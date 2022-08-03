Read on www.firstcoastnews.com
Sammy the dog is returned to his owner, all the way from New Jersey to Florida!🐾
It took 8 months to bring Sammy back to his owner in Jacksonville. Check out the beautiful moment where they reunited if you want to shed a tear today!
Kids consignment store headed back to Jacksonville beaches in August
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's been nearly a year since one of the oldest kids consignment stores, "Amy's Turn," closed in Jax Beach. Now, a new store will open in the space on Atlantic Blvd. in Neptune Beach, to be called Amber's Turn. “When they announced they were closing I...
Ponte Vedra High School student crowned Miss Florida's Outstanding Teen
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Aashna Shah and her family are heading to Texas this week for the Miss America's Outstanding Teen pageant. The 16-year-old Ponte Vedra High School student was recently crowned the first ever Indian American Miss Florida's Outstanding Teen. Since 7th grade, Shah has been hard...
Once-in-a-lifetime love: Jacksonville couple celebrates 60 years of marriage from hospital room
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One couple's diamond anniversary celebration was made extra special thanks to the staff at Baptist Health Jacksonville. After 60 years, Maximillian had never missed an anniversary celebration with his wife and the staff at Baptist said there was no way a hospital stay was going to stop him.
Upgrades at Marion Park are not enough to bring the park back to life, neighbors say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville is upgrading a local park in the Lake Forest area, but some neighbors who have lived by the park for decades say it’s too little late for a park that has fallen into decay. “You rarely see anybody even willing to...
Biker hit by car, killed on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A bicyclist was hit by a car and killed on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville Sunday night, police said. Police said a bicyclist and a small SUV were both traveling eastbound on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville when the bicyclist made a sudden left turn in front of the car.
Last chance to enter the North Florida King of the Beach tournament
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Jacksonville non-profit, Mason's Voice is hosting its annual North Florida King of the Beach fishing tournament. The Joseph family created the non-profit and tournament in honor of their daughter Mason who was diagnosed with Spina Bifida before she was born. Funds raised go towards other families who are diagnosed with Spina Bifida.
The Bethel Church raises $115,000 in scholarship money for annual Scholarthon
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Bethel Church in downtown Jacksonville is sending students off to college with a little more money for books. The church raised over $115,000 in scholarship money for students. This is all a part of the annual Scholarthon event that is gaining nationwide attention. One student...
Meet one of Jacksonville's youngest entrepreneurs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The new school year for most students is right around the corner, but there's one soon-to-be 2nd grader who's already hard at work. Aubryn Williams, 7, wants to mix his way to becoming a millionaire. With more than a week before school starts, Aubryn is working...
St. Johns County Commission dedicates 120 parcels to workforce housing
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The median price of a home in St. Johns County climbed over $550,000 in April, a number far out of reach for some. "A lot of it is not affordable, or really geared toward people who are here, working, trying to raise their families," said new homeowner, Rebecca Fogle.
Family, friends say final goodbyes to popular Jacksonville radio personality
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family and friends of a popular Jacksonville radio personality, Tasheka Young, said their final goodbyes to the mother of two Friday. Young was murdered nearly two weeks ago. Her children's father, Bursey Armstrong, is charged in her death. Young's family asked everyone to wear purple to...
Our Florida rental assistance not showing up, recipients worry about eviction
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are people right now on the edge of eviction because the Our Florida Rental Assistance they were approved for hasn’t showed up. Our Florida is still running, but as for the delays the Florida Department of Children and Families services has yet to answer questions about the program's status.
Water leaks for hours, damaging Flagler College's historic building before getting noticed
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — First Coast News has learned more about what happened in an iconic building in St Augustine that caused extensive water damage. The water pipe break at Flagler College’s main building had a water pipe break, damaging 46 dorm rooms and has now displaced students.
City of Jacksonville, local organizations to recognize Purple Heart recipients Friday night
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville and the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 524 will recognize wounded heroes of the U.S. Armed Forces during a public event Friday night. The event will be held at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Wall at 6 p.m. and is free to...
Jacksonville activist Ben Frazier to protest Florida's 'anti-riot' bill before United Nations in Geneva
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A vocal civil rights activist for better police and COVID-19 policies for Black citizens and against Confederate monuments in Jacksonville is headed to Geneva to address the United Nations Committee to Eliminate Racial Discrimination. Ben Frazier Jr., founder of the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville, said he...
New documentary will tell the story of Khina Culler's life
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A mother’s plea for victims of domestic abuse to seek help. This comes years after her 24-year-old daughter was shot and killed due domestic violence in 2019. Khina Culler’s family is putting their pain in a documentary. A documentary is set to premiere in...
Police: Man shot on Eastside of Jacksonville, took himself to the hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting this afternoon at 2 p.m. after a man drove himself to the hospital, arriving with gunshot wounds. The man was shot by an unknown suspect during a physical altercation when the suspect pulled a gun on him,...
Animal shelter looking for families to adopt and foster as they reach capacity; more than 50 dogs taken from Union County home
UNION COUNTY, Fla — The Union County Animal Shelter is running out of space, which means for some dogs, they are running out of time to find a forever home. Luckily, the call for help was answered earlier week, sparing two dogs from being put down. But, that doesn't mean others could not unfortunately fall victim to overcrowding.
Crumbl Cookies poised to open third Jacksonville store Friday in Oakleaf neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a report done by a sister station) Crumbl Cookies will celebrate the grand opening Friday of its third Jacksonville bakery and ice cream shop.. The gourmet cookie shop will open at 8 a.m. at 9526 Argyle Forest Blvd., Suite B-6 next...
Charlie's Mission: How a Marine veteran in Jacksonville is taking care of his community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — He's a Marine veteran with a heart as big as his smile. Every Saturday for the past 2 years Charlie Griffin has used his own money to buy meals for the homeless or anyone who's down on their luck in downtown Jacksonville. Now the veteran wants to help the community even more.
