Xbox Series console will debut before the PC. The team “needs further time to improve stability,...
In The Latest Tower Of Fantasy Trailer, Open World And Multiplayer Functions Are Displayed
Fans are frequently pleased by new trailers from Hotta Studio that give insight into the game’s plot, characters, and battle system. The producers of Tower of Fantasy just released a new video on the game’s official YouTube page, which showcased the multiplayer mode and the open environment. As...
A brand New Character For Riot’s Free League Of Legends Fighting Game Is Showcased
On August 1, 2022, Riot Games revealed that the F2P model would be used to distribute the fighting game codenamed Project L. Illaoi has joined the playable group of fighters in Riot Games’ Project L, the continuing assist-based 2D combat game set in the League of Legends universe. The...
The Well-Known Door Stuck Video From Counter-Strike Has Been Altered Through Copyright Theft.
The dreaded bogeyman of YouTube has struck one of the most well-known Counter-Strike videos ever: Someone has claimed copyright to it even though they don’t own it. Since it was posted in 2007, the 35-second movie has been a running joke in the competitive shooter community, and CS: GO even has a spray devoted to it.
The Super Mario 64 Can Now Be Played As A Horror Flick
Imagine if Super Mario 64 was a survival horror game. A whole new game was made by a fan using the Super Mario 64 engine well, at least the demo. The song’s title is Another Princess in Our Castle. Years after Princess Peach’s passing, you visit her palace and discover that it is haunted.
Release Information For Morty And MultiVersus Season 1 Is Postponed
The release date for the first season of Multiversus, a platform fighting game from Warner Bros., has been postponed. The announcement was made in a Tweet from the main MultiVersus account, coupled with the information that Morty from the Rick and Morty cartoon will now also be delayed. Prior to...
The $20k Halo 2 Challenge Was Ultimately Completed By Someone
Halo 2 has been successfully completed on Legendary difficulty with all Skulls unlocked without a single death, earning the player a $20,000 award. Charlie “Cr1TiKal” White put out a challenge prior to this year. He made a $5,000 offer to anyone who could beat Halo 2 on an epic level with all 13 of the skulls turned on.
A New Character Will Be Added To The Fighting Game Skullgirls 2nd Encore In 2023
In 2023, Marie will join the roster of warriors in the Skullgirls 2nd Encore and Skullgirls Mobile Season 1 Pass, according to publisher Autumn Games and developer Hidden Variable. Marie joined Annie, Umbrella, and the Black Dahlia as the fourth character in the Season 1 Pass. Characters can be accessed...
The New Dragon Management System In World Of Warcraft Has Its Own Special Talent Tree
You’d be lying if you stated that flight in World of Warcraft was very realistic, despite being a necessary tool. In MMORPGs, flying mounts can fly straight up or down, spin in place, hover in place, or crash without losing speed. Dragonflight is here to serve those who want...
Tactics Ogre: Reborn For The PS5, PS4, Switch, And PC Publish Date On November 11
Tactics Ogre: Reborn has been officially announced by Square Enix for release on November 11, 2022, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. The game design has been changed for Tactics Ogre: Reborn and the graphics and audio have been enhanced. A remake of the...
Release Of The Physical Ultra Age Edition By Selecta Play For The Nintendo Switch And PlayStation 4
The action-packed, fast-paced sword-swinging game Ultra Age, created by Next Stage and Visual Dart, is now accessible as a physical edition in Europe for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, according to publisher Selecta Play. A teenage warrior named Age is on a quest to save humanity from extinction in Ultra...
