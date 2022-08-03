ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudon County, TN

Rising inflation strains Tennessee teachers’ supply budgets

By Kristen Gallant
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10kSoj_0h3mRcLv00

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — It may be the first week for Loudon County students, but teachers say they have been preparing for the upcoming school year all summer long.

Loudon County began the school year on a staggered schedule. All students will be in the classroom together on Friday. The hope is that the staggered schedule will allow for both the students and the teachers to adjust to the new school year.

“I think it was around the beginning of July that I was like, ‘okay, let’s start to make the calendar, let’s start to plan this out. What do we do, what do we need to focus on?'” said Kimberly Callais an English and journalism teacher. “This is my 12th year here at Loudon High School.”

She said that the beginning of any school year starts with reflecting back on the previous year.

“I always want to make sure I’m doing my best and it’s always hard to kind of, you have to take a step back and reflect on what worked and what didn’t.”

Governor Bill Lee urges parents to download app ahead of upcoming school year

Kristi Correa, a Spanish Teacher at the school, is also a veteran in the classroom. She has been teaching for 16 years and knows every year comes with new challenges.

“Every student learns differently, and so, we really have to figure out how we can make it easier for them, what can we do to make them learn better,” said Correa.

Both teachers said that planning begins way before the school year.

“Making sure that we have our syllabus ready, making sure that all of our procedures are very clear for our students when they come in, they know exactly what to expect from them from day one,” said Correa.

Parents give inflation a failing grade amid back-to-school shopping

Loudon County teachers are given around $200 every year for school supplies through the Basic Education Program (BEP) funding, but those dollars only go so far especially this year due to inflation.

“I did notice it was a little different,” Callais added. “The price of expo markers seemed to be a little higher. You just go to hit those sales and that tax-free weekend to kind of make ends meet the best that you could.”

When asked if she ever goes over that budget and has to spend some of her own money, Correa replied, “definitely, I probably do. Not too much but I add little personal touches.”

Both teachers say it’s the price they’re willing to pay for their students to feel comfortable in the classroom and have the supplies they need to succeed. They also added that they try to not ask for a lot of supplies from their students every year. However, basic items like paper, pencils, pens, hand sanitizer, and tissues are always welcome.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 1

Related
WATE

"School Mania" Helps 2,500 Students

Mayor Glen Jacobs and the Knoxville Dream Center hosted "School Mania" which handed out school supplies and backpacks to students. Record Number of Security Officers at Knox County …. Flatbed Truck Overturned Closes Jones Cove Road in …. Rural Metro Fire Crews Work to Put Out a Fire in …
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
County
Loudon County, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Loudon County, TN
Government
WATE

Record number of security officers at Knox County Schools this year

When classes in Knox County Schools start on Monday, the district will have more school security officers than ever before thanks to nearly $5 million in additional funding. Adding officers is just one of several changes students, faculty and families can expect as part of the district's new 'Safe Schools, Safe Students' initiatives.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Proposal to grow Knoxville stadium tax district introduced

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A proposal has been introduced to help offset the rising cost of the Knoxville stadium project due to inflation. The new proposal would expand the Tax Increment Financing district to Harriet Tubman Street and Winona Street which is several blocks more than originally planned. On the other side of the stadium, the proposal also calls for expanding to East 5th Avenue and Summit Hill Drive.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Mayors, sheriffs voted out of multiple East Tenn. counties

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new mayor and sheriff will be taking office in two East Tennessee counties after both incumbents were voted out Thursday night. The current Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton will be replaced by Jack Lynch. Morton received 2,648 votes which fell short of the 3,691 votes for Lynch.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#School Supplies#Strains#Loudon High School#Spanish
newstalk987.com

Knox County Schools Announcing New Security Measure for this Upcoming School Year

Knox County Schools on Friday announced new security measures that are being implemented to enhance student safety in the 2022-23 academic year. At a news conference, Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk and Security Division Chief Jason Periard said KCS has launched the “Safe Schools, Safe Students” initiative, a series of actions designed to provide a safe learning environment for students and staff.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
wvlt.tv

Search underway for missing University of Tennessee student

Search underway for missing University of Tennessee student. No one has spoken to Bryce Evans since July 31, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Big Bear Mountain | Dolly Parton announces newest roller coaster. Updated: 10 hours ago. Big Bear Mountain is the largest and longest coaster at Dollywood, according...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Chavis Smith: VFL’s where are they now?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — When it comes to cooking, Chavis Smith is like a good set of ribs. He was seasoned to be serving food. “My family was huge on cooking,” said Smith. “When I grew up, my grandma had a wood stove. Just the smell of the wood, the hickory that she used when […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

How to best take advantage of the grocery sales tax holiday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Professor of Accounting with the University of Tennessee spoke with WATE 6 On Your Side news to help break down how shoppers can best utilize the grocery sales tax holiday in the month of August. Starting Monday, Aug. 1, Tennessee shoppers don’t have to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

6 free things to do in Knoxville Aug. 5-7

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Knoxville and have fun as the summer begin to wrap up. The Ijams Nature Center is a nonprofit nature center inspiring people who want to care for the Earth. The center has engaging education programs and outdoor experiences for people who want to learn more about the environment around them. Check out their Forest Bathing Workshop event where you can learn from an expert.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Park rangers find missing University of Tennessee student dead in GSMNP

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Park rangers found a missing University of Tennessee student dead in a remote area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after he was reported missing earlier this week. Bryce Evans, 23, was reported missing to the Knoxville Police Department on Monday, Aug. 1. A spokesperson...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy