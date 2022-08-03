Browns face more uncertainty after NFL appeals Deshaun Watson’s suspension, but this is uncertainty they brought on themselves

Read on www.cleveland.com
RUMOR: The 1 team NFL doesn’t want Browns QB Deshaun Watson to face amid suspension appeal
If recent reports are to be considered, it appears the NFL has some hidden motivation in pushing a lengthier suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. As reported earlier, the NFL has already filed an appeal on the ruling that handed Watson a six-game suspension for the 2022 season. The league allegedly wants the Browns QB to be suspended indefinitely, though there have also been talks about Watson potentially getting a 12-game suspension instead.
NFL May Be Trying To Increase Watson’s Suspension For One Reason
On Monday, former federal judge Sue Robinson, acting independently of the NFL and the players’ association, ruled that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should face a six-game suspension as a result of his sexual misconduct allegations. Both sides had 72 hours to file an appeal, and as many expected,...
Reports: NFL doesn't want Deshaun Watson playing Texans in 2022
The clarity that so many Cleveland Browns fans and the organization were hoping for has turned into even more unknown. After Judge Sue Robinson issued her six-game suspension to QB Deshaun Watson, the only thing left was whether or not the NFL would appeal. The NFLPA had announced before the...
NFL reportedly pursuing indefinite suspension in appeal of Deshaun Watson ban
It seems the NFL is unsatisfied with Judge Sue L. Robinson’s ruling on the Deshaun Watson suspension and has put the wheels in motion to appeal and extend the star quarterback's ban. On Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jake Trotter reported that the league had officially informed the NFL...
NFL makes decision on Deshaun Watson appeal
The NFL has made a decision regarding an appeal of the Deshaun Watson discipline. The NFL announced on Wednesday that they will appeal the ruling of Judge Sue L. Robinson. Robinson was appointed as the disciplinary officer for the case. She sorted through the league’s investigation and decided to suspend Watson for six games for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.
Browns Make Decision on Deshaun Watson’s Preseason Playing Time
The Cleveland Browns have decide on what to do with Deshaun Watson in the preseason.
The harsh punishment NFL really wants to give Browns QB Deshaun Watson after appeal
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been slapped with a six-game suspension for the sexual misconduct allegations thrown at him. However, the NFL is clearly not satisfied with the punishment and reportedly wants more. As reported earlier, the league has filed an appeal on Judge Sue Robinson’s ruling on Watson’s...
NFL insider gives critical clarification on Deshaun Watson appeal
NFL insider Ian Rapoport joined The Pat McAfee Show Friday morning to further discuss the impending Deshaun Watson suspension and subsequent appeal, noting that the six-game suspension might not be the only thing the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell hand down to Watson. “The NFL and the NFLPA had settlement...
