Take a tour of Seneca Lake
WATKINS GLEN, NY (WETM) – As we move through the summer, 18 News is taking a look at different ways you can enjoy our beautiful region. This week, I traveled to Watkins Glen to kayak and not only did I get a workout in kayaking for 2 hours, I got to learn all about the […]
WNYT
New smartphone app helps fishermen in New York state
A new update could make fishing in New York easier. Gov. Hochul announced a new tackle box phone feature to make fishing even easier. This feature will expand the existing HuntFishNY App. These new features will allow access to fishing regulations, water information, and species identification.
GALLERY: The 10 Landmarks That Help Define Chenango County
We have so many local landmarks throughout the Southern Tier of New York. I highlighted a few right here in Broome County. They are an important part of our history and help to define our community. And some may be landmarks you are not even aware of or don't know the history of the landmark.
moderncampground.com
New Campground in New York: Greek Peak Mountain Resort’s Campground at Hope Lake
It’s never too late to go camping. In Cortland, New York, Greek Peak Mountain Resort’s Campground at Hope Lake just officially opened with 26 RV sites and 15 junior RV/camper sites. The larger RV sites are equipped with sewer, water, and electricity, while the junior RV sites have...
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
Sunflower season is upon us. Every summer, between late July and August, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
Have You Heard of This Mysterious ‘Phantom Town’ in Upstate New York?
If you carefully examine an old map of New York, odds are, you'd be able to find a small hamlet, called Agloe. Agloe was founded around the year 1930, and sits in Colchester in Delaware County, southwest of Albany and the Capital Region. Nestled into the area around the Catskill Mountains, Agloe was about as rural as it gets.
chronicle-express.com
August workshops at Arts Center of Yates County
PENN YAN — Take the opportunity to learn more about your creative side this month at the Arts Center of Yates County. Arts Center members receive discounted tuition rates for most classes. Children's classes are an especially good way for kids to break up summer activities and develop artistic skills and imagination.
lifeinthefingerlakes.com
Assembly Completed: Pumpkin Hook Carnival Now Live
The revived fireman’s carnival at Pumpkin Hook opens today but I stopped by two days earlier and the entertainment had already started. On this past Tuesday the carnival crew was assembling the rides. The crew is a colorful group. But first a word about the carnival. It’s a small...
newyorkupstate.com
Best resort in NY is located in the Finger Lakes; see full ranking
When TRAVEL + LEISURE asked readers for their input on their annual “Worlds Best Awards” for hotels and resorts in New York, small town charm, majestic mountains, and beautiful countrysides won their hearts. Out of 10 best resorts in the state in the ranking, eight of them are...
WHEC TV-10
Wayne County Fair 2022
PALMYRA, N.Y. (WHEC) — For the first time since 2019, the Wayne County Fair in Palmyra will make its week-long return starting on Monday. Organizers are ready to welcome back all fairgoers as they prepare the fairgrounds this weekend. After a three-year absence, the Fair in its 165th year...
Hudson Valley Man Ticketed For Killing Rattlesnake in New York
A Hudson Valley man learned why all New Yorkers should not kill a rattlesnake. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced an Orange County resident was ticketed for killing a rattlesnake. Orange County, New York Man Ticketed For Chopping Up Rattlesnake. In July, the New...
WHEC TV-10
2 Wegmans locations going through changes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — More Wegmans stores in the Rochester area are being "reset." That's industry-speak for remodeling. The Calkins Road, Henrietta, and Geneva locations are all getting work done—it should be completed in a few weeks, according to a company spokesperson. The biggest change? No more "Nature's...
Limits On Single Orders Of Wings In New York State?
There is simply nothing better than a fresh order of your favorite chicken wings. Here in Buffalo, we just call them wings. But no matter how you refer to them (just don't use "Buffalo wings") you know the exact amount of wings that you can handle before you give in or have had your fill. But perhaps that limit is way too many? Should there be a standard for the portion size of wings that a restaurant should or can be allowed to serve?
cnyhomepage.com
Chemung County Murder-Torture case: Timeline of known events
(WETM) – Officials in Chemung County continue to release new information in a disturbing torture-murder case that has left one man dead and three suspects in custody. The timeline of events continues to develop publicly with holes still left to be filled by officials in and out of the courtroom.
NewsChannel 36
Groundbreaking at Ithaca Housing Authority properties
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The ground broke on 625 Hancock Street in Ithaca Friday morning for an affordable housing project. The groundbreaking of the new Northside apartments officially kicks off construction on the $75 million redevelopment project. The Ithaca Housing Authority was joined alongside New York's Department of Homes and...
Crew changes lightbulbs in WETM’s 800-foot transmit tower
If you're wondering why WETM's channel 18 signal was cut off in the afternoon on August 4, it's because two tower riggers climbed over 800 feet into the air to replace lightbulbs on a broadcast transmitter tower.
WHEC TV-10
Target located, search called off for missing boater on Canandaigua Lake
Divers from the Ontario County Sheriff's Office and the Branchport Fire Department were deployed while a NYSP boat equipped with side scan sonar searched the area. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., the sonar located a target of interest—what police believe to be the body of the missing boater. Due to...
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state this month
A popular restaurant chain will celebrate the grand opening of another new location in New York this month. Jersey Mike's Subs is set to hold the grand opening for its newest New York location in Middletown on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
Thousands without power as storm comes through the Southern Tier
TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – As rounds of storms come through the area, they bring plenty of lightning. It is also causing thousands to lose power. As morning rolled around there are still over 1,300 customers in Otsego county without power, according to NYSEG. Chemung County – 24 Chenango County – 135 Delaware County – […]
85 Million Dollar Aquarium To Be Built Just Over An Hour’s Drive From Binghamton
I'm always on the lookout for a new place to visit, no matter if it's while I'm on vacation, maybe a day trip, or just something local that's fun to visit. We have lots of options of great places to visit from museums to carousels and beyond. One thing I...
