Middleburg, FL

First Coast News

Biker hit by car, killed on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A bicyclist was hit by a car and killed on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville Sunday night, police said. Police said a bicyclist and a small SUV were both traveling eastbound on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville when the bicyclist made a sudden left turn in front of the car.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Meet one of Jacksonville's youngest entrepreneurs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The new school year for most students is right around the corner, but there's one soon-to-be 2nd grader who's already hard at work. Aubryn Williams, 7, wants to mix his way to becoming a millionaire. With more than a week before school starts, Aubryn is working...
First Coast News

Animal shelter looking for families to adopt and foster as they reach capacity; more than 50 dogs taken from Union County home

UNION COUNTY, Fla — The Union County Animal Shelter is running out of space, which means for some dogs, they are running out of time to find a forever home. Luckily, the call for help was answered earlier week, sparing two dogs from being put down. But, that doesn't mean others could not unfortunately fall victim to overcrowding.
UNION COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

