'I feel like we're being harassed': Eastown business owners say discrimination forced them to shut down

Did A Grand Rapids Dispensary Troll The Chief Of Police?
The internet is a wonderful place where answers are just a few clicks away. It's also a place where you can troll people like the Grand Rapids Chief of Police. While scrolling through Twitter I saw a tweet that caught my eye. It was from Grand Rapids Chief of Police Eric Winstrom. He noticed that his 420th follow on Twitter was Pharmhouse Wellness which had him wondering if it was an accident or done on purpose.
Tree service owner shares his side after complaints of no-shows
On Thursday, owner of J&L Tree Service JD Gibson is speaking out hoping to explain.
Grandville couple becomes latest victims of surging car thefts
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — It’s a hot topic on social media, the sheer number of cars stolen from West Michigan communities overnight. 13 ON YOUR SIDE has been reporting on all of the Kia and Hyundai vehicles stolen from the Grand Rapids area in recent months. And now it...
wgvunews.org
Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids breaks ground on new headquarters
Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids’ celebrated the groundbreaking of its new headquarters this week. Located on its flagship district at 1956 Eastern, the multi-use building sits on the same block as Grand Rapids Area Black Businesses and the Urban League of West Michigan. Co-Founder and President, Preston Sain, said in...
It’s Rent Pay Day! Grand Rapids is 6th Most Competitive Rent Market in the Country
Moving to Grand Rapids felt like I was on a track tournament to finding the perfect apartment. I felt like I was racing against every single person in Grand Rapids. Thankfully, I found a fantastic space that is close to work. On average, a single apartment has as many as...
Muskegon Humane Society acquires animal clinic
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Humane Society is saving an animal clinic in Muskegon. There are big plans in the works to renovate the space and expand services, but they need your help to make this vision a reality. Pay it Forward Animal Outreach started in the fall of...
Michigan Town Defunds Tax-Funded Library Due to LGBTQ+ Book Fight
A Michigan town has voted to defund its tax-funded public library due to a fight that began over LGBTQ+ books. Jamestown Township, a historically conservative community in Ottawa County, Michigan, voted to defund Patmos Library on Tuesday, August 2.
'Building relationships' | Muskegon Heights hosts mock traffic stop event for young drivers
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Police Chief Maurice Sain has seen the videos from across the country of how traffic stops can turn into dangerous situations for both the officers and the people they're pulling over. "A lot of times when you have contact with the police, a lot of...
'I know in my heart': Ottawa Co. woman shares frustrating journey of trying to get her tubes tied
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — It's been more than a month now since the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, and in that time, many OB/GYN's have seen an increase in requests for sterilization procedures from women. But for one West Michigan woman, she said she's had an...
La Colombe coffee’s $1.75M expansion gets tax exemption from Norton Shores
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A coffee production and bottling company has found so much success, it’s planning a $1.75 million expansion in Norton Shores with even more in the future. La Colombe Coffee Roasters, a Pennsylvania-based company, first established a production facility in Norton Shores in 2016. It...
My Grand Rapids Water Tastes and Smells Funny. Should I be Worried?
I thought it was just me and my taste buds and nose, but others are talking about it too. Grand Rapids drinking water is tasting and smelling a bit funny. Why do you think? Is it safe to drink? Should we start buying bottled water? Should we run for the hills?
Passenger dead, two kids and driver hurt in crash on I-96 near 28th Street
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person is dead and three others, including two children, were injured in what Michigan State Police described as a chain-reaction crash Friday afternoon. Just after 4:45 p.m., MSP Troopers said a black Jeep headed eastbound on I-96 near 28th Street rear-ended a blue BMW....
MSP: 1 dead in crash on I-96 near 28th Street
One person has died after a crash on I-96 Friday evening, according to Michigan State Police.
Literary Hub
Residents of a Michigan town defunded their library after it refused to remove LGBTQ books.
Another day, another example of grown adults rallying to ban books that could be educational, affirming, and in some cases life-saving for their kids. This one is in west Michigan, where residents of Jamestown Township voted this week to defund their local library following public disagreements about its inclusion of LGBTQ books for young adults.
'He jumped over the counter': Witness recalls being inside bank as it was being robbed
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While police are investigating an armed robbery at the Lake Michigan Credit Union branch on Lake Michigan Drive, a witness is still in shock. "Just, almost like, disbelief," says Spencer, who was inside the bank at the time it was robbed and asked us to just use his first name.
New downtown Muskegon restaurant, bar planned by Dr. Rolf’s owners
MUSKEGON, MI – The family that introduced Muskegon to Dr. Rolf’s Barbeque is bringing another restaurant to downtown. The Hissom family is planning an “All American” diner with bar that will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. They have the location – on Western Avenue at Fourth...
Fair Market Rent Survey would create more accurate assistance for low-income renters
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Over the past two years, the housing market has fluctuated wildly, and rent prices have grown significantly. For families in need of housing and rent assistance, the programs designed to help aren't able to keep up. The Grand Rapids Housing Commission administers Housing Choice Vouchers...
lansingcitypulse.com
Eyesore of the Week: Aug. 3rd
This red-tagged property has boarded-up windows, an air-conditioning unit hanging precariously from another window, a collapsed porch and missing mobile home skirting. Management at Mill Pond, a southside mobile home park, says the property is slated for demolition. The company is also busy untangling the legal title to the mobile home. The place was red-tagged months ago after Ingham County Animal Control officers responded to a dog neglect case. They seized two adult pit bulls and six pit bull puppies from the home and called in code enforcement. Inspection of mobile homes is regulated under a different state law where code compliance is prohibited from acting on a mobile home property without being invited in to inspect it, city officials said.
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
