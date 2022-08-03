ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watkins Glen, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Take a tour of Seneca Lake

WATKINS GLEN, NY (WETM) – As we move through the summer, 18 News is taking a look at different ways you can enjoy our beautiful region. This week, I traveled to Watkins Glen to kayak and not only did I get a workout in kayaking for 2 hours, I got to learn all about the […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WNYT

New smartphone app helps fishermen in New York state

A new update could make fishing in New York easier. Gov. Hochul announced a new tackle box phone feature to make fishing even easier. This feature will expand the existing HuntFishNY App. These new features will allow access to fishing regulations, water information, and species identification.
HOBBIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watkins Glen, NY
chronicle-express.com

August workshops at Arts Center of Yates County

PENN YAN — Take the opportunity to learn more about your creative side this month at the Arts Center of Yates County. Arts Center members receive discounted tuition rates for most classes. Children's classes are an especially good way for kids to break up summer activities and develop artistic skills and imagination.
YATES COUNTY, NY
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

Assembly Completed: Pumpkin Hook Carnival Now Live

The revived fireman’s carnival at Pumpkin Hook opens today but I stopped by two days earlier and the entertainment had already started. On this past Tuesday the carnival crew was assembling the rides. The crew is a colorful group. But first a word about the carnival. It’s a small...
FARMINGTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Linus Outdoor#Vehicles#Abc#Facebook At America
WHEC TV-10

Wayne County Fair 2022

PALMYRA, N.Y. (WHEC) — For the first time since 2019, the Wayne County Fair in Palmyra will make its week-long return starting on Monday. Organizers are ready to welcome back all fairgoers as they prepare the fairgrounds this weekend. After a three-year absence, the Fair in its 165th year...
PALMYRA, NY
WHEC TV-10

2 Wegmans locations going through changes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — More Wegmans stores in the Rochester area are being "reset." That's industry-speak for remodeling. The Calkins Road, Henrietta, and Geneva locations are all getting work done—it should be completed in a few weeks, according to a company spokesperson. The biggest change? No more "Nature's...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
Power 93.7 WBLK

Limits On Single Orders Of Wings In New York State?

There is simply nothing better than a fresh order of your favorite chicken wings. Here in Buffalo, we just call them wings. But no matter how you refer to them (just don't use "Buffalo wings") you know the exact amount of wings that you can handle before you give in or have had your fill. But perhaps that limit is way too many? Should there be a standard for the portion size of wings that a restaurant should or can be allowed to serve?
BUFFALO, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Chemung County Murder-Torture case: Timeline of known events

(WETM) – Officials in Chemung County continue to release new information in a disturbing torture-murder case that has left one man dead and three suspects in custody. The timeline of events continues to develop publicly with holes still left to be filled by officials in and out of the courtroom.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Groundbreaking at Ithaca Housing Authority properties

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The ground broke on 625 Hancock Street in Ithaca Friday morning for an affordable housing project. The groundbreaking of the new Northside apartments officially kicks off construction on the $75 million redevelopment project. The Ithaca Housing Authority was joined alongside New York's Department of Homes and...
ITHACA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy