Read on www.kgw.com
MF
2d ago
How did his parents come in contact with the child? Children Services failing vulnerable children again. Broken record here in Oregon
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: ODHS looking for newborn infant reported missing from Portland and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
5 great pizza places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: Emergency sewer repair slows NE Portland traffic starting tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KATU.com
Missing baby boy found safe with help of PGE employee
PORTLAND, Ore. — A missing baby boy that the Oregon Department of Human Services was looking for has been found safe, the agency said Thursday. DHS put out an alert Tuesday saying it was looking for Kanon Zee, who was born a few weeks ago. The agency said it believed the boy was at risk.
Son mourned after falling off paddleboard, drowning in Columbia River
This summer, the Portland metro area has witnessed many fatal drownings, including one that claimed the life of 30-year-old Jason Karr at Frenchman’s Bar Park in Vancouver.
Newborn believed to be in danger found after reported missing from Portland
A newborn infant, who was believed to be in danger after he was reported missing from Portland, was found on Thursday, the Oregon Department of Human Services said.
Missing 13-year-old girl from Portland believed to be in danger
A Portland teen who was reported missing on Monday is believed to be in danger, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chinese American community raises concerns over recent Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A shooting on Friday, July 29 has some members of the Chinese American community in Portland sharing concerns about the police response that preceded it — but so far, there are not a lot of verified details about exactly what happened that night. A meeting...
WPMI
Renters say someone is repeatedly dropping explosives from Oregon high-rise apartment
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Residents in Portland, Oregon, say someone is dropping explosives from a high-rise apartment complex, endangering people below. These neighbors now want the person to be immediately evicted. Neighbors at Ardea Apartments on the South Waterfront tell KATU it first happened on the Fourth of July...
Portland couple claims they caught neighbor on camera stealing multiple items
A local couple claims they know who stole their car tent and custom rack from their North Portland two weeks ago – and they live just minutes away.
KGW
Discovering Oregon's past by visiting its ghost towns
SUMPTER, Ore. — The best backroads can lead you down trails to secret hideaways that provide rich history lessons that continue to teach today. It’s the travel that lets you roam into town sites, villages or communities that barely exist. Some that local history buff, Steve Arndt, calls “ghost towns” that are rich with history about the shaping of the state.
RELATED PEOPLE
Woman’s body north of Tri-Cities leads to a two-state search for 2 missing children
Another woman has been arrested.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Edmiston decries an out-of-touch Oregon Legislature
HERMISTON – Officers from the Hermiston Police Department responded to a theft in progress call from Walmart Wednesday evening and contacted the suspect, Robert Michael Stewart, in the Burger King parking lot. Chief Jason Edmiston said the officers placed Stewart in the back of a patrol car while they spoke with others involved in the incident.
KATU.com
LOPD asks public to help find missing Lake Oswego man
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — Police are asking for public assistance to find a missing Lake Oswego man. Maximilien Rafia, 42, was last seen on Tuesday in Oregon City. If you know anyone with information about his whereabouts authorities ask you to call Lake Oswego Police Department at (503) 635-0238.
kptv.com
Driver illegally passing on two-lane road nearly rams Oregon trooper
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A driver in a car who was attempting to pass a semi-truck on a two-lane road nearly rammed an Oregon state trooper head-on, and it was caught on the officer’s dash cam. The incident happened on August 2, 2022, on Hwy 20 about 20 miles...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mesa homicide suspect allegedly kidnapped two children, caught in Oregon
UPDATE AT 7:00 P.M. ON AUGUST 5, 2022. Officials from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Morrow County Sheriff’s deputies arrest Chiloe Chervenell when she was located with her two biological children in Oregon. Commander Monty Huber said Chervenell has no parental rights over the two; a seven- and nine-year-old. Chervenell is in custody at the Umatilla County Jail and...
KGW
Portland’s Chinese American community rebukes police for the lead-up to a shooting
Community leaders claim a young man was trying to recover his stolen car, but was dismissed by police. He was shot later that same night.
MAX train crashes into barrier, injures operator
Riders on two different MAX lines can expect delays Friday morning after a collision in Milwaukie.
KATU.com
Oregon DHS asks public for help in finding baby boy who may be at risk
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking the public for help in finding a missing baby boy who it says may be at risk. Kanon Zee is with his parents Kara Zee and Jonathan Darian, DHS says. According to the state, the baby’s parents are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWEEK
Suspect Confessed to Killing Sean Kealiher After Security Video Showed Him at Crash Scene
Video footage from the Bossanova Ballroom and other security cameras on the Central Eastside provided crucial evidence that led police to charge a Portland man named Christopher Knipe in the 2019 hit-and-run killing of anti-fascist organizer Sean Kealiher, court documents show. When police confronted Knipe, 47, with that evidence at...
kptv.com
Hillsboro search warrant (8/4)
Tenants of NW 23rd Victorian houses face possible eviction as lease ends. Home of suspected catalytic converter thief breached in Hillsboro. Don & Jo's Drive-In celebrates decades of burgers, fries, family and friends. Don & Jo’s Drive In is a staple in Ridgefield. A fire engulfed a large shed...
‘Dangerous’ suspect accused of running over officer arrested in Idaho
A man suspected of injuring an elderly woman and running over a Portland police officer has been arrested in Idaho, the Portland Police Bureau announced Wednesday.
ijpr.org
Meth has changed, and it’s sabotaging Oregon’s mental health system
Editor’s note: This is Part 1 of a two-part series about how — despite a windfall of new funding — the state has no plan to address the “new meth” that is overwhelming behavioral health providers and inflaming ongoing crises across the state. Every time...
KGW
Portland, OR
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Portland local newshttps://www.kgw.com/
Comments / 9