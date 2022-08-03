Thousands lose power as storms roll through St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A line of storms sweept through the area Wednesday night. The high winds and heavy rain toppled some trees and causing power outages.

Ameren reports that there were more than 13,000 customers without power in the St. Louis region last night. The utility has crews working on the issue. There are still over 10,000 customers without power Thursday.

More storms are moving through the area Thursday morning. Trees in the region have a full canopy during this time of year. Last week’s rains have saturated some of the ground. This could lead to more turned-over trees, downed limbs, and power outages.

