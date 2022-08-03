ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

2d ago

How did his parents come in contact with the child? Children Services failing vulnerable children again. Broken record here in Oregon

KATU.com

Missing baby boy found safe with help of PGE employee

PORTLAND, Ore. — A missing baby boy that the Oregon Department of Human Services was looking for has been found safe, the agency said Thursday. DHS put out an alert Tuesday saying it was looking for Kanon Zee, who was born a few weeks ago. The agency said it believed the boy was at risk.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Discovering Oregon's past by visiting its ghost towns

SUMPTER, Ore. — The best backroads can lead you down trails to secret hideaways that provide rich history lessons that continue to teach today. It’s the travel that lets you roam into town sites, villages or communities that barely exist. Some that local history buff, Steve Arndt, calls “ghost towns” that are rich with history about the shaping of the state.
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Edmiston decries an out-of-touch Oregon Legislature

HERMISTON – Officers from the Hermiston Police Department responded to a theft in progress call from Walmart Wednesday evening and contacted the suspect, Robert Michael Stewart, in the Burger King parking lot. Chief Jason Edmiston said the officers placed Stewart in the back of a patrol car while they spoke with others involved in the incident.
HERMISTON, OR
KATU.com

LOPD asks public to help find missing Lake Oswego man

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — Police are asking for public assistance to find a missing Lake Oswego man. Maximilien Rafia, 42, was last seen on Tuesday in Oregon City. If you know anyone with information about his whereabouts authorities ask you to call Lake Oswego Police Department at (503) 635-0238.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Mesa homicide suspect allegedly kidnapped two children, caught in Oregon

UPDATE AT 7:00 P.M. ON AUGUST 5, 2022. Officials from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Morrow County Sheriff’s deputies arrest Chiloe Chervenell when she was located with her two biological children in Oregon. Commander Monty Huber said Chervenell has no parental rights over the two; a seven- and nine-year-old. Chervenell is in custody at the Umatilla County Jail and...
MESA, WA
kptv.com

Hillsboro search warrant (8/4)

Tenants of NW 23rd Victorian houses face possible eviction as lease ends. Home of suspected catalytic converter thief breached in Hillsboro. Don & Jo's Drive-In celebrates decades of burgers, fries, family and friends. Don & Jo’s Drive In is a staple in Ridgefield. A fire engulfed a large shed...
HILLSBORO, OR
